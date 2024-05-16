Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Outfit Everyone's Styling With Belts and Trainers

If you ever wonder why we talk about Jennifer Lawrence so much, the answer is simple: She's cool and her off-duty outfits are actually pretty accessible (aside from the fact that they're usually all designer pieces). But the outfits are things you'd probably be able to put together using pieces in your closet. Her latest casual outfit stood out to me because it's a great way to show off a belt.

I love that belts are so popular right now. There are so many cool ones on the market, but I admittedly struggle to find things to wear them with. But Lawrence's outfit that was photographed last week in NYC is the perfect solution, and it's an outfit trend that's popular among fashion people around the world lately. It consists of an oversize button-down shirt with just a few of the middle buttons buttoned and baggy jeans (preferably low-rise). Because the bottom half of the shirt is left unbuttoned, it's a great way to show off your belt (which, in Lawrence's case, is by The Row). I most often see this outfit combination worn with sneakers, as Lawrence did with a pair of Vans.

If you're looking for outfits to wear with your belts, keep scrolling to shop Lawrence's look as well as a few of the internet's best belts right now.

(Image credit: Diamond/Backgrid)

Shop the Look

Oxford Shirt
H&M
Oxford Shirt

Volume Jeans - Wide
COS
Volume Jeans

Black Effi Belt
The Row
Black Effi Belt

Vans Anaheim Authentic 44 Dx - Black - Arket Gb
Vans
Anaheim Authentic 44 DX Trainers

Buckle Leather Belt - Black - Arket Gb
Arket
Buckle Leather Belt - Black - Arket Gb

Leather Waist Belt
LOEWE
Leather Waist Belt

Hollyhock Embellished Leather Belt
DÉHANCHE
Hollyhock Embellished Leather Belt

Moon Leather Belt
THE ROW
Moon Leather Belt

Suede Belt
TOTEME
Suede Belt

Leather Belt - Black - Arket Gb
Arket
Leather Belt - Black - Arket Gb

Khaite Benny Belt
Khaite
Benny Belt

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

