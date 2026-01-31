Milan According to Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini: Old-School Aperitivo, Vintage Gucci, and More

Welcome to Locals Only. In this series, we're tapping notable locals in the style space to share a tight list of their top recommendations of what to see, eat, and shop in their home city. They'll share off-the-radar recs that you won't find in your average guidebook, resulting in digestible mini guides revealing where the city's most fashionable residents are actually hanging out.
Whether you’ve been to Milan or not, if you’re into fashion, you probably already have an idea of it in your head. There are the Milanese legacy houses that feel inseparable, like Prada and Miu Miu, alongside all of the other luxury designers we look forward to seeing every season. Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Ferragamo, and Valentino (the list truly goes on and on) have made Milan one of the most highly anticipated parts of the fashion month calendar. And then, of course, there are brands like The Attico, known for its fun, opulent designs in celebration of femininity. Every September and February, Milan Fashion Week brings together this mix of household names alongside emerging designers and independent labels, such as Blazé, Durazzi, Giuseppe Buccinnà, and Taller Marmo, showcasing its status as one of the best destinations in the world to see some of the most exciting designers in the industry.
Beyond the runway, Milan is known for the ritual of aperitivo, an indulgent food culture, the gothic drama of its architecture, and a sense of history so present it’s hard to ignore. It’s been called everything from la capitale della moda (the capital of fashion) to Milano da bere (Milan to drink) to Italy’s NYC, defined by glamour, maximalism, and confidence. It’s even set to host the 2026 Winter Olympics.
It’s also the place that shaped Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini, the designers behind The Attico. Originally from Naples and Marche, respectively, they each moved to Milan to study fashion, which is where they first met. Over time, it has become both their home and a prominent influence on how they work and think, informing the brand they founded in 2016. When Ambrosio and Tordini aren’t designing their next collection, they’re embracing the charm of Milan. Below, see the city through their eyes.
What are some of your favorite neighborhoods, and where do you find yourself spending the most time?
Milan isn’t really a city we experience through neighborhoods. There are many beautiful areas we enjoy for different reasons, but we usually move between specific places rather than spending time in one single district. That said, one area we’re particularly fond of is Cinque Vie. It has a quieter, more intimate atmosphere and a strong sense of history, with small streets, hidden courtyards, and a concentration of art and design spaces that still feel very authentic.
What does a typical day off look like for you?
A day off usually starts with movement: a Pilates class or a workout, as a way to reset and begin the day with the right energy. After that, we slow things down and make time for what we often miss during busy weeks: long conversations, shared meals, and being present with friends and family. It’s less about having a plan and more about enjoying time together, letting the day unfold naturally.
If you had to create the perfect afternoon for someone visiting the city with a limited amount of time, which area would you send them to and what would their afternoon entail?
We would suggest starting with a long, relaxed lunch at a place like Bice, a true Milanese classic, for what is in our opinion some of the best pasta, called pasta al telefono. Afterward, take time to walk through the city and really pay attention to the buildings, as many of them were designed by incredible architects, such as Piero Portaluppi, Vico Magistretti, or Gio Ponti. There’s something magical about Milan’s entrances, so much so that a few years ago, a photographic project entirely dedicated to them was published, called Entryways of Milan.
When you need a break from the pace of the city, what's your ideal way to unwind and find peace and quiet?
There are so many hidden corners in Milan. One of our favorites is Giardino Aristide Calderini, just behind Corso Magenta. When we want something slower and more introspective, we love going to a small independent cinema like Cinema Beltrade or Cinema Centrale. At other times, we unwind by doing something completely different, like indoor climbing. It’s a great way to reset and disconnect from the city's pace.
If a friend were visiting Milan, what packing advice would you give them?
Our advice would be to pack a few outfits specifically for evenings out. In Milan, days tend to blend into evenings quite seamlessly, so it’s good to have pieces that can transition effortlessly and still feel put together.
"A small restaurant open only for lunch close to Città Studi, with curated interiors and a '50s atmosphere. The menu is built around seasonal ingredients sourced from small local producers and changes weekly."
"Nuova Arena is a historical Milanese restaurant that offers dishes from the Milanese tradition. A great place to dine with friends." Order the saffron risotto!
"Sant Ambroeus is an historic cafè-pasticceria and one of our favorite place in Milan. We just launched a bag called La Sant Ambroeus to celebrate not only a design but a spirit: one shaped by everyday gestures, refined craftsmanship, and the understated theater of Milanese life."
"Mogo is a new listening bar in the heart of the Isola neighborhood where you can have a sophisticated lunch listening to a great selection in vinyl."
"Pasticceria Sissi is the go-to-place for breakfast with legendary croissants with cream." If you have a sweet tooth, it's worth stopping by this charming pink-walled bakery.
"Massimodecarlo has its Milanese headquarters in Casa Corbellini Wassermann by Piero Portaluppi, where you can see how architecture meets contemporary art. We particularly love how the works of art are in a constant dialogue with the interiors."
"A place with a curated and rare vintage selection in Ticinese, close to Navigli." Even just browsing its website, there are so many incredible pieces: an autumn/winter 1999 Gucci by Tom Ford runway Mongolian fur leather jacket, 1990s Comme des Garçons maxi skirt, and a selection of Prada bags.
"Gioielleria Pennisi is a historic jewelry boutique in Milan renowned for antique jewelry with a selection from the 18th to the 20th century." There's so much to see: art deco and 19th-century pieces, bracelets, brooches, earrings, hairpins, necklaces, objects, rings, watches, and more.
"Robertaebasta is an art and design gallery in Brera. We love to go there and see the collection of 20th-century decorative arts and design." This is where you go to find truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
"Museo Poldi Pezzoli is built from the private collection of Gian Giacomo Poldi Pezzoli, who collected paintings [and] decorative arts from Renaissance and Baroque, including arms and armor, jewelery, porcelain, clocks, and textiles. It’s a place surrounded by beauty where you can find inspiration."
"We particularly like the international guest DJs playing at Volt." If you want to dance, go here.
"It’s in the heart of Porta Venezia and one of the most beautiful gardens in Milan. In the heart of the park, there is Bar Bianco, where you can have a nice aperitivo."
"It’s almost a cabinet of curiosities, a place where you can find unique objects." Since 1929, it's become known for its stunning, exquisitely handcrafted home goods.
