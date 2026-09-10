I'm Officially in Autumn Mode—7 Classic Pieces I'm Building My Outfits Around

From elegant wool outerwear to sleek leather bags, below are the best classic pieces to invest in for 2026.

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With autumn less than a month away and the temperatures starting to drop here in the UK, my hunt for the most polished autumn wardrobe staples has officially begun. And although I like to dip my toes into trends to add some interest to my outfits every so often, the truth is that I’m a classic dresser to my core. To me, it’s all well and good to hop on the latest fad, but the most elegant, put-together wardrobes always have a foundation of timeless basics you can rely on year after year. Think of the type of classic pieces that can be dressed up and down with ease, can be mixed and matched to create a wide range of outfits, and, most importantly, will never look dated or out of style.

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(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

And so, with the new season fast approaching, I decided to go on the hunt for the classic pieces that will make up the basis of my autumn capsule wardrobe. From luxury investments that are sure to stand the test of time to affordable staples that look way more expensive than their high-street price tag, I spent hours scouring the web as well as the Instagram pages of the most elegant dressers I know to find the classic pieces that can be relied upon year after year.

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(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

And the best part? I’ve rounded them up for you below. From polished outerwear to refined accessories, keep scrolling to shop the classic pieces I’m planning to add to my wardrobe for autumn 2026 (and beyond).

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Classic Pieces to Buy This Autumn 2026

1. Outerwear

2. Knitwear

3. Bottoms

4. Shoes

5. Dresses

6. Bags

7. Tops

Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Junior Writer

As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!

Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.