I honestly can't remember the last time I reached for any other legging style than basic ankle-length ones. They're usually black, but sometimes I'll get crazy and wear a pair of burgundy or navy ones, but that's the extent of my leggings adventurousness. I don't think I'm alone in this, as I go to pilates class four times a week and see a lot of full-length black leggings. But Elsa Hosk, for one, is ready to shake things up.

Hosk, who never misses when it comes to trends, just took to Instagram to show off the new Alo Sunset sneakers (which I also own and highly recommend). The other thing that stood out to me in her series of photos was her light gray capri leggings, which were also by Alo. Capri leggings admittedly haven't been on my radar for years, but given how popular capri pants have been for the majority of 2025, I'm not surprised in the least that the sportier leggings version is also gaining major traction among the fashion crowd.

Scroll on to shop Hosk's exact leggings (and sneakers, of course), along with other capri leggings I highly recommend considering.

Elsa Hosk wearing a white tank top with Alo capri leggings and Sunset sneakers

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Elsa Hosk wearing a white tank top with Alo capri leggings and Sunset sneakers

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

On Elsa Hosk: Alo Alosoft High-Waist Iconic 90's Capris ($88) and Sunset Sneakers ($225)

Shop Elsa Hosk's Leggings and Sneakers

Alosoft High-Waist Iconic 90's Capri - Athletic Heather Grey
Alo
Alosoft High-Waist Iconic 90's Capri s in Athletic Heather Grey

Alo Sunset Sneaker - Sandstone
Alo
Sunset Sneakers

Shop More Capri Leggings

Airlift High-Waist Super Sleek Contrast Capri - Black/white
Alo
Airlift High-Waist Super Sleek Contrast Capris

Studio Luxe High Waist Capri Leggings
Zella
Studio Luxe High Waist Capri Leggings

Outdoor Voices, Grass Capri
Outdoor Voices
Grass Capri

High Waist Crop Leggings
Beyond Yoga
High Waist Crop Leggings

Aritzia, Original Contour Archetype Capri
Aritzia
Original Contour Archetype Capri

Airlift High-Waist Line Up Capri - Navy
Alo Yoga
Airlift High-Waist Line Up Capri

Gapfit High Rise Power Crop Leggings
Gap
Gapfit High Rise Power Crop Leggings

Lululemon, Groove High-Rise Notched-Hem Crop 15"
Lululemon
Groove High-Rise Notched-Hem Crop 15"

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

