It may not surprise you to hear this, but after what has felt like a lifetime's supply of heatwaves crammed into one summer, the arrival of lower temperatures and cool breezes has felt undeniably refreshing. And if there's one thing we're appreciating even more than not sweating off all our makeup before we've had so much as our first sip of coffee, it's revisiting our autumn wardrobes. Because little pleases a fashion girl more than playing with layers.
While we may have really missed the warmer half of our closets over the summer, there's always room for something of a refresh. A new accessory here, a different way to style our staples there, an infinitely popular seasonal trend that you know you shouldn't fall for but can't resist... Half the fun of a new season is the sartorial reinvention.
So, what are we eyeing up for the months ahead? Luckily some of our favourite It girls have been hard at work populating our mood boards (whether they knew it or not), and we've picked out our eight favourite autumn trends that officially havetheir approval. Keep scrolling to read up on the looks, and shop the hottest ways to wear them right now...
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1. Knitted Polo Shirts
Style notes: Nothing signals that summer-to-autumn transition quite like a knitted t-shirt. No longer warm enough for the summer wardrobe, and nowhere near cool enough to crack open our full knitwear repertoire, a thin, knitted polo is the perfect piece to navigate this tricky middle ground. Marilyn's Miu Miu iteration may be top of our wish list [pictured above], but the high street has got some beautiful takes right now, too. Paired with everything from loosely-tailored trousers to your favourite denim, they bring a sense of softness and refinement to just about any look.
Shop the Trend:
Miu Miu
Cashmere Knit Polo Shirt
The ultimate grandad knit—and it couldn't be chicer.
TWP
Polo Cashmere-Knitted Polo Shirt
A great layering piece thanks to the oversized sleeve.
H&M
Oversized Polo Shirt
An autumnal colour clash.
COS
Shrunken Wool-Blend Polo Shirt
A total classic.
ZARA
Striped Short Sleeve Knit Polo Shirt
A great mid-season option.
2. Turn-Up Cuffs
Style notes: Sometimes new season trends require a full head-to-toe look.and often with very specific plans in the diary to suit said look, but sometimes they're mere details that give an outfit that subtle something extra. One of our favourites this season is the deep turn-up cuff, which is exactly as simple as it sounds. Just... turn up your cuff. The one stipulation is that the jacket's lining must contrast against its outer, which is why reversible coats work so well for this trend.
Shop the Trend:
The Frankie Shop
Rimont Shirt Jacket
Maybe our favourite jacket of the transitional season.
ASOS DESIGN
Denim Oversized Jacket With Check Print Cuff Detail
A classic with a turn-up twist.
Damson Madder
Mercedes Bow Reversible Trench
A reversible coat lends itself to this trend perfectly.
ALIGNE
Barnaby Reversible Trench Coat
This pop of lime is so good.
Nobodys Child
Navy Tartan Trim Country Jacket
Your autumn walk wardrobe will thank you.
3. Layering Sarongs
Style notes: Unless you were going off-grid this summer, you will almost certainly have spotted at least one scarf tied around a waist. You likely saw several, in fact, whether that be on the beach, walking around the city or scrolling through your FYP. But while they were immensely popular all season, they weren't necessarily a surprise. After all, the perfect time to tie a scarf around your waist as if it were a sarong has to be summer, right? Which is exactly why we're so enthused by them appearing in some of our favourite fashion people's autumn wardrobes, layered atop everything from midi dresses to cropped trousers and slouchy jeans. Entirely less predictable and arguably a lot more chic.
Shop the Trend:
Topshop
Satin Scarf With Fringing
A particularly chic evening wear update.
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Floral-Printed Satin Scarf
The best way to zhuzh up a simple jean.
River Island
Cream Fringe Jacquard Hip Scarf
Fringing and autumn go hand in hand. We don't make the rules.
ASOS DESIGN
Spliced Print Large Scarf With Horses and Stripes
This one works so well over a loose column dress.
Free People
Bali Lace Sarong
Perfect for those who are still slightly clinging onto summer.
