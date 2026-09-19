Sienna Miller's Already Wearing Autumn’s Coolest Coat Trend

Ask any fashion person accustomed to the trials and tribulations of transitional weather, and they’ll tell you that there's nothing better than a trench coat come autumn. Timeless, versatile and, when you choose the right one, an outfit in itself, it's a capsule-wardrobe staple that never fails to look chic. So imagine my surprise when (to celebrate Barbour’s installation at the Saatchi Gallery, Tartan Reimagined: The Barbour Way) our favourite It girl, Sienna Miller, was spotted wearing something that turns the trench on its head: a dark brown suede trench coat.
In true Sienna fashion, she makes a strong case for the piece. In an almost mahogany shade of brown, the buttery corduroy suede added dimension to her otherwise all-black ensemble, injecting an endlessly chic finish to her black jumper, plaid midi skirt and knee-high boots.
Laced in autumnal polish, it perfectly balances an air of '70s boho chic with an understated, luxurious appeal, proving that sometimes, all you need is a really good coat. And as cooler days creep closer, there’s no better time to invest. A statement in itself, it would look just as chic with the jeans, trousers, and dresses in your rotation as it does with Sienna's heritage look. Scroll to shop the best suede trench coats available now.
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Shop Dark-Brown Suede Trench Coats:
Massimo Dutti
Long Suede Leather Trench Coat
I'm truly surprised this high-street style is still in stock.
Nour Hammour
Winona Belted Suede Wrap Coat
Personally, I'd finish with straight-leg jeans and loafers this autumn.
Barbour
Corduroy Antonella Trench Coat
Shop Sienna's exact coat.
stradivarius
Leather Trench Coat With High Neck and Belt
I love the functional crop and funnel-neck silhouette.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Faux Suede Funnel Neck Belted Trench Coat
If you want a minimalist version, look no further.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.