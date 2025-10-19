Alexa Chung Just Wore the Cult Trainer Brand I Thought Only Sienna Miller Knew About

Hoff counts Sienna Miller and Alexa Chung among their biggest fan. Discover why the lesser-known label is taking off now.

Alexa Chung wears a navy pinstripe suit with dark purple slim-line Hoff Trainers.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
I spend a lot of time tracking what celebrities wear—so when one of my style muses steps out in a brand I thought was still flying under the radar, I know it’s only a matter of time before everyone else catches on. This week, that moment came courtesy of Alexa Chung, who was spotted wearing the very same under-the-radar trainer brand I’d previously only seen on Sienna Miller. The label in question? Hoff.

Chung attended an event with the brand this week, wearing an aubergine-tinted, low-profile design from the brand. By passing the typical jeans we expect to see worn with trainers, instead, Chung opted for a sleek navy pinstripe suit, styled with a soft beige blouse. Grounding the sharp tailoring, Chung's retro trainers gave her a look that relaxed, insouciant edge that Alexa's always mastered.

While Sienna has previously reached for Hoff’s chunkier silhouettes, there’s been a noticeable shift this season towards more refined, streamlined styles. Luxury houses like Loewe and Dries Van Noten have set the tone, and now high street labels including COS and H&M have followed suit with sleeker, minimalist trainers that feel fresh and elevated.

Alexa’s pair, the Hoff Bridge Trainers (£160), come in a supple suede finish and are available in rich shades of plum, red, dark brown and light beige. Keep scrolling to shop her exact pair—and discover my edit of the best slim-line trainers to wear now.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

