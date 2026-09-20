From Skater Boy Staples to The Hot New Hue—8 Autumn 2026 Trends That Are Already It-Girl Approved

Some wardrobes are just made to be mood-boarded. Here are the 8 looks loved by our favourite fashion people that we can't wait to replicate this season.

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Published In Features
Autumn It Girl Trends.
(Image credit: @nlmarilyn, @_jessicaskye, @holliemercedes, @francescasaffari, @monikh)
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It may not surprise you to hear this, but after what has felt like a lifetime's supply of heatwaves crammed into one summer, the arrival of lower temperatures and cool breezes has felt undeniably refreshing. And if there's one thing we're appreciating even more than not sweating off all our makeup before we've had so much as our first sip of coffee, it's revisiting our autumn wardrobes. Because little pleases a fashion girl more than playing with layers.

While we may have really missed the warmer half of our closets over the summer, there's always room for something of a refresh. A new accessory here, a different way to style our staples there, an infinitely popular seasonal trend that you know you shouldn't fall for but can't resist... Half the fun of a new season is the sartorial reinvention.

So, what are we eyeing up for the months ahead? Luckily some of our favourite It girls have been hard at work populating our mood boards (whether they knew it or not), and we've picked out our eight favourite autumn trends that officially havetheir approval. Keep scrolling to read up on the looks, and shop the hottest ways to wear them right now...

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1. Knitted Polo Shirts

Knitted polo shirt and tailored shorts.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style notes: Nothing signals that summer-to-autumn transition quite like a knitted t-shirt. No longer warm enough for the summer wardrobe, and nowhere near cool enough to crack open our full knitwear repertoire, a thin, knitted polo is the perfect piece to navigate this tricky middle ground. Marilyn's Miu Miu iteration may be top of our wish list [pictured above], but the high street has got some beautiful takes right now, too. Paired with everything from loosely-tailored trousers to your favourite denim, they bring a sense of softness and refinement to just about any look.

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2. Turn-Up Cuffs

Turn-up cuffs and black trousers.

(Image credit: @holliemercedes)

Style notes: Sometimes new season trends require a full head-to-toe look.and often with very specific plans in the diary to suit said look, but sometimes they're mere details that give an outfit that subtle something extra. One of our favourites this season is the deep turn-up cuff, which is exactly as simple as it sounds. Just... turn up your cuff. The one stipulation is that the jacket's lining must contrast against its outer, which is why reversible coats work so well for this trend.

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3. Layering Sarongs

Layered sarong over black trousers.

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Style notes: Unless you were going off-grid this summer, you will almost certainly have spotted at least one scarf tied around a waist. You likely saw several, in fact, whether that be on the beach, walking around the city or scrolling through your FYP. But while they were immensely popular all season, they weren't necessarily a surprise. After all, the perfect time to tie a scarf around your waist as if it were a sarong has to be summer, right? Which is exactly why we're so enthused by them appearing in some of our favourite fashion people's autumn wardrobes, layered atop everything from midi dresses to cropped trousers and slouchy jeans. Entirely less predictable and arguably a lot more chic.

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4. Red Outerwear

Red coat and white shorts.

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

Style notes: Hands up who's over the red trend? No, me neither. Sure, it's been big news for a couple of seasons now, but it seems the cheery cherry hue is by no means taking a break for autumn, and with every designer from Loewe and Celine to Chanel, Prada, Balenciaga, and Valentino all backing the look, we'd be lying if we said we weren't struggling to tear ourselves away. But if there's one item our summer obsession with the colour hadn't already touched, it's outerwear. From technical jackets to trenches and woollen coats, updating your cosiest layers with a big whack of colour is a super effective way of making an outfit feel more elevated and considered.

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5. Aubergine Basics

Aubergine top and white jeans.

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style notes: If you're looking for a colour that isn't red to inject a bit more interest into your looks this autumn, there's no doubt that aubergine is having a moment. And while it works well for evening wear, it's particularly impactful when it comes to our staple basics. Elevating a look simply by its hue, it doesn't need any frills or amateur dramatics to steal focus, but rather requires a gentler touch in order to avoid veering into dated territory. We particularly love it as the base shade of a classic cosy knit.

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6. Double Sleeves

Double sleeve t-shirt and pencil skirt.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style notes: Remember when your little brother used to head to the skate park with his friends in the 00s wearing a bold graphic t-shirt over a white-long sleeve? Well, now is the time to copy it. Layered tees have been having a real moment during recent early autumn days, and they won't be slowing down any time soon. Whether you approach things more tentatively with said white long-sleeve as your bottom layer, or really mix things up via stripes, clashing colours or buttoned cuffs, pairing the duo with a great pencil skirt or structured jean is a super effective way of giving the teenage boy staple a more elevated feel.

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7. Dressed-Down Party Skirts

Sheer skirt and coat.

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style notes: While we may still be a couple of months away from the start of the festive party season, there's no doubt that some of our favourite It girls are already getting their wardrobes prepped. And for those who've fallen for a super fun party skirt but don't have the patience to wait until December to get their first wear, pairing it with an oversized knit, casual technical jacket or dressed-down tee is a great way to make it work for a calendar that is very much more back-to-school than midweek cocktails right now.

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8. Stand-Out Chartreuse

Chartreuse skirt and black coat.

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

Style notes: If you're looking for another colour to change up your autumn looks, don't sleep on chartreuse. It may sound more like a platter of meats and cheeses than your next sartorial obsession, but trust us when we tell you it's about to be the hottest hue amongst the fashion set. Not quite acid green, but almost there, it is a super energetic shade that marries green and yellow with an almost golden metallic undertone. It works perfectly with blacks and warm browns, but packs a real punch when paired with (you guessed it) a pop of red or pink.

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