The $1090 Pants J.Law and Zoë Kravitz Wear Nonstop, Plus 5 TikTok-Viral Alts I Tried Instead

When two of the best-dressed celebrities right now—aka Jennifer Lawrence and Zoë Kravitz—are both wearing the same anti-trend closet staple on repeat, I pay close attention. Both women are known for their effortless, casual-cool style, and of course, their closets that are well-stocked with The Row, specifically the brand's viral Gala Pants, which both Lawrence and Kravitz own in multiple colors.



With an endless array of black trousers on the market, what makes The Row Gala Pants special, according to those who own a pair, is their bias-cut, wide-leg fit that appears tailored but feels comfortable enough to lounge and travel in. They're made from a lightweight crepe-blend of 69% triacetate and 31% polyester and feature a thin, discreet elastic waistband. It's not hard to see why they've been making the rounds in tastemaker circles and on TikTok, but at $1090 and now barely in stock anywhere, several more affordable alternatives have emerged, and I made it my mission to test-drive all of them.

As I was determined to get my own pair, I tried out five of the most popular versions I could get my hands on. I quickly found out that many of the most talked-about pairs from Club Monaco, Clyque, and Almada Label are now sold out, but I managed to uncover several others that are readily available, on budget, and in some cases, even currently on sale. From the $70 Banana Republic pair I already placed a second order for to the bias-cut Vince pants I might like even better than the original (shh, don't tell), continue on to read my reviews of five more affordable alts to The Row's viral Gala Pants.

The Row Gala Pants

On Celebrities

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Pictured: Zoë Kravitz

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence

Pictured: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The More Affordable Alts I Tried

1. Vince Crepe Bias Pants

My review: Starting off strong with the pants that blew me away. These are the Vince Crepe Bias Pants. I hate to say it since they were the most expensive pick, but these were easily my favorite of the bunch, and although I wouldn't consider the $348 price tag to be affordable per se, the quality and fit were so top-notch that I'd consider them to be well worth the investment. As for what makes them so good, they had the most elevated and clean look compared to any of the others I tried, and it all comes down to several key details.

Firstly, the elastic waistband is hidden, so from the front, all you see is one smooth flow of fabric down to the hems. As the name suggests, these are cut on the bias, which basically means that they're designed to lay nicely on the body, and I found they looked very flattering despite how flowy and roomy they are. While I'm wearing them with a basic white tee and flats here, I've already experimented with dressing them up with a more statement top and heels, and just wore them on my red-eye flight from NYC to London last week, which puts them in a category that very few other items I own can compete with.

Product specs: Pull-on style; hidden elastic waistband; made from 80% acetate and 20% polyester; available in three colorways; sizes XXS–XL

2. Banana Republic Drapey Twill Pants

My review: On sale for $70 and still largely in stock? It was an immediate yes from me for this style from Banana Republic. The fabric and fit were by far the best value for the Gala look that I found, and when they arrived on my doorstep, I found they looked even better in person than they did online. The pull-on style makes them so effortless, but they still felt more elevated than a typical pair of pull-on lounge pants. Also, there are pockets! The side slit pockets are another touch that lend an elevated feel to them. Plus, the elastic band is slim enough so you can still wear them in more formal settings. I'd probably not put these with heels for a night out as I would with the Vince pair above, but they'd be great with loafers or flats and a blazer for the office in addition to their obvious merits as casual pants for travel or lounging.

Product specs: Pull-on style with an elastic waistband; high-rise waist and full-length fit; functional pockets; made from 100% acetate; available in two colorways; sizes XXS–XXL

3. Reformation Vida Low Rise Pants

My review: Thanks to their low-rise fit, these have a much more trend-driven feel to them. I took them out for a spin the other Friday night, pairing them with kitten heels and an off-the-shoulder top. Since the waistline is a tab and zipper closure rather than being pull-on, they're less casual than some of the others here. As for the fit, it's more snug in the hips and relaxed throughout the leg, giving them more of a straight-leg effect.

Product specs: Zipper and tab closure; mid-rise, full-length fit; made from 71% Naia Renew acetate and 29% polyester; eight print and color options; also available in a linen version; sizes 0–12

4. Everlane Drawstring Pants

My review: Wait, Everlane? I'll admit I rarely shop there, but these pants impressed me more than I'd anticipated, and I found myself scrolling through the site to see what other gems I could uncover. I will say, these are definitely on the oversize end, so I'd recommend sizing down if you don't want them to be as roomy as they are on me. I opted for a medium and loved how relaxed they were, but could have easily done a small. The upsized fit and drawstring waist both lend a much more casual feel than some of the others on this list, so they'd be the perfect summer pants for wearing on the weekends or to the beach or pool, especially because the linen fabric is nice and airy.



Another detail I loved about these was that the drawstring band didn't have elastic in it, which gave them a more elevated quality than other drawstring pants like them. All in all, if you're looking for a pair of casual linen pants, these are an amazing price for the quality.

Product specs: Non-elastic drawstring waist; mid-rise, oversize, wide-leg fit; 100% European flax linen; available in four colorways; sizes XXS–XXL

5. Aritzia Limitless Pants

My review: These were the most traditionally tailored of the bunch that I tried. They featured a zip closure and tab waistline with a high-rise and wide-leg fit. What made them Gala-esque, in my mind, is their elastic back waist that's comfy without looking too comfy. They're cut from a Japanese crepe fabric that feels breezy and textured for the perfect lightweight fluid fit. I'd say these are much more elegant and elevated, putting them squarely in the trouser category and not the loungewear one, but if you're looking for a relaxed pair of pants to wear in and out of the office or take out to dinner, these are a solid option.

Product specs: Zipper and tab closure; high-rise, full-length fit; made from 100% polyester; available in 15 colorways; sizes 00–16 and short, regular, and tall lengths

