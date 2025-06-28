Last Year, I Considered These Trousers and Shoes “Dated”—This Summer, They’re All I Want to Wear
Kendall Jenner just made capri pants and peep-toe shoes feel entirely fresh. Discover the inherently elegant combination below.
I’ve been tracking Kendall Jenner’s styling patterns for a while now, and if there’s one thing I know for sure, it’s that she’s always at her chicest in Paris. While her Los Angeles looks lean casual and effortless, and her New York wardrobe tends to bring out her cooler side, there’s something about Paris that moulds Jenner into her most elegant self.
Her latest visit to Paris proved my point. Opting for a trouser-and-shoe pairing steeped in understated glamour, Jenner stepped out in an ensemble that felt perfectly in tune with the city’s inherent elegance. Forming the foundation of her outfit, Jenner reached for a pair of sleek capri pants. Cut at the knee and rendered in classic black, the cropped trousers channelled the playful femininity of the 1950s. Equal parts retro and polished, they offered a fresh, summery update that felt at once nostalgic and modern.
Adding to the nostalgic charm, Jenner paired her capris with a set of peep-toe heels. Until recently, these summer shoes were overshadowed by the dominance of closed-toe, pointed styles. Long considered “dated,” this subtly flirty shoe style is poised for a comeback—as runways and shopfronts are clearly indicating—and Jenner’s endorsement only accelerates the trend’s return.
To complete the look, she layered on a softly draped white top, finishing with a sleek black handbag and a pair of dark sunglasses.
Inspired by her chic revival of these vintage-leaning staples, I’ve rounded up an edit of the best capri pants and peep-toe shoes to try now. Scroll on to shop the look now.
SHOP CAPRI PANTS AND PEEP-TOE SHOES:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
