The Best Looks From Milan Fashion Week Street Style, Hands Down

Sierra Mayhew&#039;s avatar
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Published In Features
street style fashion week
(Image credit: Mode Hunter)

Every fashion month, I promise myself I'll stop screenshotting street style photos by the time the shows hit Milan. Every season, I fail. Milan just dresses different from the other cities. The tailoring is sharper, the leather is richer, and the accessories look like they've been in someone's family for decades (even when they were bought last week).

This season was no exception, so I narrowed it down to the 10 outfits I keep coming back to, from showgoing editors to the stylists and creators lining the streets between shows. The best part is that most of these looks start with pieces you probably already own. Keep scrolling for my favorites and how to get the looks for yourself.

milan fashion week street style, best looks

(Image credit: Mode Hunter)

Get the look: Sheer Blouse + Corset + Dark-Wash Denim + T Sandals

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milan fashion week street style, best looks

(Image credit: Mode Hunter)

Get the look: Tank Top + Bermuda Shorts + Suede Bag

milan fashion week street style, best looks

(Image credit: Mode Hunter)

Get the look: Long-Sleeve Tee + Cargo Pants + Ballet Flats

tamu mcphearson, street style at milan fashion week

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Get the look: Shift Dress + Knit Sweater + Oxfords

milan fashion week street style, best looks

(Image credit: Mode Hunter)

Get the look: Pillbox Hat + Poplin Shirt + Tailored Shorts

milan fashion week street style, best looks

(Image credit: Mode Hunter)

Get the look: Zip-Up Sweater + Organza Dress + Colorful Pumps

milan fashion week street style, best looks

(Image credit: Mode Hunter)

Get the look: Knit Tank Top + Pencil Skirt + Statement Shoes

milan fashion week street style, best looks

(Image credit: Mode Hunter)

Get the look: Suiting Shirt + Cummerbund + Suit Pants

milan fashion week street style, best looks

(Image credit: Mode Hunter)

Get the look: Leather Jacket + Baggy Pants + Tee

milan fashion week street style, best looks

(Image credit: Mode Hunter)

Get the look: Bandana + Suede Jacket + Flare Jeans

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Sierra Mayhew
Sierra Mayhew
Fashion Editor

Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.