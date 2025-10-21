I’ve spent the past few months on a mission to find the perfect leather jacket. With funnel-neck, bomber, and chocolate-brown styles all vying for a place in my wardrobe, it’s been no easy task. I’ve forced myself to take a considered approach—after all, leather is one of those hardy fabrics that can last you a very long time, which makes finding a timeless style all the more important.
In my search, I’ve been paying attention to the pieces tempting my most stylish colleagues, and one buttery soft style from Róhe keeps cropping up in conversation. Featuring toggle fastenings and a long-line cut that skims the hips, it feels both wearable and elevated. It’s not hard to see why it’s captured my team’s attention.
Already intrigued, I then spotted Jennifer Lawrence wearing the very same silhouette this week. Blending the endorsement of my chicest colleagues with the approval of one of Hollywood’s most stylish women felt like all the confirmation I needed.
Cut to a slim-breasted width, Róhe’s jacket feels sleeker and more refined than the boxy bomber or biker styles dominating the market right now. While those silhouettes carry an cool energy, this one offers something different—less biker, more beautiful, it embodies that sleek mix of polish and ease.
Lawrence styled hers simply, pairing the jacket with dark-wash jeans and a crisp white tee, crafting an outfit that felt in tune with her pared-back, confident aesthetic.
Read on to discover the exact Róhe jacket Jennifer is wearing, along with our edit of the other best leather jackets to shop now.
Shop Jennifer's Jacket
Róhe
Leather Jacket
Shop Leather Jackets
Reformation
Regin Jacket
This elegant leather jacket is a great alternative to Jennifer's if you're looking for something a little cheaper.
H&M
Leather Jacket
Be quick! This is on its way to selling out.
Jaeger
Leather Stitch Detail Collared Jacket
While I love this in the classic black, it also comes in a warm brown tone.
Reiss
Oversize Grained-Leather Bomber Jacket
The funnel neck leather bomber jacket trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down, and Reiss' iteration is one of my favourites.
Khaite
Jameson Leather Jacket
This elegant leather jacket will work to elevate any ensemble.
Asos
Harrington Bomber
If I were you I'd be quick! This is well on it way to selling out.
Whistles
Black Kate Zip Leather Jacket
A sleek zip-up leather jacket will never go out of style.
AllSaints
Ryder Funnel Neck Leather Jacket
AllSaint's leather jackets are a fashion person's favourites for a reason.
Sea
Lenoir Leather Jacket
Style this with denim or craft a tonal look and pair with black tailored trousers.
Róhe
Leather Bomber Jacket
No scarf needed—the funnel neck jacket trend is the season's chicest, and most practical, design.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.