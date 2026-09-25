If You Want Chicer Fall Style, These 8 Outfit-Elevating Tweaks Are the Key

See the highly effective styling tricks in action, and shop the key pieces to pull them off.

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collage of stylish fall 2026 outfits
(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl; @anna_laplaca; @aimeesong)
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You know when an outfit is good but could be better, and you can't put your finger on how to upgrade it? Trust me, you're not alone. It can be easy to fall into an outfit rut, even with the plethora of style inspiration being thrown our way each day. Some would even argue that too much inspiration is constantly thrown our way, making it all the more confusing and overwhelming to figure out what to actually wear. One solution is to take a simple outfit formula and slightly tweak it, resulting in an elevated, wearable outfit.

As it turns out, fall is a great time to employ a few new outfit-elevating tricks, as we can finally start adding some layers back into our outfits, which means more to work with. I found eight specific outfit-elevating tweaks to put to use starting now. And yes, these subtle tweaks will result in chicer fall style as a whole. So if that's what you're after (and who isn't, TBH?), you've come to the right place. Scroll on to find out how to instantly elevate your fall outfits, and shop the key pieces for each tweak.

Something Sporty + Something Elegant

Many great outfits include contrasting pieces that add an element of surprise. For example, a sporty windbreaker paired with an elegant slip skirt is a highly successful combination.

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fashion influencer wearing a green windbreaker, white T-shirt, and lace-trim black knee skirt with a The Row Agnes bag

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

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Add a Fancy Scarf

FYI: Fashion people are into scarves again, and a printed one (this season, it's all about jacquard) adds so much interest to even the most plain outfits. Case in point below.

fashion influencer wearing a black trench, jeans, and paisley scarf

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

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Swap Plain Jackets for Printed Ones

A basic solid-colored jacket is always a safe bet, but a chic printed jacket is much cooler and more forward. The current favorites are brocade and animal prints.

fashion influencer wearing a leopard-print jacket and black jeans

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

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Pair One Trendy Accessory With Your Basics

Oftentimes, all an outfit needs is the addition of a trendy accessory. You'll look completely forward for the season in an instant, as you can see via our editor Anna in the photo below. The top fall accessory trend to do so with is a cummerbund, layered effortlessly over whatever you're wearing.

fashion editor wearing a T-shirt with white pants and shoes and pink Zara cummerbund belt

(Image credit: @anna_laplaca)

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A Long-Sleeve White Tee Is Always Effective

When you don't know what to wear, a long-sleeve white tee is guaranteed to make your outfit cooler, and it goes with everything. It's also the perfect thing for mild fall days—no jacket required.

fashion influencer wearing a long-sleeve white tee, leopard-print scarf, black pants, and high-vamp pumps

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

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Tuck It and Belt It

If it's a more polished outfit you're seeking, the trick to try is as old as time: Tuck in your shirt and add a belt. That's it—that's the tweak.

fashion influencer wearing

(Image credit: @styledsara)

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Trade Dark-Colored Shoes for Cream Ones

I love black, brown, or burgundy shoes as much as the next fashion person, but if your outfit is feeling a bit dull, swap them out for a cream-colored pair. It adds freshness to your look and breaks up the dark colors.

fashion influencer wearing a button-down shirt and matching scarf, jeans, and white kitten-heel pumps

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

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Pair Knitwear With a Knee Skirt

If you're tired of wearing jeans and a nice top, an ideal simple outfit formula for fall is a sweater and a skirt. To take things a step further, opt for a polo knit with a knee skirt. You can't go wrong with this effortless '90s-inspired combination.

fashion influencer wearing a polo sweater, pleated knee skirt, and cap-toe pumps from J.Crew

(Image credit: @imanirandolph)

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Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.