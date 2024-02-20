My Best-Smelling Colleagues Share the "Secret" Perfumes They Keep Close to Chest

We're beauty editors, which means we have a rich and diverse fragrance wardrobe. From sweet gourmand scents like vanilla and caramel to soft floral fragrances and beyond, we have a little bit of everything at arm's reach. Many of these are designer perfumes—you know, iconic bottles from Chanel, Dior, and Tom Ford. While these are well-loved, we also like to wear other, lesser-known scents.

Whether new or old, our under-the-radar perfumes are the ones we keep closest to our chests. Look, we don't mean to gatekeep, but these scents are special, and we don't like sharing them with just anyone. Today, though, we'll make an exception. Keep scrolling to see 15 little-known perfumes that deserve a spot in your fragrance collection, according to five scent-obsessed beauty editors.

Serge Lutens Un Bois Vanille Eau De Parfum 100ml £182 SHOP NOW "While vanilla scents can sometimes smell a little too sweet, Un Bois Vanille by Serge Lutens is a deliciously chic, grown-up version of the popular, warming note. With seductive hints of sandalwood, bitter almond and rose, I always find myself reaching for this on special occasions. It's earned me many compliments over the years, and I like to think of it as my secret weapon when I want to stand out amongst the crowd." — Grace Lindsay, UK Junior Beauty Editor

Comptoir Sud Pacifique Comptoir Sud Pacifique Vanilla Coco Eau De Toilette 30 Ml $42 SHOP NOW "This really is my sleeper hit fragrance. I discovered it years ago in-store at Sephora and immediately adopted it as my signature scent, which both my best friend and mom have now incorporated into their collections as well. If you're into creamy and gourmand (but not overly sweet) scents, this is for you. It has notes of coconut milk, vanilla and fig, and as a crush once told me, makes you smell like a tropical breeze. Sold." — Emma Hughes, US Associate Social Media Editor

Phlur Phlur Father Figure Eau De Parfum $99 SHOP NOW "My relationship with a favorite fragrance is typically hot, heavy, and short-lived. Either I spend too much time with it and inevitably get the ick, or something newer and more exciting comes along to take its place. So, if it's been over six months and I'm still head-over-heels obsessed? That's true love, baby. Father Figure's mix of fig, vanilla, sandalwood, and jasmine dew is so juicy and intoxicating—one part green and fresh, one part warm, creamy, and skin-like. It's so hard to put my finger on, which is what makes a fragrance truly irresistible in my eyes." — Erin Jahns, US Beauty Director

Commodity Milk £130 SHOP NOW "I'm not usually a fan of sweet fragrances, but Commodity's Milk has hands down become a firm favourite. Both skin-like and sweet in equal measure, it makes me think of luxury vanilla ice cream you might be served in a bougie dessert. It's warm, milky and softly sweet without being overbearing and it always generates compliments when I wear it. With tonka bean and mahogany wood, it has a subtle woodiness and spiciness to it which makes it all the more addictive. Commodity has cleverly formulated it in three projections, meaning you can choose to wear it close to your skin or opt for the bold option, which projects your fragrance even further—genius." — Eleanor Vousden, UK Beauty Editor

BYREDO Vanille Antique Eau De Parfum 50ml $350 SHOP NOW "I like to call Byredo's Vanille Antique the 'bend and snap' of the perfume world. As Elle Woods would say, in my experience, it has a 98% success rate of getting a man's attention. (Not that you should be wearing a perfume to get attention from another man or woman, but you know what I mean.) Truly, proceed with caution. One of my close friends once described it as 'sex on a stick,' and honestly, she wasn't wrong. It's the smokiest, richest, sexiest, non-sickly take on vanilla you'll ever smell. Enjoy." — Jahns

& Other Stories Moon Fiction Eau De Toilette £29 SHOP NOW "I have repurchased this perfume so many times. Notes of sandalwood and bergamot as well as lime and peach mean it’s the perfect blend of fruity and musky scents, and despite costing less than £30 it lasts really well on the skin, too. A few spritzes of this before a work event or dinner date and I’m set!" — Poppy Nash, UK Managing Editor

