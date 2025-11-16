Not Jeans, Not Trousers—5 Winter Leggings Trends That Fashion People Are Actually Wearing

From everyday to partywear, there are so many chic leggings vying for our attention. Here, I've rounded up the top five winter 2025 leggings trends so you can step out in style (and comfort).

Three fashion people wear winter leggings trends 2025. They wear capri leggings, lace leggings and stirrup leggings.
When you think about leggings trends, a few iconic images probably come to mind. Perhaps it's the shiny black pairs worn by Olivia Newton-John as Sandy in Grease, or the fluorescent neon iterations sported by Lisa Rinna during her 1980s VHS-workout-tape era. Maybe it’s even your own well-loved pair, the ones you throw on to go for coffee or when running errands. Either way, the word probably doesn’t spark thoughts of something chic or elevated.

But that’s about to change. As soon as the weather gets a little colder (and if, like me, you live in a constant state of frostbite), leggings will quickly become your best friend. Striking the perfect balance between function, comfort and style, leggings in winter are like florals in spring: tried-and-true and unequivocally perfect for the season. But it’s the colours and silhouettes emerging for autumn/winter 2025 that are reframing leggings as a genuine capsule-wardrobe staple.

Having evolved from a base layer only acceptable at the gym to one worthy of an OOTD, this season, leggings are proving that they’re ready to be your go-to option for your lower half. The silhouettes and colours trending now feel far more refined and grown-up than in the past. We’re talking the seamless, sculptural Spanx championed by Claudia Winkleman when she’s hosting The Traitors, or the deep navy iterations favoured by Jasmine Tookes and J.Lo; today's leggings trends feel far chicer and more versatile than those that came before.

Of course, silhouette plays a big part too. From the ‘90s-style cropped capris loved by Bella Hadid and Elsa Hosk to equestrian-style stirrup leggings, winter 2025’s legging trends are chic enough to shed their gymwear reputation. All this to say that this season, leggings are holding their own. Whether styled with a fluffy faux-fur jacket and riding boots or a graphic tee and kitten heels, leggings are now a fully fledged outfit foundation for everything from sleek tailoring to après-ski-style outerwear. Need further proof? Scroll down to see the five leggings trends worth considering in this winter.

5 Leggings Trends to Know About in Winter 2025

1. Capri Leggings

Fashion person Sylvie Mus wears a winter legging trend 2025. She pairs her capri leggings with a white shirt and black kitten heel in a recent image take from Instagram.

Style Notes: Potentially my favourite leggings trend to emerge in winter 2025 is the capri. Some may consider them controversial, but after a 20-year hiatus, the fashion zeitgeist (helped by a slew of celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid) has deemed them firmly on trend. In the summer, capri leggings can make a statement on their own; however, come winter, use them to channel party season at its finest. From pretty polka dots to white lace, this season, capri leggings are being embraced in all shapes and forms, making your outfits far more visually appealing.

2. Stirrup Leggings

Fashion person Dawn Tan wears a winter legging trend. She wears a cream blazer, stirrup leggings and black bow kitten heels. This image was recently taken from her Instagram.

Style Notes: If you thought stirrup leggings were best left in the '80s, think again. As preppy fashion’s popularity grew, so did its subsections, and these leggings are back, vying for a spot at the front of your winter wardrobe. Having moved past their equestrian roots, stirrup leggings exude a rich energy, fashion people like Elsa Hosk love them. Although the foot loop looks chic on show, the benefit of this design is that your leggings won't budge when bundled underneath the thick, fluffy socks and shearling-lined boots the cold weather calls for.

3. Colourful Leggings

Fashion person Elsa Hosk wears a winter legging trend 2025. She wears a chocolate brown legging with Miu Miu x New Balance trainers and a cropped trench coat. This image was recently taken from her Instagram.

Style Notes: 2025 has undoubtedly been the year of colourful leggings. Don't fret—like I said, these aren't the neon iterations of yesteryear. In fact, the colours peeking through are far more demure and wholly more grown-up. Don't overthink the hue; the shades we’re seeing don't stray from the season’s biggest colour trends, like Elsa Hosk's warm-chocolate pair or Jasmine Tooke’s deep dark navy. Almost every colour imaginable has been uncovered from the archives and feels freshly wearable with trainers, boots and ballet flats.

4. Bootcut Leggings

Fashion person Amaka Hamelijnck wears a winter legging trend 2025. She wears grey bootcut legging with a matching grey top. This image was taken recently from her Instagram.

Style Notes: A style with flair (and flare!), bootcut leggings are the gift that keeps on giving in winter 2025. Created (as the name hints) to drape over your boots with ease, this season, bootcut designs work with just about any shoe in your winter rotation. Created in both stretch spandex and more structured materials, these leggings have a laid-back polish, whilst their full length helps keep your legs toasty.

5. Lace Leggings

Fashion person Miaise Barker wears a winter leggings trend 2025. She wears white lace leggings. She pairs it with a white funnel-neck jacket in a recent image from her Instagram.

Style Notes: Seeing as it’s winter, it would be remiss of me not to mention Christmas. The festive period calls for embellishment, and lace leggings slot right in. Maintaining the signature stretch, these leggings add a little allure and are often seen layered underneath a structured, oversized funnel-neck and polished with a sleek boot or kitten heel. If you really want to lean into what’s trending now, go for a pair of pretty bow-adorned heels.

