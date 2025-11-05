As someone who spends almost all her time in jeans, you’d think I’d be the last person to pass up an opportunity to wear them.
I love a pair of low-rise baggy jeans or fitted skinny straight-legs as much as the next person, but every so often, nothing feels quite as chic as a pair of tailored trousers. That said, I've noticed a new trouser trend that isn't quite as casual as jeans, but not as formal as tailored trousers. Allow me to introduce the corduroy trousers trend.
Much like most of 2025, the fashion mood is once again leaning into nostalgia. But these aren't the vibrantly coloured, bell-bottomed corduroy trousers that feel straight out of the '70s and Abba Voyage. Today's corduroys are far closer to '80s Princess Diana ahead of her wedding, or '90s Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in her black-turtleneck uniform than anything else. Taking the polish of trousers but adding a cooler, more now essence, a quick scroll through my socials solidifies that the corduroy trousers of 2025 feel far more refined than their retro predecessors.
Available in just about any colour and silhouette imaginable, I've been seeing corduroy trousers in every shade and fit possible, but before they hit the streets, they were all over the autumn/winter 2025 runways. From Chanel, where a bejewelled pair of blue corduroys made an appearance, to the tan brown pairs seen at Burberry, this trouser trend has cemented itself as an A/W favourite for 2025.
Since then, trousers in this fabric have been gaining in popularity, with the search term "corduroy trousers" up 180% today on Google Trends. With the high street following suit, and everyone from Marks and Spencer to COS creating their own viral iterations, it's safe to say we'll be seeing more of these trousers in the coming months.
Without further ado, scroll to shop my edit of the corduroy trousers trend.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.