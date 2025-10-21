Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the Chic Leather Jacket My Colleagues Have at the Top of Their Winter Wish Lists

I shop for a living, and this is by far the chicest leather jacket I've come across so far. Discover the style that has all of my colleagues—and Jennifer Lawrence—obsessed.

Jennifer Lawrence wears the Rohe black leather jacket with mid-wash blue jeans and a white t-shirt.
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Jump to category:
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

I’ve spent the past few months on a mission to find the perfect leather jacket. With funnel-neck, bomber, and chocolate-brown styles all vying for a place in my wardrobe, it’s been no easy task. I’ve forced myself to take a considered approach—after all, leather is one of those hardy fabrics that can last you a very long time, which makes finding a timeless style all the more important.

In my search, I’ve been paying attention to the pieces tempting my most stylish colleagues, and one buttery soft style from Róhe keeps cropping up in conversation. Featuring toggle fastenings and a long-line cut that skims the hips, it feels both wearable and elevated. It’s not hard to see why it’s captured my team’s attention.

Jennifer Lawrence wears the Rohe black leather jacket with mid-wash blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Already intrigued, I then spotted Jennifer Lawrence wearing the very same silhouette this week. Blending the endorsement of my chicest colleagues with the approval of one of Hollywood’s most stylish women felt like all the confirmation I needed.

Cut to a slim-breasted width, Róhe’s jacket feels sleeker and more refined than the boxy bomber or biker styles dominating the market right now. While those silhouettes carry an cool energy, this one offers something different—less biker, more beautiful, it embodies that sleek mix of polish and ease.

Lawrence styled hers simply, pairing the jacket with dark-wash jeans and a crisp white tee, crafting an outfit that felt in tune with her pared-back, confident aesthetic.

Read on to discover the exact Róhe jacket Jennifer is wearing, along with our edit of the other best leather jackets to shop now.

Shop Jennifer's Jacket

Shop Leather Jackets

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