In Prada World, Pants Are Dead and Skirts Sit Atop the Throne

Ahh, Prada day. It's a magical 24-hour period that we only get to experience twice a year, and today marks our second and final iteration of 2026. As always, the Italian brand's spring/summer 2027 show was held at Fondazione Prada, a massive structure on the outskirts of Milan. Outside, the best dressers in Italy (and beyond) gathered for an espresso and a sandwich at Bar Luce, both before and after the show, wearing a collection of old and new Prada. This season, that list of attendees included all the cool girls, from Uma Thurman and her daughter Maya Hawke to Michelle Williams, Sadie Sink, and one of Sterling Point's rising stars, Bo Bragason. Together, they watched yet another historic collection be unveiled by Prada's co-creative directors, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons.
Speaking of Miuccia and Raf, the two left it all out on the catwalk this season, letting their unique brands of brilliance play out for everyone in attendance (and in my case, watching on the live stream before the sun was even up). Prada's signature statement skirts were the overwhelming winner of the day, leaving pants out to dry. ICYMI: The collection's title was literally The Skirt. That said, the shoes weren't anything to scoff at either, garnering just as much awe and attention online.
Suffice it to say, Milan Fashion Week is off to a triumphant start, though our expectations are now set high in the sky. Can any Italian brand beat The Skirt? Only time will tell. For now, scroll down to read all about Prada's spring/summer 2027 collection.
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Prada Spring/Summer 2027
Pants: Out Skirts: In
"The skirt as object," the show notes started. "For the Prada spring/summer 2027 collection, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons focus on an interrogation of this single, universal garment, through protean variation." The notes go on to call skirts "a Prada obsession," and "a frame for ceaseless creation," both of which were made crystal clear when models began to step onto the runway. Many wore just simple bralettes with their not-so-simple midi and mini skirts. Embroidery, embellishments, raw hems, pleats, floral prints, sheer fabrications—you name it, Simons and Prada put it on a skirt, making masterpieces with every iteration and hammering the final nail into the coffin all your "dated" pants now call home.
Tops? Also Out
Okay, this isn't technically true. There were plenty of tops on the catwalk at Prada this season, as well as jackets, coats, and knits. However, Mrs. Prada and Mr. Simons made it crystal clear that if you don't know what to wear, going out in a bralette and your favorite skirt is more than acceptable. Just don't forget your heels. Also, pack a car coat in case you get chilly.
Banana Heels 2.0
Twenty years after Mrs. Prada introduced the banana heel in her F/W 07 show, her namesake brand brought back the oblong heel shape for S/S 27 in multiple forms, but most notably, an exaggerated peep-toe pump in Prada's signature brushed black leather. Given their limited run in the mid-aughts, the original banana heels are almost impossible to find on the secondhand market, so waiting until spring is probably your best bet if, after today's show, you realized exactly what your shoe collection's been missing.
The Pradaverse
Prada isn't like other brands. Honestly, it exists in an entirely different universe, one where Miuccia and Raf rule everything and time doesn't exist. In this collection, for example, new and old collided, with archival pieces (like the aforementioned banana heel) mixing with new, never-before-seen creations. The sheer layering from F/W 26 was present, as was the undone, open-shirt tucking from S/S 26. The duo even brought back the structured arm bands from S/S 22. Even so, the S/S 27 collection had an overwhelming sense of freshness to it.
Cool-Girl High
All the cool girls (and their mothers—literally) sat in the front row at the Prada show, including Bo Bragason, one of the few stars of Sterling Point who have taken over Fashion Month so far. (In New York, we spotted Ella Rubin, Amélie Hoeferle, and Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie, to name a few.) It was literally cool-girl high, but everyone on the attendance sheet won best-dressed, from Alexa Chung to Hunter Schafer. My personal favorite look was Benedetta Porcaroli's. It was, dare I say, very Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy coded.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.