A Suede Tote Bag Is Top of My Wish List—Here Are the Best for Every Price Point
Each time that the runway shows return, my attention is always drawn to the handbags. Big, small, colourful, classic—it's the accessories that make me sit up and take note. As soon as the Spring/Summer 2024 collections took their first stride, I immediately noted that a change was afoot in the world of handbags. From Khaite to Saint Laurent, notable accent was placed on the endlessly chic and undeniably polished feel of suede. More specifically, suede tote bags.
The power of a handbag is not only in its utility. Yes, we have a place to carry our wares, but the encasing of those treasured possessions remains part of our uniform, and should exude the same stylish thoughtfulness that the rest of our outfits do. Whilst a bold-coloured clutch bag has its time and place, the past few months have seen a return to practical large style tote bags, and currently suede finish styles are a frontrunner for adding a considered feel.
It's particularly fitting that suede would rise to new heights during the spring months, as the season is all about juxtaposing textures. Knit dresses are layered with leather jackets, airy cotton trousers are paired with light linen shirts, allowing suede to also embrace its role as yet another contrasting fabric.
There's an innate richness to this treatment of leather, that adds a matte finish to the piece. Be they high-street, mid-range, or designer creations, the suede finish alone is able to take any design to new heights. That's not just my personal opinion, it can be tracked from the latest Arket tote bag that has been spotted over and over again on my Instagram feed. Similarly, when The Row dropped its revered Margaux bag in a suede iteration, it sold out almost immediately. So impactful is this simple finish that brands from all price ranges have embraced the texture in their designs, and I've rounded up the very best suede tote handbags from all price points to allow adding this refined style to your wardrobe even easier.
Keep scrolling to explore the best suede handbags from high-street to high-end.
SHOP THE BEST HIGH-STREET SUEDE TOTE BAGS:
There's so much to love about this bag, from the relaxed silhouette to chic brown hue.
Though Anouk's version of this bag is sold out, I'm a big fan of this lighter beige.
SHOP THE BEST BEST MID-RANGE SUEDE TOTE BAGS:
Trust Reformation to add a playful bow and indulgent green shade.
SHOP THE BEST DESIGNER SUEDE TOTE BAGS:
The deep brown shade and silver hardware are a seriously good combination.
Bottega's roomy tote is so elegant, you'll find yourself reaching for it for all occasions.
Saint Laurent's beloved 5 à 7 tote now comes in a refined suede finish.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Her career began with an initial role at Harper's Bazaar, followed by a stint with the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller.
There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications like Vogue Italy, Stylist, and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping.
