I'm Tired of These "Dated" Autumn Colours, in 2026 I'm Wearing These 6 Trending Shades Instead

Pastels in spring, brights in summer, earth tones for autumn, and achromatic for winter. Bored of the same cycle? Keep scrolling to see the fun hues set to shake up your wardrobe for the season ahead.

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dated autumn colour trends 2026
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Hear me out—autumn is arguably the easiest season to get dressed for. I've only said what we're all thinking, and yes summer is the best weather (and holiday season), but cosy layering knits, great coats and, of course, a rich colour palette, all belong to autumn. Granted, every year, we see the same familiar colours begin to return to the stores (and if I see a wall full of khaki greens again I may just scream), but just because a shade has become synonymous with autumn doesn't necessarily mean it still feels fresh.

In fact, in 2026, some of the colours we once relied on to make our autumn outfits feel effortlessly chic are starting to feel a little, well, dated. I loved quiet luxury as much as the next person, but the same rotation of neutrals have had their moment and now feel more closely associated with a particular aesthetic or era than with up-to-date dressing. If I say say, "aubergine", don't you immediately imagine '90s leather? Or how about "olive green"? There's something distinctly 2000's about it. But, before you think I'm suggesting you need to banish them from your wardrobe entirely, there are certain shades that I think could make your favourite autumn staples feel even more current.

dated autumn colour trends 2026

(Image credit: Launchmetrics; Carolina Herrera)

Never one to suggest a complete wardrobe overhaul, instead I'm a believer that swapping one familiar shade for a fresher alternative will reinvent the way you style yourself this season. Sorry, beige—there are plenty of sophisticated hues ready to challenge you for the title of "most expensive looking colour".

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So, before you reach for the same chocolate-brown coat and white t-shirt combo you've worn on repeat for the past few years, it's time to take a good look at the autumn colours that are starting to feel "dated", plus the elegant alternatives that fashion insiders are turning to instead. Consider this your guide to giving your autumn wardrobe a subtle but very effective colour refresh.

1. Raspberry Pink

Swap For: Spicy Reds

dated autumn colour trends 2026 hot reds

(Image credit: Launchmetrics; Hermes, Amalia, Simorra, Valentino)

Style Notes: If there’s one colour set to inject some much-needed energy into our autumn wardrobes, it’s vibrant, spicy red. It's no stranger to our wardrobes as bold hue popped up in the 2023 collections, but it continues its reign into A/W '26, with vibrant scarlet and chilli-red shades making a particularly strong statement on the runways. Instead of being reserved as a pop of colour in the form of bags and shoes, this season’s red is surprisingly versatile—coats, dresses and even jeans for an instant outfit lift.
While deep pinks may always naturally crop up in autumnal palettes along with other jewel tones, bright red feels fresher and more directional for 2026. The easiest way to wear it? Treat it like a neutral and let one standout red piece do all the talking—my favourite pairing is a fluffy grey knit and black accessories to help ground such a buzzy hue.

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2. Navy Blue

Swap For: Precious Turquoise

dated autumn colour trends 2026 turquoise

(Image credit: Launchmetrics; Valentino, Issey Miyake, Hermes Acne)

Style Notes: If you spent summer diving into pools of aquamarine like the rest of the fashion set, you'll be happy to see that turquoise continues it's takeover of our wardrobes this season (albeit in a slightly punchier tone). Sunny summers aside, this vibrant blue-green is carrying retro energy straight into autumn, appearing across everything from belted dresses at Valentino and high-waisted mom pants at Issey Miyake.

To make turquoise feel more autumnal, try pairing with deeper shades like chocolate brown for contrast. And, if wearing the colour head-to-toe feels a little daunting (which of course it does) a turquoise bag, jewellery or silk scarf is an easy way to dip a toe into the trend.

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3. Deep Greens

Swap For: Lemon Sorbet Yellow

dated autumn colour trends

(Image credit: Launchmetrics; Shushu Tong, Xvstrange, Hermes, Acne, Loewe)

Style Notes: Yellow is having another major moment in 2026, proving that the sunny shade has no intention of disappearing with the last days of summer. From vibrant sunflower to deeper, golden mustard, this welcome hit of optimism is the antidote to the colder weather, but it's paler lemon sorbet that appeared most across the collections—just ask Hermes, Loewe, Acne, Standing Ground, and Stella McCartney.

The beauty of the runways, and in turn the high street adopting the colour so early, is that you can find seasonal textures and autumnal silhouettes in buttery yellow already. Think cosy knitwear, tailored trousers, suede accessories or a statement coat layered over your favourite basics. For an effortlessly elegant take, pair the soft shade with cream, camel or indigo denim to make your autumn wardrobe feel instantly fresher.

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4. Plum

Swap For: Chocolate Wrapper Purple

dated autumn colour trends 2026 purple

(Image credit: Launchmetrics; Kent & Curwen, Issey Miyake, Mugler, Maine)

Style Notes: Purple has been edging towards the spotlight for a couple of seasons, and after making appearances with red and blue on the street style set, it's finally taking centre stage. Deep plums and aubergines have become predictable in the mix of autumnal browns and neutrals, but this time around the purple is bright, royal, sweet-wrapper shades that command attention. Leave soft lilacs to spring and try vibrant violet in place of your usual subdued berry tones. Coats! Bags! Blouses! There's nothing bold purples can't do, and although it works with a surprising amount of colours (most notably black, camel and white), you'll also enjoy the contrast between grape and gold, red, and orange.

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5. Grey

Swap For: Brooding Black

dated autumn colour trends 2026 black

(Image credit: Launchmetrics; Louis Vuitton, CFCL, Chanel, Gabriela Hearst, Time)

Style Notes: Grey is one of those colours that never goes "out of style" but can often feel quite samey. Black, on the otherhand, has been worn for centuries without getting boring, and it may have a lot to do with the way it reinvents itself. Rather than relying solely on its minimalist appeal, designers are giving black a fresh take this season by focusing on dramatic silhouettes, tactile fabrics and unexpected layering. If it's glossy leather, delicate lace or a supersized knit, all-black ensembles add depth to an otherwise simple formula.

The beauty of black, of course, is its versatility, making it one of the easiest trends to incorporate into your existing wardrobe (that is if you don't already own plenty of it). Worn head-to-toe it's a sleek, sophisticated look, or break up the monochrome with contrasting textures and statement accessories (like Chanel's flap bag [pictured above]). If the past few seasons have been all about maximalism, autumn 2026 is making a compelling case for returning to the darkest shade of them all.

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6. Beige

Swap For: Scorched Paprika

dated autumn colour trends 2026 rust paprika

(Image credit: Launchmetrics; Chanel, Saint Laurent, Toga, Johanna Ortiz, Edeline Lee)

Style Notes: It wouldn't be right to embark on the seasonal shift without a little extra pumpkin spice, and cinnamon, rust and sienna shades are landing right on time. Copper is emerging as one of autumn 2026’s most under-the-radar colour trends, bringing warmth and a subtle sense of luxury in the place of one note beige. Sitting somewhere between rich rust and burnt orange, bronzy browns are perfectly suited to autumn dressing while offering a little more vibrancy than camel.

With copper making strong appearances in the Chanel, Saint Laurent and Zimmermann shows, expect to see boho dresses and ladylike jackets spiced up with this earthy shade. Whether you embrace a head-to-toe tonal look or simply add a copper accessory to an otherwise neutral outfit, this is one autumn shade that feels both effortlessly wearable and undeniably chic.

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Remy Farrell
Remy Farrell
Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.

In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.