leggings colour trends

Black Leggings Will Never Date, But These 7 Elevated Colours Are Just As Chic
I didn’t go into 2025 with a huge number of New Year’s resolutions, however, putting comfort at the at the forefront of my mind when it comes to fashion is definitely a goal that I plan on being committed to throughout the year. Let's face it, as much as we all probably love to dip into the occasional risky clothing trend or It Item, the way we feel in our clothes is by far the most important factor when building up our capsule wardrobes. And when it comes to comfort, there's nothing that beats a great pair of leggings for me. For years, black leggings have been my year-round staple. To me, they're the ultimate anti-trend item and therefore a style I can count on no matter the season, being incredibly easy to dress up or down whether it be for a day in the office or a casual day in town.
I'll always love my classic black leggings, but the new year has given me the urge to switch things up. So for 2025, I'm planning to refresh my outfits to achieve that effortlessly chic look without compromising on comfort. The easiest way to do this? Exploring some new legging colours that will slot easily into my existing wardrobe, without taking me out of my neutral-heavy comfort zone. I've always opted for classic shades like beige, black and white, so I immediately knew that bold shades such as cherry red or mustard yellow just wouldn't work for me.
Luckily, after having a browse at my favourite fashion influencers on Instagram, I've realised that there are plenty of trending leggings colours that are wearable and will blend in seamlessly with the outfits of those of us with a more minimal sense of style. Think earthy tones, like chocolate browns, charcoal grey and of course, the recently trending burgundy. Adding these colours is the perfect way to make your outfits feel fresh and current for the new year, whilst giving you the comfortability that your usual black leggings would. These seven trendy leggings colours are guaranteed to add interest to your outfits, pairing well with everything from a boxy wool blazer and riding boots to a classic white tee and pared-back loafers.
So keep scrolling to see the top leggings colour trends that we'll be seeing everywhere in 2025.
7 Leggings Colours That Will Be Everywhere in 2025:
1. Chocolate Brown
Style Notes: Arguably the closest shade to black, chocolate brown leggings can be worn with virtually everything black leggings can. Not to mention the colour has been seriously trending in all forms this winter, from suede loafers to leather jackets. I love Anouk's choice to mix the different neutrals. The stylish contrast of her grey blazer, black hoodie, tan leather bag and brown leggings proves just how versatile this shade is.
Shop Chocolate Brown Leggings:
2. Charcoal Grey
Style Notes: We all know that grey clothing can be just as polished as black or white, but opting for deeper hues like charcoal grey will really set your outfits apart. Not to mention, it pairs well with literally any other colour, just take Marianne's charcoal-leggings-and-navy-wool-coat combo, for example.
Shop Charcoal Leggings:
3. Burgundy
Style Notes: Burgundy was without a doubt the most popular colour of 2024, and it has no plans of stopping in 2025 either. First seen on last year's spring/summer runways (most notably by Gucci and Bottega Veneta), burgundy has practically been hailed as neutral by fashion people and editors alike.
Shop Burgundy Leggings:
Style with chocolate brown boots for a chic, tonal look.
4. Sage Green
Style Notes: Lighter hues such as sage green, will help to add a point of interest to your leggings outfits whilst still maintaining that minimalist vibe a lot of us prefer. However, this versatile shade will pair equally well with bolder colours such as cherry red, if that's more your thing.
Shop Sage Green Leggings:
5. Mocha
Style Notes: After Pantone deemed 'mocha mousse' the colour of 2025, we’re expecting to see mocha tones everywhere over the coming months. This lighter alternative to chocolate brown is a great option for those looking to soften up their outfits.
Shop Mocha Leggings:
An affordable way to integrate the colour into your wardrobe.
6. Navy
Style Notes: Navy leggings pair well with virtually every neutral. They're a great way to add a point of difference to your outfits without feeling too out of your comfort zone. I’d personally go for deeper hues like Anouk's to get the most wear out of mine.
Shop Navy Leggings:
A classic legging that will go with everything from trainers to heels.
7. Dark Green
Style Notes: Whether you choose to go head-to-toe monochrome like Monikh, or you're just looking for a chic accent colour to incorporate into your clothing, deeper shades of green will look just as sleek as black, whilst bringing an elegant edge to your look.
Shop Dark Green Leggings
This length is ideal for wearing with your ballet flats or loafers.
