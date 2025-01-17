leggings colour trends

Black Leggings Will Never Date, But These 7 Elevated Colours Are Just As Chic

Brittany Davy
I didn’t go into 2025 with a huge number of New Year’s resolutions, however, putting comfort at the at the forefront of my mind when it comes to fashion is definitely a goal that I plan on being committed to throughout the year. Let's face it, as much as we all probably love to dip into the occasional risky clothing trend or It Item, the way we feel in our clothes is by far the most important factor when building up our capsule wardrobes. And when it comes to comfort, there's nothing that beats a great pair of leggings for me. For years, black leggings have been my year-round staple. To me, they're the ultimate anti-trend item and therefore a style I can count on no matter the season, being incredibly easy to dress up or down whether it be for a day in the office or a casual day in town.

I'll always love my classic black leggings, but the new year has given me the urge to switch things up. So for 2025, I'm planning to refresh my outfits to achieve that effortlessly chic look without compromising on comfort. The easiest way to do this? Exploring some new legging colours that will slot easily into my existing wardrobe, without taking me out of my neutral-heavy comfort zone. I've always opted for classic shades like beige, black and white, so I immediately knew that bold shades such as cherry red or mustard yellow just wouldn't work for me.

(Image credit: Future)

Luckily, after having a browse at my favourite fashion influencers on Instagram, I've realised that there are plenty of trending leggings colours that are wearable and will blend in seamlessly with the outfits of those of us with a more minimal sense of style. Think earthy tones, like chocolate browns, charcoal grey and of course, the recently trending burgundy. Adding these colours is the perfect way to make your outfits feel fresh and current for the new year, whilst giving you the comfortability that your usual black leggings would. These seven trendy leggings colours are guaranteed to add interest to your outfits, pairing well with everything from a boxy wool blazer and riding boots to a classic white tee and pared-back loafers.

So keep scrolling to see the top leggings colour trends that we'll be seeing everywhere in 2025.

7 Leggings Colours That Will Be Everywhere in 2025:

1. Chocolate Brown

anoukyve

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: Arguably the closest shade to black, chocolate brown leggings can be worn with virtually everything black leggings can. Not to mention the colour has been seriously trending in all forms this winter, from suede loafers to leather jackets. I love Anouk's choice to mix the different neutrals. The stylish contrast of her grey blazer, black hoodie, tan leather bag and brown leggings proves just how versatile this shade is.

Shop Chocolate Brown Leggings:

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 31
lululemon
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 31"

Lululemon never disappoints.

TALA, Dayflex High Waisted Legging
TALA
Dayflex High Waisted Leggings

I own a pair of Tala leggings and they're so comfortable.

Calzedonia, Cotton Leggings
Calzedonia
Cotton Leggings

The dark brown colour trend is taking off this winter.

Performance Winter Stretch Recycled Leggings
ON
Performance Winter Stretch Recycled Leggings

Style with knee-high boots or wear with Mary-Janes.

newlook,

new look
Ribbed Seamless Leggings

This moody shade is perfect for winter layering.

2. Charcoal Grey

smythsisters

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: We all know that grey clothing can be just as polished as black or white, but opting for deeper hues like charcoal grey will really set your outfits apart. Not to mention, it pairs well with literally any other colour, just take Marianne's charcoal-leggings-and-navy-wool-coat combo, for example.

Shop Charcoal Leggings:

Heattech Leggings
Uniqlo
Heattech Leggings

These heattech leggings will keep you cosy all season.

High-Waisted Leggings
H&M
High-Waisted Leggings

A great high-street pair.

Boden High Rise Jersey Leggings, Charcoal Marl
Boden
High Rise Jersey Leggings

There's something about this shade that looks so cosy.

High-Waist Airbrush Legging - Anthracite
Alo Yoga
High-Waist Airbrush Leggings

These come in so many shades.

Toteme, Monogram Knit Leggings
Toteme
Monogram Knit Leggings

The subtle monogram pattern sets this pair apart.

3. Burgundy

lucywilliams02

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: Burgundy was without a doubt the most popular colour of 2024, and it has no plans of stopping in 2025 either. First seen on last year's spring/summer runways (most notably by Gucci and Bottega Veneta), burgundy has practically been hailed as neutral by fashion people and editors alike.

Shop Burgundy Leggings:

free people, Never Better 7/8 Length Leggings
free people
Never Better 7/8 Length Leggings

Style with chocolate brown boots for a chic, tonal look.

