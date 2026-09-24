Marni has always had a playful streak, and under Creative Director Meryll Rogge, it's leaning into that harder than ever. For spring/summer 2027, shown in Milan today, Rogge built the collection around the idea of cutting away to see what's underneath. Exposed linings, cutouts, and deconstructed seams put the inside of each piece on full display. Even the set played into this theme, revealing what was there and what had been removed.
The result felt younger and a little grungier than the Marni many of us grew up with, but the brand's love of clashing print and color was all there, emphasized with Rogge's influence. The collection, described as "discovery for a new chapter" in the show notes, revealed a modern take on common themes in fashion as of late. Romance that exposes what's underneath, gorpcore that actually feels like it was made for the fashion crowd, and an Anna Wintour appearance made this season at Marni feel extra special. Below, we're unpacking our favorite themes further.
An Evolution of Meryll Rogge at Marni
Welcome to Rogge's second season at Marni, one that feels just as young, innovative, and dashing as the first. Rogge is putting her own spin on the classic aesthetic that the brand is known for while remembering the history of what made Marni, well, Marni. The show closed with Mariacarla Boscono in a black leather shift dress traced with arcs of aquamarine beading, a nod to the brand's past. Rogge told WWD the look mattered because Boscono is "such a huge part of the Marni history."
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
The New Feminine
Rogge's womenswear centered on a slim, tubular silhouette, with lots of shift dresses in leather and heavy satin, but all of this was deconstructed from a Marni point of view. Some looks came with a porthole cutout at the chest anchored by a chunky belt, while others were covered in the plastic discs that feel instantly on-brand. The outline of a bra was built right into one garment, turning underwear into outerwear. It's a take on dressing up that's more clever than sweet.
An Elevated Take on Socks With Sandals
Footwear followed the same cutaway theme, with shoes and socks designed to show the skin beneath. Sheer fabrics offered glimpses of the leg, and the collection's signature discs reappeared as small sequins on the shoes themselves. If you've been on the fence about the socks-and-sandals combo, this is the most polished version of it we've seen.
Modern Gorpcore
Marni has always mixed sportswear with tailoring, and this season's standout was a short-sleeved technical windbreaker that came color-paneled with an ornate wallpaper print and was styled with bold '80s earrings, leather capris, and fabulous accessories. You're not going to want to take a hike in these looks, and finally, here's proof that outdoor-inspired pieces look best when paired with something sharp.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.