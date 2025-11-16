When you think about leggings trends, a few iconic images probably come to mind. Perhaps it's the shiny black pairs worn by Olivia Newton-John as Sandy in Grease, or the fluorescent neon iterations sported by Lisa Rinna during her 1980s VHS-workout-tape era. Maybe it’s even your own well-loved pair, the ones you throw on to go for coffee or when running errands. Either way, the word probably doesn’t spark thoughts of something chic or elevated.
But that’s about to change. As soon as the weather gets a little colder (and if, like me, you live in a constant state of frostbite), leggings will quickly become your best friend. Striking the perfect balance between function, comfort and style, leggings in winter are like florals in spring: tried-and-true and unequivocally perfect for the season. But it’s the colours and silhouettes emerging for autumn/winter 2025 that are reframing leggings as a genuine capsule-wardrobe staple.
Having evolved from a base layer only acceptable at the gym to one worthy of an OOTD, this season, leggings are proving that they’re ready to be your go-to option for your lower half. The silhouettes and colours trending now feel far more refined and grown-up than in the past. We’re talking the seamless, sculptural Spanx championed by Claudia Winkleman when she’s hosting TheTraitors,or the deep navy iterations favoured by Jasmine Tookes and J.Lo; today's leggings trends feel far chicer and more versatile than those that came before.
Of course, silhouette plays a big part too. From the ‘90s-style cropped capris loved by Bella Hadid and Elsa Hosk to equestrian-style stirrup leggings, winter 2025’s legging trends are chic enough to shed their gymwear reputation. All this to say that this season, leggings are holding their own. Whether styled with a fluffy faux-fur jacket and riding boots or a graphic tee and kitten heels, leggings are now a fully fledged outfit foundation for everything from sleek tailoring to après-ski-style outerwear. Need further proof? Scroll down to see the five leggings trends worth considering in this winter.
5 Leggings Trends to Know About in Winter 2025
1. Capri Leggings
Style Notes: Potentially my favourite leggings trend to emerge in winter 2025 is the capri. Some may consider them controversial, but after a 20-year hiatus, the fashion zeitgeist (helped by a slew of celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid) has deemed them firmly on trend. In the summer, capri leggings can make a statement on their own; however, come winter, use them to channel party season at its finest. From pretty polka dots to white lace, this season, capri leggings are being embraced in all shapes and forms, making your outfits far more visually appealing.
Practical and functional, the brown colourway makes this pair.
Peachy Den
The Cindy Capris
Add a festive pop with this ruched style.
SPANX
SPANXshape Invisible Capri leggings
These comfortable leggings are perfect for off-duty styling, but are so easy to dress up as well.
Free People
Full Bloom Capris
After being spotted on Sabrina Carpenter this summer, these sold-out capris are finally back in stock.
2. Stirrup Leggings
Style Notes: If you thought stirrup leggings were best left in the '80s, think again. As preppy fashion’s popularity grew, so did its subsections, and these leggings are back, vying for a spot at the front of your winter wardrobe. Having moved past their equestrian roots, stirrup leggings exude a rich energy, fashion people like Elsa Hosk love them. Although the foot loop looks chic on show, the benefit of this design is that your leggings won't budge when bundled underneath the thick, fluffy socks and shearling-lined boots the cold weather calls for.
Shop Stirrup Leggings:
M&S
Stirrup Leggings
These look far more expensive than their £23 price tag.
Alo
Airbrush High-Waist Enso Legging
These leggings from ALO will encourage you to stay on the move.
Reformation x Nara Smith
Needle Legging
Make like Nara Smith and shop these everyday stirrup leggings from her Reformation collab.
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Caserta Stirrup Stretch-Woven Leggings
This deep chocolate-brown iteration feels bang on trend for winter 2025.
Leset
Rio Jersey Stirrup Leggings
Los Angeles-based Leset has garnered a large following for its elevated loungewear and fashion-forward wardrobe fundamentals.
3. Colourful Leggings
Style Notes: 2025 has undoubtedly been the year of colourful leggings. Don't fret—like I said, these aren't the neon iterations of yesteryear. In fact, the colours peeking through are far more demure and wholly more grown-up. Don't overthink the hue; the shades we’re seeing don't stray from the season’s biggest colour trends, like Elsa Hosk's warm-chocolate pair or Jasmine Tooke’s deep dark navy. Almost every colour imaginable has been uncovered from the archives and feels freshly wearable with trainers, boots and ballet flats.
Shop Colourful Leggings:
lululemon
Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"
Lululemon offers its Align leggings in 24 glossy shades and prints.
Adanola
Ultimate Leggings
Fashion people swear by the soft structure of Adanola leggings.
hush
Essential Leggings
This softer purpley-grey hue is a great option, too.
Sisterly Tribe
Softsculpt Leggings
From workouts to loungewear, regardless of the occasion, you can catch me in a pair of Sisterly Tribe leggings.
ALO
Airbrush Flared Leggings
Tick off two leggings trends in one (see below).
4. Bootcut Leggings
Style Notes: A style with flair (and flare!), bootcut leggings are the gift that keeps on giving in winter 2025. Created (as the name hints) to drape over your boots with ease, this season, bootcut designs work with just about any shoe in your winter rotation. Created in both stretch spandex and more structured materials, these leggings have a laid-back polish, whilst their full length helps keep your legs toasty.
Shop Bootcut Leggings:
H&M
Flared Leggings
For this price, you won't regret trying this trend.
Chic yet practical, the Loewe X ON collab is the gift that keeps on giving.
Alo
Softsculpt High-Waist Bootcut Legging
Bootcut leggings in chic olive green? In my opinion, it doesn't get much better.
5. Lace Leggings
Style Notes: Seeing as it’s winter, it would be remiss of me not to mention Christmas. The festive period calls for embellishment, and lace leggings slot right in. Maintaining the signature stretch, these leggings add a little allure and are often seen layered underneath a structured, oversized funnel-neck and polished with a sleek boot or kitten heel. If you really want to lean into what’s trending now, go for a pair of pretty bow-adorned heels.
Shop Lace Leggings:
Karen Millen
Lace Stirrup Legging
With a stirrup design, these lace leggings will create a sleek silhouette.