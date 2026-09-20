There’s a certain image that comes to mind when you hear the term cool girl. She is probably dressed in something effortlessly elegant, like a pair of razor-sharp straight-leg jeans and a slouchy V-neck jumper with a glimpse of a crisp white T-shirt peeking out from underneath. She might even have messy hair, but in that Serena Van Der Woodsen way that proves her life is too full to bother with brushing her tousled curls. Still, her looks are always punctuated with an enviable collection of jewellery. Even then, you can count on the fact that she only shops at jewellery brands known exclusively by other cool girls like her.
Offering pieces as unique as the women who wear them, these brands fill the gap in the market for women looking for unique and distinctive pieces that set them apart. In fact, one could even argue that these cool girls relish knowing these brands aren’t household names, known by only a few through word of mouth or a shared taste level.
Speaking to Ruby Beales, Liberty’s jewellery buying manager, she explains that “something is appealing about jewellery that feels discovered rather than obvious. For the uninitiated, the legacy department store has just opened up a gallery wing dedicated to showcasing the most in-demand contemporary and demi-fine jewellery brands, proving how lucrative this category really is.
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“Customers increasingly want pieces that say something about their taste - a distinctive shape, an unusual material, or a designer someone else might not immediately know,” Beales continues. “They’re discovering designers through social media, travel, independent retailers and the people they follow, so recognition isn’t necessarily dictated by the biggest houses anymore. At the same time, people have become much more confident in their own taste, so there’s less pressure for jewellery to communicate value through an immediately recognisable name.”
Still, given the covetable nature of this segment, these brands aren’t going to stay hidden for long. So, to get ahead of the curve, scroll through for a fashion editor-approved guide to the cool girl jewellery brand every chic dresser knows about. As you’ll soon realise, these pieces are too good not to share.
16 Cool Girl Jewellery Brands to Shop in 2026
1. Tyger
Style Notes: “Pieces that have enough personality to stand out, but still feel effortless enough to become part of how you dress every day” is how Amelia Heard, founder and creative director of Tyger, describes the brand. The London-based label offers made-to-order and hand-sculpted designs that champion individuality. The designs have a vintage quality, with organic shapes finished with high-octane stones and a chiselled effect that denotes the artistry behind each design. Earrings, in particular, are a standout performer for the brand, with Heard revealing that these are the pieces her customers gravitate towards first. From bespoke mini hoops sprinkled with vibrant peridots, citrines and pink zircon to cross-shape studs in blue topaz, these are pieces intended to be piled up the ear and bring a playful, mismatched effect to your stack.
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Tyger by the Tail
Capri Cuff
Tyger by the Tail
Scarlett Ring
Tyger by the Tail
Juno Stud
2. Chloe Charlton
Style Notes: After cutting her teeth in London as the Global Brand Marketing Manager at Net-A-Porter, Chloe Charlton launched her eponymous jewellery brand last year in Sydney to critical acclaim. Already adorning the wrists and necks of local tastemakers, the label evokes a sense of mundane glamour with dazzling tennis necklaces, radiant bracelets and drop earrings, the latter being a trend frequently spotted on members of the celebrity style set like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner. Utilising using lab-grown moissanite, valued for its diamond-like brilliance, these are pieces that can be seamlessly incorporated into the modern woman’s well-edited wardrobe, sitting pretty alongside her collection of The Row tailoring and Rise & Fall knitwear.
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Chloe Charlton
Sloane Pendant
Chloe Charlton
Sloane Studs Blackened
Chloe Charlton
Harriet Bezel Tennis Bracelet
3. Jessica McCormack
Style Notes: Like how every modern bride wants a Danielle Frankel gown, every soon-to-be fiancé wants a Jessica McCormack engagement ring. However, the New Zealand-born, London-based designer offers more than stunning rings designed for a lifetime of love. Her fine jewellery pieces are woven with antique references to Edwardian-inspired blackened gold and traditional Georgian goldsmithing techniques, but the pièce de résistance is her resolute belief that diamonds should not be reserved for special occasions. From sculptural 18K white gold torque diamond necklaces to tactile gold orbs shaped into a graceful string, these pieces adorn the most stylish and sophisticated women the world over, from Māori royalty to Oscar winners.
