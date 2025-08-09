Every Cool Dresser In Copenhagen Is Wearing This Elite Pre-Fall Shoe-and-Pant Combination

Everyone knows some of the most stylish people in the world live in Copenhagen, and it's where many trends start. All eyes are on the city right now, especially, as Copenhagen Fashion Week is in full swing. I'm always on the lookout for outfit trends among the showgoers, and one that I've noticed over and over the past few days is a classic combination: wide-leg pants and sandals (paired with a cool top, of course).
Neither are new trends. In fact, they're not even trends, and that’s what I love about this combination. They're wardrobe staples that we all wear. You might often see wide-leg pants paired with pointed-toe heels or boots, and sandals with dresses or skirts. This particular combination is a bit unexpected, as they juxtapose with one another. Simply put, it’s refreshing to see these two pieces paired together, as wide-leg pants are a bit more polished, while sandals tend to be laid-back.It’s an elite combination, in my opinion; both wide-leg pants and sandals are easy to throw on, and you'll look cool no matter what else you pair with them. So, putting together an outfit won’t be difficult with this combination, as you can dress it up or down with any shirt of your choice.
Keep scrolling for some shoe-and-pant outfit inspiration straight from Copenhagen Fashion Week S/S 26, and shop wide-leg pants and sandals to wear with them.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.