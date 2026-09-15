Basics Need Not Apply—This is What Fashion People Are Really Wearing in Autumn 2026
We all have a grey knit and camel trench coat in our wardrobes, but if you're wondering what's getting fashion insiders excited this season, keep scrolling for the six cult pieces about to dominate your feed.
September is usually the time of year when I tend to "check back in" with my seasonal wardrobe. After a summer of relentless heatwaves, there comes a point where even the most seasoned fashion editor can feel bored by the never-ending query of what to wear for the shifts in weather. But then, the new month arrives, and suddenly I’m dialled back in. Perhaps it's the cooler mornings, or the "new-school-year-new-me feeling", or maybe it's the fresh Fashion Week schedule that puts me in the mood—either way, the itch to get dressed is officially reignited.
But the craving is not for any old capsule rotation of basics. No. While the best wardrobes are built on a foundation of classic staples, true fashion girls don’t stop there. They know that the secret to making these staples feel fresh is all in the update: a seasonal addition here, an on-trend colour there, or perhaps an unexpected silhouette. While a good roster does help with making getting dressed easier, to truly push your look from good to great requires a little extra zhuzh.
Having taken a look through the trends shaping fashion for autumn/winter 2026 and done a deep-dive into the Instagram feedss of some of my favourite influencers, I’ve unearthed the fashion trends that even the most elusive style set will be wearing on repeat this autumn.
From antique-inspired opera coats to the waist-cinching accessory that is about to become the season’s most flattering finishing touch, these are the pieces, details and styling tricks I’m predicting will be everywhere over the coming months. Consider this your insider’s guide to what the fashion crowd will be wearing before everyone else catches on.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
The 6 Pieces In Every Fashion Girls Capsule Wardrobe This Autumn:
1. Duster Coats
Style Notes: If there is one style that has swept the fashion set off it's feet this year, it has to be the duster coat. Equal parts dramatic and effortlessly cool, whether velvet, fur-trimmed or opulent silk, these sweeping layers have a way of making even the simplest outfit feel instantly more curated. And thanks to the newer, boho-inspired iterations, these eye-catching coats give everything from jewel tones to classic black extra depth. Whether styled with a simple T-shirt and jeans a lá Kate Moss, or making a statement with a knee skirt and sleek black pair of heels, its one of those pieces that makes getting dressed feel a touch more glam in the colder months.
Shop the Trend:
Rixo
Kaiden Satin Jacquard Jacket
Rixo's vintage-inspired coats have been a fashion favourite for the last few years.
Free People
Pyre Embellished Duster
This is proving to be Insta-famous already.
Reformation
Rosemary Coat
Classic yet stylish.
2. Napoleon Jackets
Style Notes: At the beginning of the year, Who What Wear UK predicted the return of the Napoleon jacket and eight months later, the style has officially hit the mainstream. But forget its pop connotations, this time round it's all about grunge, grit and a healthy dose of Alexander McQueen 2003 energy. Whether styled with skinny jeans and a baker boy hat for a full-blown noughties throwback, or braless and unbuttoned for evening like S›arah Lysander's look pictured above, it's an easy way to upgrade your look this August.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Faux Suede Jacket With Frog Fastening
Zara has so many good military jackets in store right now.
Anthropologie
Denim Military Jacket
This is exactly how I plan on dressing this autumn.
MANGO
Tweed Jacket With Jewel Buttons
The tweed lends this style an even more polished finish.
3. Racerbacks
Style Notes: From athleisure to luxury design detail—the racerback has had a serious comeback this year. Side-boob-baring tank tops and slinky dresses were big in summer, but this season they're still one of the most fashion forward styles on the market. The beauty is that, while the front keeps things pared-back and minimalist, the back is the entire outfit. Easy to wear with jeans, skirts and trousers or a statment dress, it’s everything we want and more from an autumn outfit—timeless, playful and keeping things a little unexpected.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Bennett Knit Dress
Add a metal brooch for a more intentional finish.
TOM FORD
Racerback Tank Top
Layer over a white tee.
Cotton Citizen
The Verona Slim Racerback Tank
Style with loose jeans and loafers this autumn.
4. Cummerbunds
Style Notes: Fashion girls love a good accessory, and this season the IYKYK piece is surprisingly, the cummerbund. Once firmly the reserve of men's evening wear, it’s had a very modern makeover (thanks in part to Michael Ryder's Celine spring/summer 2026 runway show). Want to add polish to jeans and a white T-shirt? Throw on a cummerbund. Heading out for drinks with the girls? It will look great there too. In fact, it's almost impossible to think of an outfit that this clever little accessory wouldn’t make instantly better.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Pleated Cummerbund Belt
This whole look is perfection.
Dries Van Noten
Floral Jacquard Belt
Style with an all black look this autumn.
Victoria Beckham
Waist Belt
Style with a fitted pencil skirt a loose shirt this autumn.
5. Pom Pom Accessories
Style Notes: This season, supersized brooches, earrings and bags have become what toe rings, headscarves and flip-flops were to summer—a low-effort, high-impact finishing touch that instantly elevates your look. Take tips from 2000's Carrie Bradshaw and 2020's Emily in Paris by adding attention-grabbing visual cues like corsages and clips to make even the simplest outfits feel highly styled.
Style Notes: While we happily embraced maximalism through kitschy accessories, kaleidoscopic patterns and vibrant colours this summer, this autumn, all that energy is moving south, quite literally. It's our jeans and trousers getting the patterned treatment for fall, through this time around its via paisley. Flocked wallpaper and plush '70s carpets aside, this is not your average denim moment. Swirling in rich autumn hues and making a statement in itself, paisley is giving our bottom halves a much-needed dose of personality that the likes of Ralph Lauren and Coach are already backing.
Shop the Trend:
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Printed Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
These jeans have been top of my wish list for quite some time.
Free People
Fable Printed Twisted Jeans
I love how these look styled with a raglan top and suede trainers.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.