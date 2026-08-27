After months of being limited to my basic tank and linen trousers to keep myself cool throughout the endless UK heatwave, the drop in temperature has finally presented me with an opportunity for a wardrobe refresh. And I'm not trying to brag, but I get a lot of compliments on my autumnal outfits. To me, there's just an easy elegance that comes with cold-weather dressing, and of course, as someone who works in fashion, I'm constantly being asked for advice on how to build the perfect capsule wardrobe.
Most recently? My best friend wanted me to help her curate a capsule that was versatile, easy to wear and most importantly, timeless enough to last for many years to come. And after a quick search online, I was able to create her an easy but chic autumn wardrobe that's sure to stand the test of time.
But the best part? I've compiled the exact list I curated for her below—shopping links and all! So if you, too, need a seasonal wardrobe refresh, keep scrolling to discover my nine-piece autumn capsule wardrobe for 2026 (and way beyond).
I Just Built an Elegant Autumn Capsule With These 9 Staples
1. Lightweight Jacket
Style notes: It sounds crazy to wish the UK summer away, but I have to admit I'm very excited for jacket season, when I can use my outerwear as the focal point of my outfits. But before I pull out my heavy wool coats, I'll be opting for lightweight iterations like the cropped trench above.
Shop the Staple:
The Frankie Shop
Stan Belted Wool Jacket
A elevated take on the classic trench.
H&M
Scarf-Collar Bubble-Hem Jacket
No one will guess this from the high street.
FUCHSIA SHAW
Fern Arden Jacket
Checks will be everywhere this autumn.
2. Long-Sleeve Blouse
Style notes: An easy way to dress up jeans, skirts, or leggings, a long-sleeve blouse will serve you well this season. Whether I'm heading to the office or dinner out with friends, I'll be pulling out this elegant staple on repeat this season.
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Shop the Staple:
ZARA
Zw Collection Satin Shirt With Frog Fastening
Easy elegance.
M&S
Draped Tie Neck Longline Blouse
So pretty.
Reiss
Silk High-Neck Blouse
No notes from me.
3. Dark-Wash Jeans
Style notes: I've been very grateful for my ecru denim this summer. But soon I'll be relying on darker blue and black washes that will pair well with my moodier cold-weather palette and look smart enough for the office this autumn.
Shop the Staple:
AGOLDE
'90s Pinch Waist Long High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
An Agolde bestseller for very good reason.
Boden
High Rise Column Leg Jeans
These could easily pass as smart trousers for the office.
TOMMY HILFIGER
70s High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Just the right amount of volume.
4. Knee-High Boots
Style notes: Boots season is almost upon us! And the first pair I'll be reaching for is some sleek knee-highs that practically create my outfit for me. Leather, suede or croc, I know I'm going to live in this footwear staple from now until next spring.
Shop the Staple:
STAUD
Wally Leather Knee Boots
Simple, chic and easy to style.
Massimo Dutti
Leather Riding Boot
Equestrian-core at its finest.
PARIS TEXAS
Stiletto Patent-Leather Knee Boots
So glossy!
5. Midi Dress
Style notes: On those autumn mornings, I don't know what to wear; a midi dress will never fail me. Not only does it look put-together with minimal effort, but it will also save me from those "what do I wear?!" panic sessions in the mornings.
Shop the Staple:
Toteme
Slouch Waist Dress
Just add knee-high boots.
Barbour International
Molina Knitted Midi Dress
Well done, Barbour!
french connection
Fenella Midi Dress
Take from the office to drinks with ease.
6. Suede Tote
Style notes: Goodbye, beach-ready raffia! Hello, supple suede! This buttery-soft fabric is synonymous with the autumn season, and I, for one, cannot wait to get my beige, tan and chocolate brown iterations out to add some texture and warmth to my outfits.
Shop the Staple:
Aesther Ekme
Sac Supple Suede Tote Bag
This will go with neutrals and bold colours alike,
DeMellier
The Stockholm
We're big Demellier fans here at Who What Wear.
The Row
Small N/s Park Tote Edge Bag
A bag worthy of the investment/
7. Midi Skirt
Style notes: When jeans feel a little too casual, a midi skirt is always my go-to option. It’s flattering, polished, and the length sits well within my comfort zone as someone who very much considers themselves a pared-back dresser.
Shop the Staple:
ARMA
Melita Suede Midi Skirt
Wear with jumpers, cardigans and t-shirts alike.
Reformation
Layla Skirt
This will go with everything.
pull&bear
Long Poplin Skirt
I'd pair this with a brown v-neck jumper and leather loafers.
8. Cardigan
Style notes: Is there anything that feels cosier than knitwear? Not to me, and I'll be pulling out my classic cardigans as an extra layering piece as well as to wear as tops this season. Simple? Yes. But so very effective.
Shop the Staple:
Uniqlo
100% Cashmere Crew Neck Cardigan
The styling possibilities are endless.
M&S
Ruffle Crew Neck Cardigan
The frills are so cute!
SIR
Lise Wool-Blend Cardigan
I want the entire outfit.
9. Tailored Trouswrs
Style notes: After months spent in crinkly linen, the urge to pull out my tailored trousers is very strong. Not only do they act as a cold-weather alternative to the Bermuda shorts I wore to the office this summer, but they add an instant sense of polish to even the most casual of tops.
Shop the Staple:
H&M
Pleated Barrel Trousers
Barrel silhouettes are still in for autumn 2026.
The Frankie Shop
Ripley Pleated Wide-Leg Pants
If you already own a black pair of tailored trousers, try this chocolate hue.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.