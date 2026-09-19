Sienna Miller's Already Wearing Autumn’s Coolest Coat Trend

Sienna's calling it: this season, we'll all be wearing suede trench coats.

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Sienna miller suede trench coat trend 2026.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Ask any fashion person accustomed to the trials and tribulations of transitional weather, and they’ll tell you that there's nothing better than a trench coat come autumn. Timeless, versatile and, when you choose the right one, an outfit in itself, it's a capsule-wardrobe staple that never fails to look chic. So imagine my surprise when (to celebrate Barbour’s installation at the Saatchi Gallery, Tartan Reimagined: The Barbour Way) our favourite It girl, Sienna Miller, was spotted wearing something that turns the trench on its head: a dark brown suede trench coat.

Sienna miller wears a the suede trench coat trend 2026. She is spotted at the Barbour activation.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In true Sienna fashion, she makes a strong case for the piece. In an almost mahogany shade of brown, the buttery corduroy suede added dimension to her otherwise all-black ensemble, injecting an endlessly chic finish to her black jumper, plaid midi skirt and knee-high boots.

Laced in autumnal polish, it perfectly balances an air of '70s boho chic with an understated, luxurious appeal, proving that sometimes, all you need is a really good coat. And as cooler days creep closer, there’s no better time to invest. A statement in itself, it would look just as chic with the jeans, trousers, and dresses in your rotation as it does with Sienna's heritage look. Scroll to shop the best suede trench coats available now.

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Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.