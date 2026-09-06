In fact, in 2026, some of the colours we once relied on to make our autumn outfits feel effortlessly chic are starting to feel a little, well, dated. I loved quiet luxury as much as the next person, but the same rotation of neutrals have had their moment and now feel more closely associated with a particular aesthetic or era than with up-to-date dressing. If I say say, "aubergine", don't you immediately imagine '90s leather? Or how about "olive green"? There's something distinctly 2000's about it. But, before you think I'm suggesting you need to banish them from your wardrobe entirely, there are certain shades that I think could make your favourite autumn staples feel even more current.
Never one to suggest a complete wardrobe overhaul, instead I'm a believer that swapping one familiar shade for a fresher alternative will reinvent the way you style yourself this season. Sorry, beige—there are plenty of sophisticated hues ready to challenge you for the title of "most expensive looking colour".
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So, before you reach for the same chocolate-brown coat and white t-shirt combo you've worn on repeat for the past few years, it's time to take a good look at the autumn colours that are starting to feel "dated", plus the elegant alternatives that fashion insiders are turning to instead. Consider this your guide to giving your autumn wardrobe a subtle but very effective colour refresh.
1. Raspberry Pink
Swap For: Spicy Reds
Style Notes: If there’s one colour set to inject some much-needed energy into our autumn wardrobes, it’s vibrant, spicy red. It's no stranger to our wardrobes as bold hue popped up in the 2023 collections, but it continues its reign into A/W '26, with vibrant scarlet and chilli-red shades making a particularly strong statement on the runways. Instead of being reserved as a pop of colour in the form of bags and shoes, this season’s red is surprisingly versatile—coats, dresses and even jeans for an instant outfit lift. While deep pinks may always naturally crop up in autumnal palettes along with other jewel tones, bright red feels fresher and more directional for 2026. The easiest way to wear it? Treat it like a neutral and let one standout red piece do all the talking—my favourite pairing is a fluffy grey knit and black accessories to help ground such a buzzy hue.
Shop Reds:
FUCHSIA SHAW
The Arden Coat in Poppy
The previously sold out success is back in stock.
MANGO
Straight Cotton Jeans
I've just added these to my basket.
H&M
Crossbody Bag
I mean, just look at how expensive this looks.
Free People
Finn Tall Western Boots
"Festival season" is a state of mind.
2. Navy Blue
Swap For: Precious Turquoise
Style Notes: If you spent summer diving into pools of aquamarine like the rest of the fashion set, you'll be happy to see that turquoise continues it's takeover of our wardrobes this season (albeit in a slightly punchier tone). Sunny summers aside, this vibrant blue-green is carrying retro energy straight into autumn, appearing across everything from belted dresses at Valentino and high-waisted mom pants at Issey Miyake.
To make turquoise feel more autumnal, try pairing with deeper shades like chocolate brown for contrast. And, if wearing the colour head-to-toe feels a little daunting (which of course it does) a turquoise bag, jewellery or silk scarf is an easy way to dip a toe into the trend.
Shop Turquoise:
Taller Marmo
Palermo Fringed Midi Dress
I can see this summery dress being repurposed for evening.
Ottoman Hands
Sloane Turquoise Drop Stud Earrings
How to style up even the most simple outfit.
Free People
Mabel Tank
Wear with blue jeans instead of a white blouse.
Reformation
Paris Heeled Pump
Good time party shoes.
3. Deep Greens
Swap For: Lemon Sorbet Yellow
Style Notes: Yellow is having another major moment in 2026, proving that the sunny shade has no intention of disappearing with the last days of summer. From vibrant sunflower to deeper, golden mustard, this welcome hit of optimism is the antidote to the colder weather, but it's paler lemon sorbet that appeared most across the collections—just ask Hermes, Loewe, Acne, Standing Ground, and Stella McCartney.
The beauty of the runways, and in turn the high street adopting the colour so early, is that you can find seasonal textures and autumnal silhouettes in buttery yellow already. Think cosy knitwear, tailored trousers, suede accessories or a statement coat layered over your favourite basics. For an effortlessly elegant take, pair the soft shade with cream, camel or indigo denim to make your autumn wardrobe feel instantly fresher.
