As When Harry Met Sally and Breakfast At Tiffany's have proven, there's no better season to be in New York than autumn, and what better place to watch the foliage change and stylish locals dress up than on the Upper East Side?
Indeed, Upper East Side autumn style is just as charming as the season itself. And if New York Fashion Week's brief whirlwind in mid-September, which brought out the very best looks from the style crowd, didn't prove this, then the aspirational and sleek looks from the UES set below will.
The time between now and winter is short, and there's much to parse and pull inspiration from in what autumn outfits New Yorkers wear amongst the falling leaves and pumpkin-laden Brownstone porches. Before you know it, icy conditions will blow in, and it's just a constant decision of what to wear under pavement-skimming fur coats and puffers.
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So in the meantime, we can celebrate the inevitably fashionable in-between season through the pieces that New Yorkers are wearing on repeat. Because regardless of whether or not you live in the Big Apple, these autumn trends will work in anyone's collection.
The most tasteful addressees on the Upper East Side have wide-ranging wardrobes. Whilst it's true you'll find they have an inner fearlessness about wearing more fun, experimental trends, they're no strangers to showing off the timelessness of more classic autumn pieces.
As told and shown by Upper East Siders, autumn's transient nature can be enjoyed by mixing your existing pieces and those that scream seasonal. Besides, it's hard to put your finger on autumn dressing when most days neither sandals nor trench coats feel too out of place. This year in particular has seen a penchant for a variety of outerwear types, from classic long black coats to chic capes, playful prints on both trousers and handbags and a return and evolution of autumn basics, such as tuxedo shirts and stacked jewellery.
All of these are just another helpful nudge in getting dressed well this season. Once you've looked at the most stylish Manhattanites and consulted with your own style intuition, you'll have an excellent picture of how to put together your most polished autumn capsule wardrobe to date.
7 Noteworthy Upper East Side Autumn 2026 Style Trends
1. Sheer Skirts
Style Notes: Beloved by everyone from East 96th to East 59th street, sheer skirts are extending their wardrobe power into autumn. Chanel, Zimmermann, Carven and Saint Laurent all had them on their runways for autumn, just to name a few, so it's no surprise they've maintained staying power even as the heatwaves simmer away. Worn under a long tailored coat (also trending this season), it's a different texture type that brusquely stands out against the opaque wools and knits being reintroduced to our wardrobes this season. As it gets colder, a pair of sheer or coloured tights is all you need to continue wearing this style of skirt.
Shop the Trend:
By Malene Birger
Esta Silk Organza Skirt
A classic black sheer skirt option that any New Yorker would approve of.
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Peri Sheer Silk-Blend Midi Skirt
Skip the dated autumn colour trends and try a brighter, lighter hue to contrast against grey, navy, black and brown.
COS
Sheer Column Skirt
Here's a more opaque choice with just the slightest sheer hem.
2. Suede Jackets
Style Notes: 'Tis the season for suede, and the Upper East Side fashion set is opting for suede jackets in 2026. Ready to be worn in myriad ways, from classic bomber jackets to celeb-backed suede trenches to cape-style variations, you can't go wrong when pairing them with jeans or tailored trousers. But if you're embracing bohemian autumn dressing, cargo trousers make a cool pairing with a suede jacket, too.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Veda Kendall Suede Jacket
Light beige is a great choice for wearing with both white jeans or dark indigo pairs.
Massimo Dutti
Oversize Suede Bomber Jacket
For a classic bomber jacket silhouette, this one ticks every box.
NOUR HAMMOUR
Winona Belted Suede Long Coat
Suede trenches are the perfect happy medium. They make a statement, but the softer material makes them subtler than a patent leather trench.
3. Stacked Jewellery
Style Notes: Whilst it's still warm enough to bare our fingers and wrists, stacking jewellery is notably a favourite of New Yorkers. Creating an arm of jangling silver bangles or bejeweled hands is an autumn outfit styling tip that adds texture, colour and personality to any look. If your current collection doesn't meet your criteria for chic, there are plenty of cool-girl jewellery brands to pluck a few new rings, bracelets and necklaces from that certainly any Upper East Sider would approve of.
