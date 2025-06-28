Last Year, I Considered These Trousers and Shoes “Dated”—This Summer, They’re All I Want to Wear

Kendall Jenner just made capri pants and peep-toe shoes feel entirely fresh. Discover the inherently elegant combination below.

Kendall Jenner walks down the streets of Paris wearing a white wrap top, black high-waisted capri pants and black peep-toe heels. She hold a small black handbag in her clutches as accessories with black sunglasses.
I’ve been tracking Kendall Jenner’s styling patterns for a while now, and if there’s one thing I know for sure, it’s that she’s always at her chicest in Paris. While her Los Angeles looks lean casual and effortless, and her New York wardrobe tends to bring out her cooler side, there’s something about Paris that moulds Jenner into her most elegant self.

Her latest visit to Paris proved my point. Opting for a trouser-and-shoe pairing steeped in understated glamour, Jenner stepped out in an ensemble that felt perfectly in tune with the city’s inherent elegance. Forming the foundation of her outfit, Jenner reached for a pair of sleek capri pants. Cut at the knee and rendered in classic black, the cropped trousers channelled the playful femininity of the 1950s. Equal parts retro and polished, they offered a fresh, summery update that felt at once nostalgic and modern.

Adding to the nostalgic charm, Jenner paired her capris with a set of peep-toe heels. Until recently, these summer shoes were overshadowed by the dominance of closed-toe, pointed styles. Long considered “dated,” this subtly flirty shoe style is poised for a comeback—as runways and shopfronts are clearly indicating—and Jenner’s endorsement only accelerates the trend’s return.

To complete the look, she layered on a softly draped white top, finishing with a sleek black handbag and a pair of dark sunglasses.

Inspired by her chic revival of these vintage-leaning staples, I’ve rounded up an edit of the best capri pants and peep-toe shoes to try now. Scroll on to shop the look now.

SHOP CAPRI PANTS AND PEEP-TOE SHOES:

Slim Capri Trousers
H&M
Slim Capri Trousers

Honestly, these look much more expensive than they actually are.

Patent-Finish High-Heel Sandals
Zara
Patent-Finish High-Heel Sandals

The peep-toe heel trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Asos Design Premium Ponte Capri Pant in Black
Asos
Premium Ponte Capri Pant

Style with a sleek white top or dress these down with a boxy tee.

Mango, Pointed Heel Sandals
Mango
Pointed Heel Sandals

These might have only just launched online, but I can't see them staying in stock for long.

Bette Super Slim Capris
Free People
Bette Super Slim Capris

These also come in red and cream.

Clementine Heeled Mule Sandal
Reformation
Clementine Heeled Mule Sandal

Style with capri pants or pair these with relaxed, straight-leg jeans.

Daily Practice Waypoint Pedal Pushers
Anthropologie
Daily Practice Waypoint Pedal Pushers

These also come in petite and plus sizes.

Satin Mules
Victoria Beckham
Satin Mules

There's something supremely elevated about a glossy satin heel.

Anisa Capri Pants - Black
Damson Madder
Anisa Capri Pants

The subtle frill detailing adds such a pretty, feminine edge.

La Scandale Patent-Leather Mules
Saint Laurent
La Scandale Patent-Leather Mules

While I love these in the glossy black, they also come in a brown satin style.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