Shop Yellow:
Bottega Veneta
Women's Cashmere Twisted Sweater in Butter
I'm bookmarking this entire look for later.
COS
Poplin-Panelled Jersey T-Shirt
Just as good as your everyday white tee.
AGOLDE
Laria Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
I have a feeling these would look particularly good with a glossy leather jacket.
Rixo
Lorela Cotton Midi Dress
Just as cool with suede boots as it is with flat sandals,
4. Plum
Swap For: Chocolate Wrapper Purple
Style Notes: Purple has been edging towards the spotlight for a couple of seasons, and after making appearances with red and blue on the street style set, it's finally taking centre stage. Deep plums and aubergines have become predictable in the mix of autumnal browns and neutrals, but this time around the purple is bright, royal, sweet-wrapper shades that command attention. Leave soft lilacs to spring and try vibrant violet in place of your usual subdued berry tones. Coats! Bags! Blouses! There's nothing bold purples can't do, and although it works with a surprising amount of colours (most notably black, camel and white), you'll also enjoy the contrast between grape and gold, red, and orange.
Shop Purple:
COS
Merino Wool Layered V-Neck Jumper
Okay, this is infinitely more fun than cream.
Boden
Canonbury Cotton Trousers-Deep Grape
Just tuck in a slouchy knit.
Chloé
Zia Chain-Embellished Leather Sandals
The countdown to party season is officially on.
& Other Stories
Wide-Collar Peacoat
From the shade to the silhouette, there's a lot to love.
5. Grey
Swap For: Brooding Black
Style Notes: Grey is one of those colours that never goes "out of style" but can often feel quite samey. Black, on the otherhand, has been worn for centuries without getting boring, and it may have a lot to do with the way it reinvents itself. Rather than relying solely on its minimalist appeal, designers are giving black a fresh take this season by focusing on dramatic silhouettes, tactile fabrics and unexpected layering. If it's glossy leather, delicate lace or a supersized knit, all-black ensembles add depth to an otherwise simple formula.
The beauty of black, of course, is its versatility, making it one of the easiest trends to incorporate into your existing wardrobe (that is if you don't already own plenty of it). Worn head-to-toe it's a sleek, sophisticated look, or break up the monochrome with contrasting textures and statement accessories (like Chanel's flap bag [pictured above]). If the past few seasons have been all about maximalism, autumn 2026 is making a compelling case for returning to the darkest shade of them all.
Shop Black:
Autograph
Leather Funnel Neck Bomber Jacket
No wonder this is already selling fast.
Arket
Bouclé Wool Blend Trousers
Cool, cosy, casual.
Gucci
Paparazzo Medium Top Handle Bag
Be still my beating heart, the Paparazzi looks even better in all-black.
Alohas
Rosalind Black Leather Ballet Flats
An everyday shoe you can wear all year round.
6. Beige
Swap For: Scorched Paprika
Style Notes: It wouldn't be right to embark on the seasonal shift without a little extra pumpkin spice, and cinnamon, rust and sienna shades are landing right on time. Copper is emerging as one of autumn 2026’s most under-the-radar colour trends, bringing warmth and a subtle sense of luxury in the place of one note beige. Sitting somewhere between rich rust and burnt orange, bronzy browns are perfectly suited to autumn dressing while offering a little more vibrancy than camel.
With copper making strong appearances in the Chanel, Saint Laurent and Zimmermann shows, expect to see boho dresses and ladylike jackets spiced up with this earthy shade. Whether you embrace a head-to-toe tonal look or simply add a copper accessory to an otherwise neutral outfit, this is one autumn shade that feels both effortlessly wearable and undeniably chic.
Shop Rust and Copper:
ZARA
Tailored Double-Breasted Jacket
I just want to reach out and stroke this.
M&S
Satin Scarf Neck Blouse
This colour looks great with olive green, but I'd also love to see it with blue denim.
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.