Last Year, Vintage Pucci Was Everywhere—This Is the Print Trend Taking Over in 2026

If there’s one thing about me, I’ll never fail to have a theory or a superstition. Especially when it comes to fashion. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed watching the rise of Pucci within the mainstream audience. Celebrities, influencers, and that one girl you know from high school scoured The Real Real, borrowed from their mother, or swiped up on a full-price garment last year. All of this hype led to what people called “Pucci summer.” Every time I opened Instagram, someone was wearing the brand on a boat in Italy and I absolutely loved to see it. Anyone who has seen a few trend cycles knows what comes next. Our love for Pucci will never die but as the hype dies down, I predict people will be searching for the new, buzzy thing. And I predict that it will be vintage Versace.

Right now, Versace is kind of in a weird, in-between, place. To catch you up, Donatella Versace stepped down from her longtime held Creative Director position at the brand and appointed someone new, Dario Vitale. After only one season with the brand, he has stepped down as as we await what they will do next—I’m predicting that their vintage archives are going to hit a major peak. And it’s already happening!

kylie jenner wearing vintage versace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This past weekend Kylie Jenner wore an archival design by Gianni Versace to the Critic’s Choice award, I'd already begun research on this story and felt this was my sign that we're onto something here.

I’m not waiting to see if my prediction comes true, I want to get my hands on those Versace prints before the price increase. But let’s start by admiring some of the prints I think will come back around first.

celebrities wearing versace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell will always be a Versace girl in my eyes and this print she wore way back when could really be a hit this summer.

celebrities wearing versace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But also, this Andy Warhoal meets Gianni Versce meets the runway look would be killer if it made a comeback at Cannes this season

celebrities wearing versace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One can never forget the Jennifer Lopez moment that quite literally broke the internet. As in, Google invented Google Images just because of the amount of people who wanted to see what she wore after hearing all of the hype.

celebrities wearing versace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This one-piece is the next thing I want to see Kaia Gerber steal from her Mom’s wardrobe.

celebrities wearing versace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This dress Cindy Crawford wore is at the top of my wishlist at this moment.

celebrities wearing versace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Claudia Schiffer wore this dress that’s serving as my inspiration for my next black-tie moment.

celebrities wearing versace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re more of a neutrals gal but still want in on the vintage Versace print moment, worn by Kristie Alley.

Below, find 22 picks to get you in the mood for a potential “Versace Summer” takeover.

New Versace —