PSA: If You’re Going to Wear Leggings This Winter, They Look Chicest in This Rich Colour

As both a fashion writer and someone who seeks out comfort at all times, I’ve had a fluctuating relationship with leggings for as long as I can remember. There have been phases where I’ve banished them to the back of my wardrobe, deeming their ultra-casual silhouette too relaxed for my day-to-day style. Then, inevitably, I find myself pulling them out again—reminded of just how comfortable, sleek and easy they can look when styled right.
Right now, I’ll admit I’ve been in something of an anti-legging phase, letting my jeans and tailored trousers dominate my rotation. But I feel this is starting to change, having just come across a new photo of Jennifer Lopez that made me reconsider my wardrobe's most contentious item.
What caught my attention in Jennifer's outfit wasn’t the outfit that she styled her leggings with—it was the colour of her leggings themselves. Instead of the expected black, Lopez opted for a rich, deep navy style, which she paired tonally with a matching jumper and white trainers.
While J.Lo wore hers for a gym session, I can just as easily imagine navy leggings working with tall boots and a long wool coat for a refined winter outfit. The shade’s natural depth gives it the same versatility as black, but with a touch more dimension and polish. Pair navy with lighter blue tones for a subtle, tonal contrast, or wear it alongside creams and greys for an understated, elegant effect.
Having seen how chic the hue can look, I’m officially ready to reintroduce leggings into my winter rotation. Below, I’ve rounded up the best navy leggings to shop now.
Shop Navy Leggings:
H&M
Sports Leggings With Softmove™
While I love these in the deep navy, they also come in 18 other shades.
Marks & Spencer
Go Easy High Waisted Leggings
These come in UK sizes 6—24.
Uniqlo
Airism Soft Leggings
Style these with white trainers, or pair them with a knee-grazing boot.
Varley
Freesoft High Rise Legging 28
These come in two different leg lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Mint Velvet
Navy Straight Leggings
Style these with tonal shades of blue for a sleek, coordinated look.
Lululemon
Align High-Rise Pant 28"
Lululemon's Align leggings are a cult buy for a reason.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.