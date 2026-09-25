If You Want Chicer Fall Style, These 8 Outfit-Elevating Tweaks Are the Key

You know when an outfit is good but could be better, and you can't put your finger on how to upgrade it? Trust me, you're not alone. It can be easy to fall into an outfit rut, even with the plethora of style inspiration being thrown our way each day. Some would even argue that too much inspiration is constantly thrown our way, making it all the more confusing and overwhelming to figure out what to actually wear. One solution is to take a simple outfit formula and slightly tweak it, resulting in an elevated, wearable outfit.
As it turns out, fall is a great time to employ a few new outfit-elevating tricks, as we can finally start adding some layers back into our outfits, which means more to work with. I found eight specific outfit-elevating tweaks to put to use starting now. And yes, these subtle tweaks will result in chicer fall style as a whole. So if that's what you're after (and who isn't, TBH?), you've come to the right place. Scroll on to find out how to instantly elevate your fall outfits, and shop the key pieces for each tweak.
Something Sporty + Something Elegant
Many great outfits include contrasting pieces that add an element of surprise. For example, a sporty windbreaker paired with an elegant slip skirt is a highly successful combination.
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Shop the Key Pieces
ZARA
Stand-Up Collar Bomber Jacket
aritzia
Henrietta Satin Skirt
Add a Fancy Scarf
FYI: Fashion people are into scarves again, and a printed one (this season, it's all about jacquard) adds so much interest to even the most plain outfits. Case in point below.
Shop the Key Piece
ZARA
Tapestry Print Jacquard Scarf
Vismaya
Long Embroidered Scarf
Swap Plain Jackets for Printed Ones
A basic solid-colored jacket is always a safe bet, but a chic printed jacket is much cooler and more forward. The current favorites are brocade and animal prints.
Shop the Key Piece
Reformation
Matilda Jacket
Carelli
Rolly Jacket
Pair One Trendy Accessory With Your Basics
Oftentimes, all an outfit needs is the addition of a trendy accessory. You'll look completely forward for the season in an instant, as you can see via our editor Anna in the photo below. The top fall accessory trend to do so with is a cummerbund, layered effortlessly over whatever you're wearing.
The the Key Pieces
ZARA
Pleated Cummerbund Belt
Helsa
The Shawl in Silk Lyocell
A Long-Sleeve White Tee Is Always Effective
When you don't know what to wear, a long-sleeve white tee is guaranteed to make your outfit cooler, and it goes with everything. It's also the perfect thing for mild fall days—no jacket required.
Shop the Key Piece
Leset
Margo Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Everlane
Forever Jersey Boxy Long-Sleeve Crew
Tuck It and Belt It
If it's a more polished outfit you're seeking, the trick to try is as old as time: Tuck in your shirt and add a belt. That's it—that's the tweak.
Shop the Key Pieces
Polo Ralph Lauren
Denim Button Down Shirt
Madewell
Oval-Buckle Belt
Trade Dark-Colored Shoes for Cream Ones
I love black, brown, or burgundy shoes as much as the next fashion person, but if your outfit is feeling a bit dull, swap them out for a cream-colored pair. It adds freshness to your look and breaks up the dark colors.
Shop the Key Piece
Reformation
Calista Slingback Heels
ZARA
Leather Kitten Heel Shoes Limited Edition
Pair Knitwear With a Knee Skirt
If you're tired of wearing jeans and a nice top, an ideal simple outfit formula for fall is a sweater and a skirt. To take things a step further, opt for a polo knit with a knee skirt. You can't go wrong with this effortless '90s-inspired combination.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.