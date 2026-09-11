If you want my personal opinion, animal print is a neutral. While I realise this sentiment alone might be enough to send any pared-back dresser into orbit, as a seasoned fashion editor I assure you, my reasoning is sound. Animal prints, after all, are built on some of the most versatile and transitional hues within any savvy dresser's wardrobe. Whether it's the classic shades of camel within leopard, or the inky blacks and creamy ecru of zebra, these foundational shades make animal motifs far easier to wear than their reputation might suggest.
But, as we know, in 2026 there's a new style syllabus. And that means the way we’re wearing animal print has shifted, too. The prints themselves are going nowhere—but the styling rules? Consider them completely rewritten.
Take Kylie Jenner, who recently made a case for the leopard bustier-bikini from her Frankies Bikinis collaboration, or Hailey Biebe, whose rotation of vintage Roberto Cavalli slips, trousers and mules has offered a masterclass in modern maximalism. And, lest we forget the numerous printed mules, peep-toes, trainers and accessories making their presence felt across the street style set this year. As long as it's styled well, just about any print goes.
Below, I've curated a guide of sorts, explaining each of the "new" rules and how to make animal print feel fresher and more impactful this autumn. So what are you waiting for? Scroll to see now.
How to Wear Animal Print in a 2026 Way This Autumn:
1. Accents
Style Notes: Arguably the most popular way to wear animal print this year is with a playful touch of print. Uplifting even the most pared-back of outfits with a dopamine-inducing energy, zebra, snake print,deer and leopard have all been making an appearance in much the same way. Take Kiana's look [pictured above], as an example. Her easy tank top and tiered skirt are the classic pieces we know and love, but the hit of zebra gives the outfit a cooler, more directional finish.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Shop the Look:
DISSH
Phoebe Scoop-Neck Cotton-Blend Tank Top
Style with an all black outfit this autumn.
Autograph
Embroidered Maxi Circle Skirt
A red bag would make this outfit pop.
Naked Wolfe
Rampage
These shoes has been all over the fashion set this autumn.
Astrid and Miyu
Bold Large Hoops in Silver
Your new everyday pair.
2. Mix and Match
Style Notes: This autumn, more definitely means more—which means that layered prints could be the new normal. Packing the same punch as the colour-blocking trend we’ve been following for seasons, animal print feels more intentional when mixed, matched and styled together. This autumn, I’ll be taking styling cues from Ana [pictured above], and using a printed skirt alongside clashing boots to truly pack a punch. Proving, if in doubt—double down.
Shop the Look:
ACNE STUDIOS
Printed Cotton-Ribbed T-Shirt
Raglan tops are sticking around for the colder months too.
Proenza Schouler
Sirine Skirt
Shop Ana's exact skirt.
Paris Texas
Nina animal-print boots
Having scoured the internet, these look like Ana's exact boots too.
3. Coming in Colour
Style Notes: If you’re looking for a way to make this summer’s punchy shades transition into autumn, animal print is an easy place to start. Whilst Elsie Matilda's statement skirt [pictured above] would look just as chic with a fitted black top and ballet flats, it's the vibrant shade of aquamarine that really takes the skirt to the next level. The unexpected hit of colour creates a statement-making combination that demands attention. And what prey tell is better than that?
Shop the Look:
PEACHY DEN
Susie Half-Sleeve Stretch-Woven Top
Trust Peachy Den to get the shade of turqouise just right,
Dolce & Gabbana
Leopard-Print Wool Pencil Skirt
Dolce at its best.
Gianvito Rossi
Portofino 55 Suede Mules
An amazing find in the sale.
Pilgrim
Sanne X-Large Hoop Earrings
The coolest Who What Wear UK editors swear by Pilgrims durable extra large silver hoops.
4. All in One
Style Notes: While we loved animal-print jeans and adored plush fur jackets last autumn, this time around we’re taking things one step further with an all-in-one look. Statement-making by nature, an animal-print dress is the ultimate throw-on-and-go-piece—the kind of style that lets you treat the streets of London like the runways of Fashion Week, with very little styling required. Take cues from Andra Steen [pictured above] and keep your accessories minimal; you want to allow your dress to do all the talking.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Bandeau Dress
You can't argue with that price.
PROENZA SCHOULER
Tee 60 cutout leather slingback pumps
Whilst Andra's oxblood heels are sold out, Proenza Schouler still has a its luxurious black pair in stock.
Style Notes: If you’re a pared-back dresser and wondering how to make animal print work for you, allow me to steer you in the direction of this polished look by Monikh [pictured above]. Using her embossed croc clutch to add texture to a casual look, her decision to choose a black bag means that the rest of her look isn't overpowered. This is how you do animal print in a minimalist way.
Shop the Look:
MANGO
Leather Coat With Lapels
Shop Monikh's exact trench.
COS
Tailored Pima Cotton Shirt
This is exactly how I'll be styling a bold blue shirt in autumn.
COS
Wide-Leg Cotton Trousers
If you're after a loose pair of trouser, worth its weight in gold may I direct you towards COS's timeless style.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.