After what had felt like a never-ending heatwave, it might seem strange to even mention autumn. However, anyone here in the UK knows just how unpredictable the weather can be, and that temperatures can drop in the blink of an eye. So with this in mind, I’ve decided that now is a good time to start thinking about the autumn outfits I'll be wearing through to 2027.
Unlike the high summer season, which reduced me to the plainest of tank tops and linen trousers to keep cool, autumn presents an opportunity to experiment slightly more with my outfits, with layering, different fabrics, and deeper colours at its core. And with a quick scroll on Instagram, I’ve managed to narrow my attention down to seven outfits that perfectly balance looking elegant and feeling effortless.
Of course, as a minimalist, I'm not really interested in micro trends or fads. And instead, the outfits I've collated below remain just as timeless as they feel fresh for 2026 (and 2027). So if you too are getting slightly fatigued with the warm-weather looks that have dominated the past few months, keep scrolling to discover five easy but chic outfits that I'll be copying as soon as the temperature allows me to, and well into the new year.
5 Chic Outfits I'm Excited to Wear This Autumn
1. Relaxed Shirt + Tailored Trousers + Sandals
Style Notes: The thing I’m most excited about for autumn? Packing away my crinkly linen trousers to make room for my more polished, tailored iterations. That plus a relaxed shirt and some sandals until the weather really cools down will make for a put-together look that’s perfect for both the office and days out with friends.
Shop the Look:
NA-KD
Wide Sleeve Cotton Shirt
I'm very into the wide sleeves.
ysl
oval buckle thin belt
An instant outfit elevator.
NORMA KAMALI
Pleated Woven Wide-Leg Pants
Just the right amount of volume.
A.Emery
Flora Suede Thong Sandals
Don't pack away your sandals just yet.
DeMellier
The Midi Stockholm
Not a need, but definitely a want.
LIÉ STUDIO
The Caroline Silver Earrings
The finishing touch.
2. Cropped Trench + Bermuda Shorts + Slingbacks
Style Notes: Don’t feel as if you have to rush to pack your Bermuda shorts away when fall comes. In fact, this summer staple looks just as elegant when worn with transitional separates. A cropped trench, chunky socks and kitten slingback heels are an easy way to make this warm-weather basic autumn-appropriate.
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Shop the Look:
The Frankie Shop
Stan Belted Wool Jacket
Wear with shorts, skirts and jeans alike.
ZARA
Zw Collection Wool Blend Tailored Bermuda Shorts
A short that's long enough to wear into the office.
JOHNSTONS OF ELGIN
Ribbed Cashmere-Blend Socks
For those chillier autumn days.
Reformation
Calista Slingback Heel
These will look so chic contrasted with the dark grey socks.
3. Lightweight Jacket + Midi Skirt + Heels
Style Notes: I’m determined to get the most out of my midi skirts before the temperature drops, and a fitted jacket is by far the most elegant staple you can pair it with. Not to mention this sophisticated combo doesn’t need much to make the outfit look chic; in fact, all you need is a classic leather shoulder bag and some buckle heels for some edge.
Shop the Look:
ASOS DESIGN
Tailored Sculpted Cinch Waist Zip Through Jacket
This is an ASOS bestseller for very good reason.
Free People
Fp One Frida Godet Midi Skirt
This comes in six other earthy hues.
Miu Miu
Brushed Leather Slingbacks With Buckles
These are high up on my luxury wishlist.
Coach
Chelsea Shoulder Bag 36
Simple? Yes. But so very elegant.
4. Trench Coat + Jeans + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: There isn’t a staple more synonymous with autumn than a trench coat, and the good news is it doesn't need much to make it look chic. A simple white tee and matching jeans will do the trick, then finish off the look with some patent ballet pumps to give the outfit some texture.
Shop the Look:
COS
Funnel-Neck Cotton Trench Coat
I'm loving this sage green hue.
Boden
Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt
You'll reach for this no matter the season.
AGOLDE
+ Maria Mcmanus Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
White jeans are not just for summer
TOMMY HILFIGER
Patent Leather Padlock Charm Ballerinas
The patent finish makes a nice point of difference from smooth leather.
5. Long Coat + Waistcoat + Mini Skirt
Style Notes: It might feel too early to chat about wool coats, but you’ll be grateful for investing in this outerwear style early when the temperature suddenly drops in a month or two. Plus, it's a great way to get the most out of your mini skirts and waistcoats, acting as a s barrier between you and the brisk air.
Shop the Look:
Róhe
Double-Faced Wool Long Coat
Róhe has some of the best coats on the market.
H&M
Double-Breasted Waistcoat
This looks way more expensive than its £28 price tag.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.