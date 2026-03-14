Welcome to Locals Only. In this series, we're tapping notable locals in the style space to share a tight list of their top recommendations of what to see, eat, and shop in their home city. They'll share off-the-radar recs that you won't find in your average guidebook, resulting in digestible mini guides revealing where the city's most fashionable residents are actually hanging out.
As style people, we're always keeping a close eye on what all the best dressed women we follow are wearing, what they're shopping for, and how their lens on fashion is shaping what it means to have good style, but I'd say having good taste goes far beyond merely what's hanging in their closet—it extends to their lifestyle, routines, and the places they frequent on a daily and weekly basis. For Dutch content creator and VogueNetherlands Editor at Large Stephanie Broek, her Amsterdam surroundings play more than minor role in her style POV.
Broek's outfits are a regular source of inspiration, from her enviable collection of stunning leather jackets to the skilled way she's able to make the season's buzziest It items appear as though she's owned them forever. Naturally, then, her list of beloved Amsterdam haunts is equally tasteful. Whether it's the contemporary boutique that stocks Sophie Buhai and Toteme, the minimalist café that feeds her matcha habit, or the touristy (but worth-it) way she insists everyone needs to experience Amsterdam, discover the Dutch capital through her eyes.
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How would you describe your work in the fashion space, and how did you first get into this career?
I’m a fashion writer and content creator based in Amsterdam. For the past year and a half, I’ve been editor at large at Vogue Netherlands. I studied journalism and gradually specialized in fashion through internships at various fashion publications.
What are some of your favorite neighborhoods, and where do you find yourself spending the most time?
Amsterdam is a compact city, and because we cycle everywhere, I move easily between neighborhoods. I live in De Pijp and love walking from my apartment toward the canals on my way to the city centre. It’s calmer, and it allows me to really take in the 17th-century architecture. It never gets old.
What does a typical day off look like for you?
That depends on whether I’m with my daughter, Olive, who is 3 1/2. Wednesdays are our day together, and we love going to the theatre or the Concertgebouw in the Museum District. It’s her favorite place in the city; she has a deep love for music. In summer, we spend hours in the Vondelpark, especially at the open-air children’s pool.
When I’m on my own or with friends or my boyfriend, I like to have a matcha at Toki or Carmen Amsterdam, browse the Noordermarkt on Saturday mornings, have lunch at Oficina and visit some of my favorite museums, such as the Rijksmuseum or the Stedelijk.
If you had to design the perfect afternoon for someone visiting Amsterdam with limited time, where would you send them?
I’d start in De Pijp with coffee or tea and a pastry at the long communal table at Mater, the best bakery in the city. From there, I’d walk to the Museum District to visit the Rijksmuseum and its beautiful gardens. The afternoon would end along the Keizersgracht with lunch and a bit of shopping at Carmen Amsterdam.
What to Pack
Lemaire
Trench Coat
Reformation
Inez Pumps
Ray-Ban
Wayfarer Sunglasses
Nour Hammour
Beck Leather Bomber
The Frankie Shop
Alrose Lace Midi Skirt
Khaite
Kye Calf Hair Pencil Case
"Toscanini remains my favourite Italian restaurant in Amsterdam. The food is consistently excellent, but it’s the warm, timeless atmosphere that keeps me coming back again and again. Be sure to book exactly one month in advance online (new reservations open at 9 a.m. sharp) to secure a table."
"The Amstel Hotel is the Ritz of Amsterdam. Grand yet discreet and overlooking the Amstel river."
"Carmen is my go-to for contemporary fashion and jewelry, including beautiful pieces by Sophie Buhai. For minimalist staples from labels like Toteme and Lemaire, Moise is my go-to shop."
"Sauna Deco is the oldest city spa in Amsterdam, with a striking Art Deco interior that was once part of Au Bon Marché in Paris. The interior was acquired by the spa’s owners when the department store redecorated. Note: This is a no-swimwear sauna with mixed-gender bathing."
"Seeing Amsterdam from the water never gets old. If possible, book a smaller or private boat. It makes the experience feel far more intimate and special."