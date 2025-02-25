The Spring 2025 Starter Pack—A Shopping Expert's Guide On What to Buy This Season

The skies are brightening, the chill in the air is thawing—spring is officially on its way. Across the globe, stylish people are assembling their new season wardrobes, pulling out trusted trench coats and making wish lists of any 2025-ready purchases. Now is the time for research, hunting down not only the fundamental basics to see you through the upcoming months, but also pinpointing the trending buys you want to define your season and beyond. This usually involves an awful lot of trawling through trend reports and new-in sections, but what if there were an easier way? Say, a starter pack of sorts that could provide you with a spring shopping guide to the ultimate wardrobe foundations, the buzzy luxury buys and the only high street pieces you really need to know about, along with a dollop of the chicest accessories all in one place? Well, that would be this very edit.

After a very (very) long winter, we're all ready to strip off our thermals, pack away our heavy wool coats and get out into the sunshine in a great spring look. But after months of focusing on insulation, it can be hard to shift our headspace into warmer day dressing. If you’re wondering where to start, it’s right here. First up, the capsule basics to build upon throughout the season. Think the ultimate white shirt, the perfect tailored trousers to pull out on every busy morning, and of course, a reliable trench coat for looking chic in those spring showers. Next up, the luxury buys everyone’s been talking about. These may be trending styles but remain far from flash-in-the-pan buys. Timeless, elegant and ready to serve your wardrobe this season and for years to come, you’ll find supremely cool jackets for elevating your spring walks alongside easy dresses that add polish in an instant.

Then, of course, it's the best of the high street. I’ve spent the time sifting through the thousands of new-in buys to sieve out the most expensive-looking pieces. Considered silhouettes, trending colours and wearable 'fits all reside here. Finally, no great outfit is complete without the finishing touches. Whether it's a sleek addition of a polished tote bag, a cute mary-jane ballet flat or a playful bag charm, this is where you can bring personality to your new season outfits.

With the perfect mix of classic buys and this season's most important trends, it's worth saving this blueprint to refer back to when you're adding to cart or hitting the shops. Scroll on to explore our spring shopping guide for 2025...

Every great outfit has to start somewhere, and a set of reliable foundation pieces will make putting together your spring looks that much easier. These classic buys remain key pieces we turn to each and every year, and I've brought together the best-sellers and fresh takes that are worth your time.

Shop the Foundations:

With Nothing Underneath The Oversized: Oxford, White £110 SHOP NOW No matter the year, no matter the season, a simple white shirt will bolster so many great outfits.

Burberry Long Waterloo Heritage Trench Coat in Honey £1890 SHOP NOW It wouldn't be a spring edit without a great trench coat, and there's a reason Burberry's has been a fashion favourite for over a century.

ALIGNE Daphne Waisted Knit £119 SHOP NOW Take your staple knits to new heights with an eye-catching hourglass silhouette.

COS Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers £115 SHOP NOW Crisp pleated trousers will always be a versatile staple, and COS's pair is an editor favourite.

LEMAIRE Crepe Midi Dress £490 SHOP NOW It's time to pack away our wool dresses and slip into Lemaire's elegant spring-ready style.

Extreme Cashmere N°63 Well Striped Cashmere-Blend Top £285 SHOP NOW For the perfect balance on those milder days, look to this short-sleeve cashmere top.

The new season comes with an influx of new-in buys, and if you're looking to invest this season, these are the select pieces I'd recommend. Think easy light jackets with serious staying power, dresses and skirts that will instantly rejuvenate your wardrobe and of course a light knit for those cooler nights.

Shop Luxury Arrivals:

Toteme Summer Country Jacket Peanut £600 SHOP NOW Country jackets continue to be a key outwear style for spring, and Toteme's is one of the finest we've found.

Róhe Voluminous Pleated Taffeta Skirt | Black £340 SHOP NOW Róhe has quickly become one of our favourite places to find the most polished, understated pieces.

Loewe Small Featherlight Puzzle Bag in Nappa Lambskin £3250 SHOP NOW The lightweight re-edition of Loewe's iconic Puzzle bag.

DÔEN Leanne Shirred Floral-Print Cotton-Voile Midi Dress £366 SHOP NOW The sunny days are welcoming back joyful florals and Dôen's shirred styles bring ease and style together seamlessly.