Shop the Trend:
Carolina de Barros
Figo Ring
An exceptionally beautiful sculptural ring that's perfect for stacking with others or wearing on its own.
JENNY BIRD
Mixed Metal Dane Bangle Bracelet Set
Mixing metals is no longer a no-no. In fact, it's incredibly chic and something New Yorkers do frequently with their jewellery.
Otiumberg
Knocker Ring
Another fun piece to add to your collection that's eye-catching and unique.
4. Print Trousers
Style Notes: Whether it's denim or silk, Upper East Siders are trading in their plain trousers for those embellished with all kinds of prints, from paisley to zebra to simple polka dots to complete their fashion-girl autumn capsule wardrobes. The runways determined this would be the case—just look at Dries Van Noten, Chloé or Franck Sorbier's autumn/winter collections—and now the fashion set is making these trousers their own. Paired with a minimalist trench or simple wool jacket is a great way to balance a maximalist print.
Shop the Trend:
Free People
We the Free Fable Printed Twisted Jeans
The print is so subtle that even minimalists could get away with wearing these jeans.
If you like the paisley renaissance, this soft floral pair is a more subtle option for autumn dressing.
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Floral-Jacquard Satin Wide-Leg Pants
I've been dreaming of Dries Van Noten's prints since I saw them on the runway. These satin trousers are ideal for boho-inspired looks or wearing with suede jackets.
5. Capes
Style Notes: McQueen's feathered cape, Givenchy's red, floor-skimming version and Chloé's voluminous wool and checkered capes may be bolder examples of this trend, but it's clear there's a want for alternatives to jackets and coats at this time of year, which Upper East Siders are openly embracing through the cape coat. These possess the elegance and grace of a skirt fashioned into a top and exude the kind of luxurious aesthetic you'd expect to see around the UES. Wear over jeans for a more casual look, or go all out with a monochrome outfit featuring a maxi skirt or slip dress.
Made of cashmere, you'll wear this now and cosy up in it through winter, too.
6. Tuxedo Shirts
Style Notes: It's harsh to say a classic feels "boring", yet the always reliable button-down shirt is even seeing a bit of a refresh this autumn in the UES. Though the former will never truly fade from our wardrobes, they're getting a break as the style set adopts tuxedo shirts. Full of front frills, sewn with bibs or cut with all kinds of asymmetric hemlines, this shirt trend is exactly the kind of exciting pop you want whilst layering. They will also play nicely into next year with the slew of intriguing tailoring inventions we've started to see in the spring/summer 2027 shows, like the gathered blazers from Jil Sander and Prada's suit-collared leather gilets.
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With Nothing Underneath
The Dress Shirt
The pleated front gives this immediate tuxedo shirt energy when compared to other shirt options.
Jigsaw
Peplum Cotton Shirt
The waisted silhouette is very trendy too, giving this shirt even more of an edge.
COS
Pintucked Cotton Blouse
The pintucked front and ruffle collar turn a simple white shirt into a statement piece.
7. Long Black Coats
Style Notes: You can't fault the classic appeal of a long black coat. Whether you decide on a black trench for autumn or run headfirst into thick, wool options, they'll forever look sophisticated and timeless. As fabulous as they are, Upper East Siders know that even the most faithful wardrobe staples require a little styling imagination every now and then. Add a faux fur scarf, a silk boho-style scarf or even a triple-buckle or medallion belt to create a different silhouette and give more texture to your inkiest outerwear.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Lucas Coat
This sleek, tailored coat has a blend featuring Manteco wool, which is made with fewer chemicals and less water than other wools.
MANGO
Handmade Wool Coat With Belt
This wool coat comes in 11 different sizes for the perfect fit.
Massimo Dutti
Wool Blend Coat
No need for bright colours. The sharp shoulders and lapel on this coat will certainly turn heads.
Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.