Alexa Chung Just Wore the Cult Trainer Brand I Thought Only Sienna Miller Knew About

Chung attended an event with the brand this week, wearing an aubergine-tinted, low-profile design from the brand. By passing the typical jeans we expect to see worn with trainers, instead, Chung opted for a sleek navy pinstripe suit, styled with a soft beige blouse. Grounding the sharp tailoring, Chung's retro trainers gave her a look that relaxed, insouciant edge that Alexa's always mastered.
While Sienna has previously reached for Hoff’s chunkier silhouettes, there’s been a noticeable shift this season towards more refined, streamlined styles. Luxury houses like Loewe and Dries Van Noten have set the tone, and now high street labels including COS and H&M have followed suit with sleeker, minimalist trainers that feel fresh and elevated.
Alexa’s pair, the Hoff Bridge Trainers (£160), come in a supple suede finish and are available in rich shades of plum, red, dark brown and light beige. Keep scrolling to shop her exact pair—and discover my edit of the best slim-line trainers to wear now.
Shop Alexa's Trainers
Hoff
Bridge Aubergine
While I love these in the dark purple, they also come in red, black and beige.
Shop the Slim-Fit Gum-Sole Trainers
Dries Van Noten
Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
While I love these in the classic tan, they also come in four other shades.
Adidas Originals
+ Y-3 Suede Sneakers
A tonal black trainer will always be in style.
Loewe
Ballet Runner 2.0 Logo-Appliquéd Shell, Suede and Leather Sneakers
In a wearable palette of cream and tan these are so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Toteme
Leather-Trimmed Cotton-Canvas Sneakers
While I love these in the classic black, they also come in an all-white style.
H&M
Suede Trainers
Honestly, these look much more expensive than they actually are.
H&M
Trainers
The rouched heel detailing gives these an expensive-looking edge.
& Other Stories
Suede-Detail Trainers
Wear these with tall socks to give your styling a preppy edge.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Stripe Trainers
These also come in half sizes so you can find your perfect fit.
Whistles
Chocolate Soft Suede Sneaker
The suede trainer trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.