leggings colour trends

I didn’t go into 2025 with a huge number of New Year’s resolutions, however, putting comfort at the at the forefront of my mind when it comes to fashion is definitely a goal that I plan on being committed to throughout the year. Let's face it, as much as we all probably love to dip into the occasional risky clothing trend or It Item, the way we feel in our clothes is by far the most important factor when building up our capsule wardrobes. And when it comes to comfort, there's nothing that beats a great pair of leggings for me. For years, black leggings have been my year-round staple. To me, they're the ultimate anti-trend item and therefore a style I can count on no matter the season, being incredibly easy to dress up or down whether it be for a day in the office or a casual day in town.

I'll always love my classic black leggings, but the new year has given me the urge to switch things up. So for 2025, I'm planning to refresh my outfits to achieve that effortlessly chic look without compromising on comfort. The easiest way to do this? Exploring some new legging colours that will slot easily into my existing wardrobe, without taking me out of my neutral-heavy comfort zone. I've always opted for classic shades like beige, black and white, so I immediately knew that bold shades such as cherry red or mustard yellow just wouldn't work for me.

(Image credit: Future)

Luckily, after having a browse at my favourite fashion influencers on Instagram, I've realised that there are plenty of trending leggings colours that are wearable and will blend in seamlessly with the outfits of those of us with a more minimal sense of style. Think earthy tones, like chocolate browns, charcoal grey and of course, the recently trending burgundy. Adding these colours is the perfect way to make your outfits feel fresh and current for the new year, whilst giving you the comfortability that your usual black leggings would. These seven trendy leggings colours are guaranteed to add interest to your outfits, pairing well with everything from a boxy wool blazer and riding boots to a classic white tee and pared-back loafers.

So keep scrolling to see the top leggings colour trends that we'll be seeing everywhere in 2025.

7 Leggings Colours That Will Be Everywhere in 2025:

1. Chocolate Brown

Style Notes: Arguably the closest shade to black, chocolate brown leggings can be worn with virtually everything black leggings can. Not to mention the colour has been seriously trending in all forms this winter, from suede loafers to leather jackets. I love Anouk's choice to mix the different neutrals. The stylish contrast of her grey blazer, black hoodie, tan leather bag and brown leggings proves just how versatile this shade is.

Shop Chocolate Brown Leggings:

lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 31" £88 SHOP NOW Lululemon never disappoints.

TALA Dayflex High Waisted Leggings £59 SHOP NOW I own a pair of Tala leggings and they're so comfortable.

Calzedonia Cotton Leggings £20 SHOP NOW The dark brown colour trend is taking off this winter.

ON Performance Winter Stretch Recycled Leggings £110 SHOP NOW Style with knee-high boots or wear with Mary-Janes.

new look Ribbed Seamless Leggings £16 SHOP NOW This moody shade is perfect for winter layering.

2. Charcoal Grey

Style Notes: We all know that grey clothing can be just as polished as black or white, but opting for deeper hues like charcoal grey will really set your outfits apart. Not to mention, it pairs well with literally any other colour, just take Marianne's charcoal-leggings-and-navy-wool-coat combo, for example.

Shop Charcoal Leggings:

Uniqlo Heattech Leggings £15 SHOP NOW These heattech leggings will keep you cosy all season.

H&M High-Waisted Leggings £10 SHOP NOW A great high-street pair.

Boden High Rise Jersey Leggings £25 SHOP NOW There's something about this shade that looks so cosy.

Alo Yoga High-Waist Airbrush Leggings £98 SHOP NOW These come in so many shades.

Toteme Monogram Knit Leggings £260 SHOP NOW The subtle monogram pattern sets this pair apart.

3. Burgundy

Style Notes: Burgundy was without a doubt the most popular colour of 2024, and it has no plans of stopping in 2025 either. First seen on last year's spring/summer runways (most notably by Gucci and Bottega Veneta), burgundy has practically been hailed as neutral by fashion people and editors alike.

Shop Burgundy Leggings:

free people Never Better 7/8 Length Leggings £88 SHOP NOW Style with chocolate brown boots for a chic, tonal look.

H&M Zip-Hem Heavy Jersey Leggings £13 SHOP NOW These look more way expensive than they are.

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 31" £88 SHOP NOW Add a bold energy to any outfit.

Calzedonia Plush Thermal Leggings £30 SHOP NOW A more unsaturated iteration for the minimalists.

self. High Waist Leggings £26 SHOP NOW Wear with Uggs, loafers or ballet flats.

4. Sage Green

Style Notes: Lighter hues such as sage green, will help to add a point of interest to your leggings outfits whilst still maintaining that minimalist vibe a lot of us prefer. However, this versatile shade will pair equally well with bolder colours such as cherry red, if that's more your thing.

Shop Sage Green Leggings:

Adanola Ultimate Leggings £40 SHOP NOW So versatile.

Gymshark Cotton Seamless Leggings £40 SHOP NOW These were made to flatter the figure.

lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 28" £88 SHOP NOW Something about this shade feels very sophisticated.

adidas Running Essentials 7/8 Leggings £38 SHOP NOW Adidas has some of the best leggings on the market.

Oysho Comfortlux leggings £40 SHOP NOW I have these in black and know just how comfy they are.

5. Mocha

Style Notes: After Pantone deemed 'mocha mousse' the colour of 2025, we’re expecting to see mocha tones everywhere over the coming months. This lighter alternative to chocolate brown is a great option for those looking to soften up their outfits.

Shop Mocha Leggings:

Adanola Ultimate Leggings £40 SHOP NOW Adanola's Ultimate leggings come in so many versatile shades.

Varley Freesoft High-Rise Leggings £67 SHOP NOW Varley leggings are really high quality for the price.

New Look Mink Ribbed Seamless Leggings £16 SHOP NOW An affordable way to integrate the colour into your wardrobe.

H&M Seamless Shaping Sports Leggings in Drymove™ £28 SHOP NOW You can just tell that these will be so comfy.

new balance Harmony High Rise Legging 25" £50 SHOP NOW These have been on my wish list for a while.

6. Navy

Style Notes: Navy leggings pair well with virtually every neutral. They're a great way to add a point of difference to your outfits without feeling too out of your comfort zone. I’d personally go for deeper hues like Anouk's to get the most wear out of mine.

Shop Navy Leggings:

Mint Velvet Straight Leggings £19 SHOP NOW The perfect throw-on with Chelsea boots.

H&M Pocket-Detail Sports Leggings in Drymove™ £19 SHOP NOW A classic legging that will go with everything from trainers to heels.

Varley Shape High-Rise Leggings £84 SHOP NOW Such a versatile shade.

Alo Yoga High-Waist Airlift Legging £120 SHOP NOW An investment pair you'll wear for years and years.

lululemon Lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 28" £88 SHOP NOW Comfier than your favourite jeans.

7. Dark Green

Style Notes: Whether you choose to go head-to-toe monochrome like Monikh, or you're just looking for a chic accent colour to incorporate into your clothing, deeper shades of green will look just as sleek as black, whilst bringing an elegant edge to your look.

Shop Dark Green Leggings

Girlfriend Collective Compressive High Rise 7/8 Leggings £45 SHOP NOW This length is ideal for wearing with your ballet flats or loafers.

Gymshark Whitney Leggings £45 SHOP NOW This shade is so beautiful.

ONLY Seamless Leggings £22 SHOP NOW Comfortable and completely on-trend.

Adanola Ultimate Wrap Over Leggings £40 SHOP NOW A must for any sporty-chic look.

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant With Pockets 25" £98 SHOP NOW I can't get enough of Lululemon 's leggings.