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Jessica McCormack
Bows Sapphire Ring
Jessica McCormack UK
Medallions Necklace
Jessica McCormack
Super Fine Rose Gold Band
4. Completed Works
Style Notes: A pillar of London’s creative community for over a decade, Completed Works is a jewellery, homeware and accessories brand synonymous with the eclectic and artistic inclinations the city is revered for. Mixing Virginia Woolf pearls with Siouxsie Sioux spikes, the brand is constantly in a dialogue with heritage and rebellion, resulting in resin necklaces that look like oversized popping candy and crinkled dangle earrings that look like a piece of silver was crumpled up by Marcel Duchamp. The brand’s distinct methodology has made it a favourite for poets and pioneers, including Jemima Kirke, Sofia Coppola and Jodie Comer.
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Completed Works
Gold-Plated and Resin Necklace
COMPLETEDWORKS
Medium Recycled-Glass Vase
COMPLETEDWORKS
The Depths of Time Beaded Silver
5. Heaven Mayhem
Style Notes: With a clear adoration for the surrealist pieces made famous by Elsa Peretti at Tiffany & Co., Heaven Mayhem has carved a niche for itself for elevated essentials that pay homage to, and make accessible, the most iconic pieces of design. From watches that emulate the shape of the Cartier Tank to cuffs that derive inspiration from the ridges of the famed mid-Century modern Eames chair, these are pieces anchored in a vintage sensibility from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. Indeed, if Carolyn Bessette Kennedy were alive today, you can rest assured that she’d be wandering through New York wearing the brand’s signature Knot earrings.
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Heaven Mayhem
Julia Pendant Necklace
Heaven Mayhem
18ct Gold-Plated Iris Drop Earrings
Heaven Mayhem
Sterling Necklace
6. Jennifer Behr
Style Notes: Flourished with tassels and pearlescent shells, Jennifer Behr is a mecca for ornate pieces that bring an old-world elegance to the everyday. Think of the Brooklyn-based brand as the Gilded Age for today, with the jewel tones and ostentatious shapes of the glamorous decade made anew for the Dimes Square set. Originating as flouncy headpieces, the brand expanded into jewellery in 2017 and never looked back. From elongated fringed necklaces made from a shimmering expanse of tempered glass beads to French-style hairpins finished with tortoiseshell and tiger eyes, these are pieces that will have you feeling your most regal self.
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JENNIFER BEHR
Augustine Seashell Earrings
JENNIFER BEHR
Blythe Pearl and Crystal Brooch
JENNIFER BEHR
Winona Resin-Embellished Hair Tie
7. Lucy Folk
Style Notes: By way of Byron Bay, Lucy Folk is a nomadic jewellery and ready-to-wear brand designing pieces for the contemporary boheme. Each piece is inspired by the natural world, from her signature anchovy cuff that brings new meaning to the word essential, to the kaleido ring that brings the full spectrum of the rainbow to your fingertips with multicoloured precious stones like green garnet, ruby and yellow sapphire. Totemic by nature, these pieces are often inspired by ruins and talismans collected on her travels to sun-kissed alcoves, including Mallorca’s artistic alcove and the northern hills of Ibiza.
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Lucy Folk
Pisces Necklace
Lucy Folk
Kaleido Ring
Lucy Folk
Charged Curio Charm Bracelet
8. Erede
Style Notes: Rigid lines and bold geometry inspired by Art Deco architecture lay the foundation for Erede, a jewellery brand founded by two Sydney-based designers and best friends, yet made ethically in New York. Under the shadow of the Empire State Building, Erede offers domed studs indented with sharp spheres that evoke the imagery of vintage buttons and hinged drop earrings reminiscent of the grates on classic elevators.
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Erede Official
Contour Diamond Ring
Erede Official
Brushed Delta Studs
Erede Official
Delta Collar & Pavé Dome Pendant
9. The Ouze
Style Notes: The Ouze takes its name from the River Ouse, which flows through founder Toby Vernon's hometown of Lewes, East Sussex. Sinuous and fluid, these pieces are hand-carved and dotted with fingerprints, almost emulating a hidden treasure you’d find buried beneath the stream bed. Still, Vernon’s rings, necklaces and objets d’art are more precious than anything you’d uncover whilst mudlarking. Deriving from the ancient wax technique of jewellery making, you’ll find anything from a hair clip to a table knife rendered in his signature raw and unpolished style.
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The Ouze
Pink Sapphire & Ruby Cluster Ring
The Ouze
Ruby & Sapphire Pendant
The Ouze
Sapphire & Aquamarine Signet
10. Lucy Delius
Style Notes: As a brand that calls its customers ‘The Coven’, it was assured that Lucy Delius would be heralded as the vanguard of cool jewellery from the outset. Her magic lies in her ability to transform the essence of the old and make it new, with fine jewellery inspired by vintage codes and emotional currency. Her latest collection, Scuria, is inspired by the well-heeled and well-dressed women of Milan, contextualising their adoration for glamour into Victorian-set pavé and bamboo bands. Because isn’t there something totally witchy about wearing something that stylish women have been wearing for centuries?
