Proved by Trendsetters: 12 Heart Nail Designs That Always Look Chic

Valentine's Day is approaching, which means everyone will be searching for the most romantic nail trends to wear for the occasion. Whilst a red nail polish will never let you down, I think February is the perfect time to try some new nail art. In particular, heart nail designs.
I know what you're thinking. Hearts? For Valentine's Day? Groundbreaking. The thing is, heart nails can actually look incredibly chic. There's something timeless about these designs, and you can wear them in so many different ways, whether you're a minimal manicure lover or want to make a statement.
In preparation for the 14th, I've been putting together an edit of the most sophisticated heart-inspired nail looks out there, as told by the trendsetters themselves. Yes, I've gone straight to the best nail artists around and taken inspiration from their impeccable nail art designs to create the ultimate guide to heart nails this February. Below, I've rounded up the 12 heart nail designs that I am desperate to recreate, so keep on scrolling and don't forget to screenshot your favourites.
12 Heart Nail Designs to Try for Valentine's Day
1. Simple Hearts
Keep things short and sweet with this simple heart nail design. Opt for a clear base with small, red hearts on each nail.
2. Heart French Tips
French tips are trending, but these chrome pink heart French tips are even cooler.
3. Black Hearts
If red hearts aren't your thing, why not opt for this edgy black design?
4. Embellished Hearts
Nail embellishment is a big trend for 2026.
5. Milky Pink and Red Hearts
Milky pink nails are also so in style right now.
6. Singular Heart Nail Art
If you want to keep things subtle, a singular micro heart is the way to go.
7. Metallic Hearts
A metallic base is sure to make a statement.
8. Brown and Pink Hearts
I can't get enough of brown and pink colour combinations at the moment.
9. Cut-Out Hearts
These cut-out hearts may be hard to recreate at home, but they are definitely worth it for the finished result.
10. Glitter Hearts
I'm not usually a glitter type of girl, but even I can't deny how cute this is.
11. Matching Hearts
How sweet!
12. Hearts and Flames
I never knew that heart nail art could look this cool.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.