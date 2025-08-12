Jessica Alba Just Wore the Once-Outdated Sneaker Trend That Actually Pairs Perfectly With Baggy Pants

When we think about people who embody California cool style, Jessica Alba has been at the top of the list for decades. Recently, the actress offered up a masterclass in effortlessly chic styling. The focal point? A pair of chunky platform sneakers, which arguably peaked back in the early 2000s. She paired the shoes with flowy trousers, an oversize denim jacket, a simple white tank, and a petite Loewe straw bag. All in all, her look basically screams, "California, here we come."
By opting for solid shoes with substantial soles, Alba is not just tapping into the ongoing love affair with all things chunky footwear; she's cleverly grounding the lightness of her wide-leg pants. The visual weight of the thick soles and sturdy construction provides a visual counterpoint to the soft drape and movement of the fabric. It's a lesson in sartorial balance, proving that you don't always need delicate sandals or pointed-toe heels to elevate a flowing silhouette.
The takeaway: Don't be afraid to play with proportions. Alba's look is a prime example of how a seemingly simple footwear choice can completely transform the vibe of an outfit. So, dust off those platform kicks and pair them with your favorite billowy bottoms. It's the perfect formula for navigating that sweet spot between comfort and style, proving once again that Jessica Alba remains a low-key fashion icon we can always count on for inspiration.
Keep scrolling to browse similar pieces (including accessories!) to re-create the laid-back look for yourself.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.