Style Notes: “My earliest memory is trying on my grandma’s ring, an opal cluster surrounded by sapphires,” says Laura Vann. “Seeing how beautifully those stones sat together taught me not to be afraid of bold, unexpected colour combinations, and that confidence runs through my collections today,” she adds. This instinct for unexpected combinations runs in Vann’s family, with over 35 years' experience in the jewellery industry. Today, you’ll find this natural gift for pairing contrasting shades in delightfully unexpected placements underpinning all her designs, from domed signet rings to column necklaces punctuated with Indian Agate beads and white topaz.
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Laura Vann
18ct Gold-Plated Elin T-Bar Pendant Necklace
Laura Vann
14ct Gold-Plated Vermeil Silver Freya Ring
Laura Vann
18ct Gold-Plated Silver Felicity Bracelet
12. Heavenly London
Style Notes: “When I’m designing, the question I keep coming back to isn’t, ‘Is this on trend?’, it’s, ‘how will she feel when she puts this on?’” explains Heavenly London’s creative director, Maddy Sangster. Still, there’s an impulse to know what designs are bound to prove popular, given the fact that the best-selling designs are all that people with taste are wearing, from east-west-set rings to drop earrings and rope pendant necklaces.
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Heavenly Necklaces
The Axis Diamond Drops
Heavenly Necklaces
The Axis Torque
Heavenly Necklaces
The Gold Nox Ring
13. Anoushka
Style Notes: Jewellery holds personal meaning in multiple ways. A canvas for self-expression, it can both mark life’s significant moments and reveal the most intimate parts of yourself through what you wear; a ring passed down from your grandmother, a necklace you received at graduation, an earring that hides the piercing you got with your first paycheck. Throughout it all is Annoushka. With delicate charms, thoughtful pendants and vibrant cocktail rings, each style makes a statement of its own.
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Annoushka
Whoopsie Daisy Necklace
Annoushka
Marguerite Diamond Ring
Annoushka
Whoopsie Daisy Diamond Earrings
14. Pilgrim
Style Notes: As the name suggests, Pilgrim’s jewellery is imbued with a sense of wanderlust. Eclectic by nature, the Danish brand offers pieces that defy genre and style, including earrings that look like ancient Roman coins to necklaces that are made up of asymmetric stones like turquoise, red agate, amethyst and malachite to resemble a pair of Rosary beads. After all, as it was written in Romeo & Juliet, “saints have hands that pilgrims' hands do touch”.
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Pilgrim
Here Necklace
Pilgrim
Here Earrings
Pilgrim
Here Ring
15. Sophie Bille Brahe
Style Notes: As a descendant of 16th-century astronomer Tycho Brahe, Sophie Bille Brahe has always had a fascination with the sky. Fitting then, should the Danish jewellery designer take up a vocation that renders the scintillating glimmer of stars wearable through her fine jewellery. A constellation of diamonds, her pieces often rival the celestial configurations that inspired them, let alone compare to the starry clientele who wear them. (Her universe of customers includes Dree Hemingway, Dakota Johnson and Kirsten Dunst.) Still, despite her noble pedigree, Brahe’s pieces feel down-to-earth. She also makes up one of Copenhagen’s coolest families, with her brother the culinary wunderkind and founder of contemporary bakery Atelier September, and sister-in-law the model-turned-designer behind maximalist Scandi fashion brand, Caro Editions.
Shop the Look:
SOPHIE BILLE BRAHE
Sky Classic 18-Karat Recycled Gold Diamond Ring
SOPHIE BILLE BRAHE
Petit Escargot Iridescent Murano Glass Vase
SOPHIE BILLE BRAHE
Botticelli Rose 14-Karat Gold Pearl Earrings
16. Julietta
Style Notes: If Rose from Titanic was wearing the Heart of the Ocean necklace in 2026, you could probably bet that it would be from New York-based brand Julietta. (After all, she did wear it when docking there in the film). The maximalist jewellery brand uses colour and shape in a way that makes it feel like an extension of the vibrant Brazilian art movement Tropicália, with chunky resin beads and rhodium-plated glass offset by oversized shells, geometric pendants and tassels.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.