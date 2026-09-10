With autumn less than a month away and the temperatures starting to drop here in the UK, my hunt for the most polished autumn wardrobe staples has officially begun. And although I like to dip my toes into trends to add some interest to my outfits every so often, the truth is that I’m a classic dresser to my core. To me, it’s all well and good to hop on the latest fad, but the most elegant, put-together wardrobes always have a foundation of timeless basics you can rely on year after year. Think of the type of classic pieces that can be dressed up and down with ease, can be mixed and matched to create a wide range of outfits, and, most importantly, will never look dated or out of style.
And so, with the new season fast approaching, I decided to go on the hunt for the classic pieces that will make up the basis of my autumn capsule wardrobe. From luxury investments that are sure to stand the test of time to affordable staples that look way more expensive than their high-street price tag, I spent hours scouring the web as well as the Instagram pages of the most elegant dressers I know to find the classic pieces that can be relied upon year after year.
And the best part? I’ve rounded them up for you below. From polished outerwear to refined accessories, keep scrolling to shop the classic pieces I’m planning to add to my wardrobe for autumn 2026 (and beyond).
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Classic Pieces to Buy This Autumn 2026
1. Outerwear
h&m
Belted twill coat
I cannot believe this is a high street find.
Róhe
Pankou Closure Velvet Jacket
Róhe's iconic Pankou jacket now comes in this beautiful velvet finish.
ZARA
Zw Collection Water-Repellent Trench Coat
A simple trench will serve you well from now until early spring.
COS
Sculpted Wool-Blend Zip-Up Jacket
Such an elegant silhouette.
MAX MARA
Manuela Icon Belted Camel Hair Coat
An icon in the making.
2. Knitwear
KHAITE
Scarlet Cashmere-Blend Cardigan
This has long been in my luxury wishlist.
COS
Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
Simple, chic and so very easy to style.
LISA YANG
Etta Cashmere Polo Sweater
Burgundy is as good as any neutral in my books.
Autograph
Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper
Imagine this with an all brown outfit.
Rise & Fall
Cashmere Merino Henley Jumper
Henley jumpers are big news for autumn 2026.
3. Bottoms
h&m
Wide tailored trousers
These look way more expensive than thier £30 price tag.
AGOLDE
90's Pinch Waist Straight-Leg Jeans
These are a bestseller for very good reason.
& other stories
Tailored Circle Cut Skirt
Wear with a jumper, cardigan or button-down shirt.
RÓHE
Silk-Satin Wide-Leg Pants
Just look at the draping!
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
Jeans that are smart enough to wear into the office.
4. Shoes
STAUD
Wally Leather Knee Boots
The styling possibilites are truly endless.
Mango
Leather ballet flats
ALOHAS
Aven Leather Loafers
Perfect for in or out the office.
Prada
Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
The perfect heel height in my opinion.
YSL
Le Loafer Supple
Chocolate suede? Sign me up.
5. Dresses
Toteme
Slouch Waist Wool Dress
Dress down with ballet flats or up with a kitten heel.
Rixo
Elsie Georgette Midi Dress
Polka dots are still in for autumn 2026.
SIMKHAI
Jazz Pleated Cotton-Blend Poplin Midi Shirt Dress
Clean, crisp perfection.
Boden
Fiona Zip Front Knitted Dress
An easy throw-on dress that you'll rely on all season.
Dorothee Schumacher
Satin Midi Dress in Brown
The perfect autumn evening dress.
6. Bags
DeMellier
The Stockholm Bag
We're big DeMellier fans here at Who What Wear.
Miu Miu
Vivant Suede Bag
My newest Miu Miu obsession.
The Row
Alma Baguette
This will never date.
Bottega Veneta
Barbara Tote
The woven leather is instantly recognisable.
Massimo Dutti
Split Suede Leather Mini Satchel Bag
Everyone will think this is a designer find.
7. Tops
With Nothing Underneath
The Dress Shirt
So easy to dress up or down.
H&M
Draped satin twill blouse
An easy way to dress up your jeans.
TOMMY HILFIGER
Classic Oversized Fit Poplin Shirt
Every needs a classic striped shirt.
Reiss
Striped Scarf-Neck Blouse
Scarf blouses always look so elegant.
ME+EM
High Neck Top
A print that feels equally as pared-back as it does elevated.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.