4. Red Outerwear
Style notes: Hands up who's over the red trend? No, me neither. Sure, it's been big news for a couple of seasons now, but it seems the cheery cherry hue is by no means taking a break for autumn, and with every designer from Loewe and Celine to Chanel, Prada, Balenciaga, and Valentino all backing the look, we'd be lying if we said we weren't struggling to tear ourselves away. But if there's one item our summer obsession with the colour hadn't already touched, it's outerwear. From technical jackets to trenches and woollen coats, updating your cosiest layers with a big whack of colour is a super effective way of making an outfit feel more elevated and considered.
Shop the Trend:
Róhe
Cotton-blend trench coat
The asymmetric handkerchief hem to the back is particularly beautiful.
LOEWE
Cropped Cotton and Silk-Blend Gabardine Jacket
Technical wear goes high fashion.
MANGO
100% Wool Funnel-Neck Coat
One to save for colder days.
John Lewis
Single Breasted Cotton Blend Car Coat
This fuss-free shape ensures the colour pulls focus.
FUCHSIA SHAW
The Arden Coat
If you feel like this coat is everywhere right now, you're not wrong.
5. Aubergine Basics
Style notes: If you're looking for a colour that isn't red to inject a bit more interest into your looks this autumn, there's no doubt that aubergine is having a moment. And while it works well for evening wear, it's particularly impactful when it comes to our staple basics. Elevating a look simply by its hue, it doesn't need any frills or amateur dramatics to steal focus, but rather requires a gentler touch in order to avoid veering into dated territory. We particularly love it as the base shade of a classic cosy knit.
Shop the Trend:
CALVIN KLEIN COLLECTION
Celia Cropped Linen, Cashmere and Cotton-Blend Sweater
The perfect plum.
Uniqlo
Ribbed Henley Neck Long Sleeve T-Shirt
A wardrobe basic that feels anything but.
Cotton On
Cotton on All Day Crew in Plum Pusle
Great layered over a white long-sleeve.
New Look
Bright Purple Midweight Crew Neck Jumper
Your favourite denim's best friend.
ALLUDE
Cashmere Cardigan
The balloon sleeves make this.
6. Double Sleeves
Style notes: Remember when your little brother used to head to the skate park with his friends in the 00s wearing a bold graphic t-shirt over a white-long sleeve? Well, now is the time to copy it. Layered tees have been having a real moment during recent early autumn days, and they won't be slowing down any time soon. Whether you approach things more tentatively with said white long-sleeve as your bottom layer, or really mix things up via stripes, clashing colours or buttoned cuffs, pairing the duo with a great pencil skirt or structured jean is a super effective way of giving the teenage boy staple a more elevated feel.
Shop the Trend:
Acne Studios
Layered jersey top
Look closely and you'll see that this one is actually a triple threat.
Oversized T-Shirt Overlay and Striped Long Sleeve Shirt
The humble white t-shirt, but elevated.
GUEST IN RESIDENCE
Layer Cotton, Cashmere and Silk Blend T-Shirt
Did you expect any less from Gigi Hadid's label?
7. Dressed-Down Party Skirts
Style notes: While we may still be a couple of months away from the start of the festive party season, there's no doubt that some of our favourite It girls are already getting their wardrobes prepped. And for those who've fallen for a super fun party skirt but don't have the patience to wait until December to get their first wear, pairing it with an oversized knit, casual technical jacket or dressed-down tee is a great way to make it work for a calendar that is very much more back-to-school than midweek cocktails right now.
A maxi skirt is a great way to lean into the sheer trend.
Mango
Faux leather skirt with lace trim
Just as great with a pointed pump as a knee-high boot.
ASOS DESIGN
Lace Hem Sheer Midi Skirt
Such a fun date night option.
8. Stand-Out Chartreuse
Style notes: If you're looking for another colour to change up your autumn looks, don't sleep on chartreuse. It may sound more like a platter of meats and cheeses than your next sartorial obsession, but trust us when we tell you it's about to be the hottest hue amongst the fashion set. Not quite acid green, but almost there, it is a super energetic shade that marries green and yellow with an almost golden metallic undertone. It works perfectly with blacks and warm browns, but packs a real punch when paired with (you guessed it) a pop of red or pink.
Shop the Trend:
STAUD
Serrano Cashmere Sweater
How unexpectedly tempting is this full colour drench?
LA LIGNE
Noemi Gathered Recycled-Crepe Midi Dress
This dress works perfectly for autumn with a pair of knee-high boots and black blazer.
Reformation
Olina Cropped Pant
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