The Harmonist The Harmonist Sacred Water Parfum (50ml) | Harrods Uk $285 SHOP NOW "Former Who What Wear beauty editor Katie Berohn once described The Harmonist's suite of perfumes as a 'guided meditation in a bottle' and I think that perfectly sums them up! Especially this scent in particular. It's soft, pretty, citrus-y, and fresh with notes of mandarin, orange blossom, and cedar. It's been a quiet favorite of mine for years, but now I'm ready to let the world know!" — Shawna Hudson, Associate Beauty Editor

Ellis Brooklyn Florist Eau De Parfum $110 SHOP NOW "I have exactly two perfumes in my collection that never fail to earn me a compliment when I'm out—this is one of them! Tuberose can be a tricky note for me, but in this scent it's perfectly balanced by the other notes of gardenia and honeysuckle." — Hudson

ST. ROSE Cowboy Eau de Parfum $185 SHOP NOW "This fragrance strays a little bit from my normal MO, but it's so good. It's smoky, warm, sweet, and a tad floral. While it definitely smells different than one of my other favorites, Le Labo Santal 33, it still has a similar vibe that's totally intoxicating." — Hudson

New Notes Caramelo Vanilla Extrait De Parfum 50ml £149 SHOP NOW "This might sound borderline too sweet and dessert-like but the combination of caramel and vanilla creates an intoxicating blend that I couldn't stop spritzing (seriously, I thought they were going to throw me out of Liberty's beauty hall). The caramel is delicious and complex with a smokey, musky quality to it, while the vanilla drydown gives it a sultry finish. Hours later I could still smell this on my skin, and its notes have stuck with me since. I have a rule—I can only buy a new bottle of perfume when I use one up. This is next on my list." — Maxine Eggenberger, UK Deputy Editor

Floral Street Floral Street Sunflower Pop Eau De Parfum, 50ml $89 SHOP NOW "While I'm usually not a huge fan of citrusy, fruit fragrances; this one is extremely wearable. Part of the Floral Street x Van Gogh Museum Collaboration, it effortlessly blends fine fragrance and art together with a blend of fresh mandarin, bergamot, and amber plum blossom housed in a bottle featuring Van Gogh's Sunflowers." — Thomas

Penhaligon's Penhaligon's British Tales The Favourite Eau De Parfum 100ml £175 SHOP NOW "Yes, this bottle is beautiful, but trust me when I say that the fragrance itself is a work of art. Sweet, powdery iris blends with creamy sandalwood and warm musk for a decadent finish that makes spritzing this perfume feel like a luxurious experience." — Lindsay

Argentum Apothecary Become | Herbaceous Citrus Wood Eau De Parfum $98 SHOP NOW "It was love at first spritz, or perhaps even at the unboxing stage, because everything about ARgENTUM's mystical fragrances lures you in. This patchouli-heavy scent feels smoky and warm, but not overpowering for wearing in the day, and it comes with the added bonus of being alcohol-free, so it's kinder to my skin. Win win." — Hannah Almassi, UK Editor in Chief

PHLUR Missing Person Eau De Parfum 50ml $99 SHOP NOW "I'll never shut up about this perfume, because it might just be my favorite perfume of all time, or at least in the top five. It's warm and spicy and sheer and makes you smell good but not exactly like you're wearing perfume...if that makes sense. The notes of bergamot nectar, blonde wood, and skin musk never get old or feel out of place. The obsession is real." — McLintock

Bon Parfumeur Bon Parfumeur 301 Sandalwood Amber Cardamom Eau De Parfum - 30ml £45 SHOP NOW "Parfumeur has become an insider secret for smelling expensive without making your bank account cry. A number of our Who What Wear UK editors have had compliments on from wearing this brand at industry events, and I was shocked to learn that the 30ml bottles come in at a very reasonable £45. Being a French brand, the bottles are very chic too—you'd never guess that they weren't designer. My personal favourite is 302, a heavenly mix of amber, sandalwood and cardamon which cocoons your skin in glowing warmth." — Vousden

This story was originally published on Who What Wear US and has since been updated.