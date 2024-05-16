Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Outfit Everyone's Styling With Belts and Trainers

If you ever wonder why we talk about Jennifer Lawrence so much, the answer is simple: She's cool and her off-duty outfits are actually pretty accessible (aside from the fact that they're usually all designer pieces). But the outfits are things you'd probably be able to put together using pieces in your closet. Her latest casual outfit stood out to me because it's a great way to show off a belt.

I love that belts are so popular right now. There are so many cool ones on the market, but I admittedly struggle to find things to wear them with. But Lawrence's outfit that was photographed last week in NYC is the perfect solution, and it's an outfit trend that's popular among fashion people around the world lately. It consists of an oversize button-down shirt with just a few of the middle buttons buttoned and baggy jeans (preferably low-rise). Because the bottom half of the shirt is left unbuttoned, it's a great way to show off your belt (which, in Lawrence's case, is by The Row). I most often see this outfit combination worn with sneakers, as Lawrence did with a pair of Vans.

If you're looking for outfits to wear with your belts, keep scrolling to shop Lawrence's look as well as a few of the internet's best belts right now.

(Image credit: Diamond/Backgrid)

Shop the Look

COS Volume Jeans £95 SHOP NOW

The Row Black Effi Belt £700 SHOP NOW

Vans Anaheim Authentic 44 DX Trainers £65 £39 SHOP NOW

Shop Trending Belts

Arket Buckle Leather Belt - Black - Arket Gb £57 SHOP NOW

LOEWE Leather Waist Belt £275 SHOP NOW

DÉHANCHE Hollyhock Embellished Leather Belt £274 SHOP NOW

THE ROW Moon Leather Belt £570 SHOP NOW

TOTEME Suede Belt £290 SHOP NOW

Arket Leather Belt - Black - Arket Gb £57 SHOP NOW