Zip-Hem Heavy Jersey Leggings
H&M
Zip-Hem Heavy Jersey Leggings

These look more way expensive than they are.

Lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 31
lululemon
Align™ High-Rise Pant 31"

Add a bold energy to any outfit.

Calzedonia, Plush Thermal Leggings
Calzedonia
Plush Thermal Leggings

A more unsaturated iteration for the minimalists.

self., High Waist Leggings
self.
High Waist Leggings

Wear with Uggs, loafers or ballet flats.

4. Sage Green

byteganfrances

(Image credit: @byteganfrances)

Style Notes: Lighter hues such as sage green, will help to add a point of interest to your leggings outfits whilst still maintaining that minimalist vibe a lot of us prefer. However, this versatile shade will pair equally well with bolder colours such as cherry red, if that's more your thing.

Shop Sage Green Leggings:

Leggings, Ultimate Leggings - Olive Green
Adanola
Ultimate Leggings

So versatile.

Cotton Seamless Leggings
Gymshark
Cotton Seamless Leggings

These were made to flatter the figure.

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 28
lululemon
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 28"

Something about this shade feels very sophisticated.

Running Essentials 7/8 Leggings
adidas
Running Essentials 7/8 Leggings

Adidas has some of the best leggings on the market.

Oysho , Comfortlux leggings
Oysho
Comfortlux leggings

I have these in black and know just how comfy they are.

5. Mocha

mv.tiangue

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

Style Notes: After Pantone deemed 'mocha mousse' the colour of 2025, we’re expecting to see mocha tones everywhere over the coming months. This lighter alternative to chocolate brown is a great option for those looking to soften up their outfits.

Shop Mocha Leggings:

Leggings, Ultimate Leggings - Cocoa Brown
Adanola
Ultimate Leggings

Adanola's Ultimate leggings come in so many versatile shades.

Freesoft High-Rise Leggings
Varley
Freesoft High-Rise Leggings

Varley leggings are really high quality for the price.

New Look, Mink Ribbed Seamless Leggings
New Look
Mink Ribbed Seamless Leggings

An affordable way to integrate the colour into your wardrobe.

Seamless Shaping Sports Leggings in Drymove™
H&M
Seamless Shaping Sports Leggings in Drymove™

You can just tell that these will be so comfy.

new balance, NB Harmony High Rise Legging 25
new balance
Harmony High Rise Legging 25"

These have been on my wish list for a while.

6. Navy

anoukyve

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: Navy leggings pair well with virtually every neutral. They're a great way to add a point of difference to your outfits without feeling too out of your comfort zone. I’d personally go for deeper hues like Anouk's to get the most wear out of mine.

Shop Navy Leggings:

Navy Straight Leggings
Mint Velvet
Straight Leggings

The perfect throw-on with Chelsea boots.

Pocket-Detail Sports Leggings in Drymove™
H&M
Pocket-Detail Sports Leggings in Drymove™

A classic legging that will go with everything from trainers to heels.

Shape High-Rise Leggings
Varley
Shape High-Rise Leggings

Such a versatile shade.

High-Waist Airlift Legging - Navy
Alo Yoga
High-Waist Airlift Legging

An investment pair you'll wear for years and years.

Lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 28
lululemon
Lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 28"

Comfier than your favourite jeans.

7. Dark Green

monikh

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: Whether you choose to go head-to-toe monochrome like Monikh, or you're just looking for a chic accent colour to incorporate into your clothing, deeper shades of green will look just as sleek as black, whilst bringing an elegant edge to your look.

Shop Dark Green Leggings

Girlfriend Collective Compressive High Rise 7/8 Leggings
Girlfriend Collective
Compressive High Rise 7/8 Leggings

This length is ideal for wearing with your ballet flats or loafers.

Gymshark | United We Sweat, Whitney Leggings
Gymshark
Whitney Leggings

This shade is so beautiful.

Only Seamless Leggins Co-Ord in Dark Green
ONLY
Seamless Leggings

Comfortable and completely on-trend.

Leggings, Ultimate Wrap Over Leggings
Adanola
Ultimate Wrap Over Leggings

A must for any sporty-chic look.

Lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant With Pockets 25
lululemon
Align™ High-Rise Pant With Pockets 25"

I can't get enough of Lululemon 's leggings.

Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Editorial Assistant
