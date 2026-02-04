Proved by Trendsetters: 12 Heart Nail Designs That Always Look Chic

Heart nail art is trending this February. Check out the most stylish manicures here.

Valentine's Day is approaching, which means everyone will be searching for the most romantic nail trends to wear for the occasion. Whilst a red nail polish will never let you down, I think February is the perfect time to try some new nail art. In particular, heart nail designs.

I know what you're thinking. Hearts? For Valentine's Day? Groundbreaking. The thing is, heart nails can actually look incredibly chic. There's something timeless about these designs, and you can wear them in so many different ways, whether you're a minimal manicure lover or want to make a statement.

In preparation for the 14th, I've been putting together an edit of the most sophisticated heart-inspired nail looks out there, as told by the trendsetters themselves. Yes, I've gone straight to the best nail artists around and taken inspiration from their impeccable nail art designs to create the ultimate guide to heart nails this February. Below, I've rounded up the 12 heart nail designs that I am desperate to recreate, so keep on scrolling and don't forget to screenshot your favourites.

12 Heart Nail Designs to Try for Valentine's Day

1. Simple Hearts

A clear manicure with minimal heart nail art

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Keep things short and sweet with this simple heart nail design. Opt for a clear base with small, red hearts on each nail.

2. Heart French Tips

A chrome manicure with pink heart French tips

(Image credit: @imarninails)

French tips are trending, but these chrome pink heart French tips are even cooler.

3. Black Hearts

A black manicure with heart detailing on the ring finger

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

If red hearts aren't your thing, why not opt for this edgy black design?

4. Embellished Hearts

A close-up of an embellished red heart manicure

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Nail embellishment is a big trend for 2026.

5. Milky Pink and Red Hearts

A milky pink manicure with red heart detailing

(Image credit: @bambinailss)

Milky pink nails are also so in style right now.

6. Singular Heart Nail Art

A close-up of nail art featuring a small, singular heart

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

If you want to keep things subtle, a singular micro heart is the way to go.

7. Metallic Hearts

A close-up of gold nail polish with a black heart on top

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

A metallic base is sure to make a statement.

8. Brown and Pink Hearts

A brown manicure with pink hearts on top

(Image credit: @pink_oblivion)

I can't get enough of brown and pink colour combinations at the moment.

9. Cut-Out Hearts

A red manicure with cut-out hearts

(Image credit: @imarninails)

These cut-out hearts may be hard to recreate at home, but they are definitely worth it for the finished result.

10. Glitter Hearts

A nude manicure with pink, glittery hearts

(Image credit: @pink_oblivion)

I'm not usually a glitter type of girl, but even I can't deny how cute this is.

11. Matching Hearts

A picture of two thumbs with matching heart nail art

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

How sweet!

12. Hearts and Flames

Pink and red flame nail art with hearts

(Image credit: @paragonnails)

I never knew that heart nail art could look this cool.

The Best Products for Heart Nail Designs

