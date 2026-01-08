If there’s one thing about me, I’ll never fail to have a theory or a superstition. Especially when it comes to fashion. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed watching the rise of Pucci within the mainstream audience. Celebrities, influencers, and that one girl you know from high school scoured The Real Real, borrowed from their mother, or swiped up on a full-price garment last year. All of this hype led to what people called “Pucci summer.” Every time I opened Instagram, someone was wearing the brand on a boat in Italy and I absolutely loved to see it. Anyone who has seen a few trend cycles knows what comes next. Our love for Pucci will never die but as the hype dies down, I predict people will be searching for the new, buzzy thing. And I predict that it will be vintage Versace.
Right now, Versace is kind of in a weird, in-between, place. To catch you up, Donatella Versace stepped down from her longtime held Creative Director position at the brand and appointed someone new, Dario Vitale. After only one season with the brand, he has stepped down as as we await what they will do next—I’m predicting that their vintage archives are going to hit a major peak. And it’s already happening!
This past weekend Kylie Jenner wore an archival design by Gianni Versace to the Critic’s Choice award, I'd already begun research on this story and felt this was my sign that we're onto something here.
I’m not waiting to see if my prediction comes true, I want to get my hands on those Versace prints before the price increase. But let’s start by admiring some of the prints I think will come back around first.
Naomi Campbell will always be a Versace girl in my eyes and this print she wore way back when could really be a hit this summer.
But also, this Andy Warhoal meets Gianni Versce meets the runway look would be killer if it made a comeback at Cannes this season
One can never forget the Jennifer Lopezmoment that quite literally broke the internet. As in, Google invented Google Images just because of the amount of people who wanted to see what she wore after hearing all of the hype.
This one-piece is the next thing I want to see Kaia Gerber steal from her Mom’s wardrobe.
This dress Cindy Crawford wore is at the top of my wishlist at this moment.
Claudia Schiffer wore this dress that’s serving as my inspiration for my next black-tie moment.
If you’re more of a neutrals gal but still want in on the vintage Versace print moment, worn by Kristie Alley.
Below, find 22 picks to get you in the mood for a potential “Versace Summer” takeover.
New Versace —
Versace
Underwater Barocco silk scrunchie
The budget friendly way to tap into this trend.
Versace
Voile Underwater Barocco Print Top
Put me in this for my next vacation.
Versace
Informal Shirt Underwater Barocco Bicolour Foulard on Cotton Poplin
I’m obsessed with this.
Versace
Underwater Barocco Towel Knit Dress
The perfect dress for a fun night out.
Versace
Barocco 92 Pleated Silk Twill Skirt
These colors are perfection.
Versace
Underwater Barocco Cotton Poplin Dress
We need a restock on this one.
Versace
Printed Recycled Lycra Swim Top
Versace
Printed halterneck cotton and silk top
This is peak Miami.
Versace
Medusa Printed Triangle Bikini Top
This bikini will get you compliments, guaranteed.
Versace
Barocco Print Wide Leg Silk Twill Pants
This would double as a coverup.
Versace
Beachwear Cotton Silk Voile Fabric Baroque Print Top