The Best Looks From Milan Fashion Week Street Style, Hands Down

Every fashion month, I promise myself I'll stop screenshotting street style photos by the time the shows hit Milan. Every season, I fail. Milan just dresses different from the other cities. The tailoring is sharper, the leather is richer, and the accessories look like they've been in someone's family for decades (even when they were bought last week).
This season was no exception, so I narrowed it down to the 10 outfits I keep coming back to, from showgoing editors to the stylists and creators lining the streets between shows. The best part is that most of these looks start with pieces you probably already own. Keep scrolling for my favorites and how to get the looks for yourself.
Get the look: Sheer Blouse + Corset + Dark-Wash Denim + T Sandals
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Old Navy
Chiffon Sheer Button-Down Shirt
agolde
Big Cuff Jeans
A.EMERY
Clara Suede Sandals
STAUD
Fabianne Silk Top
Get the look: Tank Top + Bermuda Shorts + Suede Bag
The Frankie Shop
Kalvo Belted Bermuda Shorts
J.Crew
New Perfect-Fit High-Neck Tank Top
Get the look: Long-Sleeve Tee + Cargo Pants + Ballet Flats
J.Crew
Boyfriend Jersey Relaxed Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
MANGO
Mid-Rise Cargo Jeans
J.Crew
Sophie Cap Toe Ballet Flats
Get the look: Shift Dress + Knit Sweater + Oxfords
Maje
Short Tweed Dress
Aritzia
Homestretch Rib Solo Longsleeve
Madewell
The Greta Oxford
Get the look: Pillbox Hat + Poplin Shirt + Tailored Shorts
8 Other Reasons
Baker Boy Hat
MANGO
Slim-Fit Poplin Shirt
ZARA
Technical Bermuda Shorts
Get the look: Zip-Up Sweater + Organza Dress + Colorful Pumps
ZARA
Long Knit Jacket
Staud
Chandler Dress
Manolo Blahnik
Caulon Floral Applique Satin Mule Pumps
Get the look: Knit Tank Top + Pencil Skirt + Statement Shoes
Prada
Wool and Alpaca Top
Jacquemus
Valérie Small leather top-handle bag
Prada
Re-Nylon Pencil Skirt
Get the look: Suiting Shirt + Cummerbund + Suit Pants
Free People
Reese Oversized Shield Aviator Sunglasses
Madewell
The Easy Poplin Button-Up Shirt
Tony Bianco
Moma Pump
Valentino Garavani
Ruched Satin Cummerbund Waistband
Get the look: Leather Jacket + Baggy Pants + Tee
LAMARQUE
Ramona Funnel Neck Leather Jacket
Madewell
Perfect Crewneck T-Shirt
rag & bone
Stevie Tapered Stretch Cotton Utility Pants
Get the look: Bandana + Suede Jacket + Flare Jeans
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.