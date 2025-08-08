I honestly can't remember the last time I reached for any other legging style than basic ankle-length ones. They're usually black, but sometimes I'll get crazy and wear a pair of burgundy or navy ones, but that's the extent of my leggings adventurousness. I don't think I'm alone in this, as I go to pilates class four times a week and see a lot of full-length black leggings. But Elsa Hosk, for one, is ready to shake things up.
Hosk, who never misses when it comes to trends, just took to Instagram to show off the new Alo Sunset sneakers (which I also own and highly recommend). The other thing that stood out to me in her series of photos was her light gray capri leggings, which were also by Alo. Capri leggings admittedly haven't been on my radar for years, but given how popular capri pants have been for the majority of 2025, I'm not surprised in the least that the sportier leggings version is also gaining major traction among the fashion crowd.
Scroll on to shop Hosk's exact leggings (and sneakers, of course), along with other capri leggings I highly recommend considering.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.