Clea Arthur Alpaca-Blend Cardigan £380 SHOP NOW The coldest days are behind us, but spring days can still be mild. You'll appreciate having a cosy cardigan to hand in an easy to match shade.

JOSEPH Alanel Soft Cotton Silk Trousers £445 SHOP NOW As soon as spring arrives, I want to lighten up my wardrobe, and a pair of cream cotton silk trousers is everything I've ever wanted.

LEMAIRE Double-Breasted Woven Blazer £890 SHOP NOW If your black blazer has been working overtime, consider adding a soft blue shade into the mix with bold front pockets for added style points.

For spring, the very best high street buys are bringing trending accents to our most treasured styles through silhouette, cut and pattern. You'll find playful cuff details, the return of gingham and a selection of polished shades below.

Shop High-Street Heroes:

H&M Flared-Skirt Rib-Knit Dress £75 SHOP NOW The fluted sleeves and swishy hem is primed to pair with easy ballet flats or elegant mules for dressing up or dressing down.

Massimo Dutti Contrast Suede Leather Jacket £349 SHOP NOW A suede finish, a leather collar and a rich camel shade? This is a jacket you'll reach for many years from now.

By Anthropologie By Anthropologie Aiden Linen-Blend Barrel Trousers £118 SHOP NOW Anthropologie brings together the freshest cut of the season, a polished deep brown shade and a spring-ready light linen in perfect harmony.

Nobodys Child Black Gingham Longline Crew Neck Waistcoat £79 SHOP NOW Waistcoats have quickly become a staple in every capsule wardrobe, and this spring we're inviting gingham back as a key print.

Arket Maxi Poplin Skirt £87 SHOP NOW Circle skirts are already picking up on the London fashion set, and Arket's easy style looks incredibly good in a tonal moment, or accented with bolder shades.

ZARA Striped Poplin Shirt £26 SHOP NOW When it comes to the classics like great shirts, finding a really special one on the high street can be hard. Well, it was until Zara came through with this one.

Denim is always a key trend in spring, and this year we're mixing the classic with the contemporary. Find reliable straight-leg jeans to pair with an unexpected white denim shirt and fresh silhouettes in jackets, jeans and skirts.

Shop the Denim Edit:

COS Column Straight-Leg Jeans £85 SHOP NOW If you're yet to find the perfect straight-leg jeans, I can personally attest for how good this pair is.

AGOLDE Luna Cropped High-Rise Tapered Organic Jeans £320 SHOP NOW If you're investing in the cut of the season, it's worth considering Agolde's excellent denim.

FRAME The Patch Pocket Cropped Denim Jacket £400 SHOP NOW Bring a 2025 edge to the classic denim jacket with a boxy fit and bold patch pockets.

Reformation Carlos Denim Shirt £198 SHOP NOW Colour is an easy way to breathe new life into your wardrobe, and white denim is currently all I can think about.

COS Dropped-Waist Denim Midi Dress £135 SHOP NOW COS consistently outdoes itself, and this dress is a prime example. The seaming! The collar-less design! The pleated skirt!

MANGO Long Rinse-Wash Denim Trench Coat - Women | Mango United Kingdom £100 SHOP NOW The deep indigo makes this denim trench coat even cooler.

M&S Collection Denim High Waisted Maxi Asymmetric Skirt £45 SHOP NOW The asymmetric hem and seam detailings set this skirt apart.

The finishing touches embrace all the added accents that take an outfit from good to great. Step up your footwear with elegant mules or ballet pumps, or bring some pops of personality with jewellery accents (whether on you or on your bag).

Shop the Finishing Touches:

DeMellier The Hudson £550 SHOP NOW Perfection from every angle. The hard part is choosing which colourway to go for...

Otiumberg Wave Earrings £135 SHOP NOW Bold earrings can make even a simple t-shirt feel considered.

Jimmy Choo Vivi 65 £650 SHOP NOW Bring polish to your spring looks with elegant mules with a discreet lizard finish.

Free People Prismatic Beaded Bag Charm £24 SHOP NOW Bring a personal touch to your everyday bag with playful bag charms.

FENDI Cat-Eye Sunglasses £400 SHOP NOW The sun is back so it's officially time to add a pair of sunglasses into your outfit builds.

H&M Leather Mary Jane Ballet Pumps £85 SHOP NOW I still can't believe these are from the high street. Yes, they're made from 100% leather.