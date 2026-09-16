Everything Who What Wear Editors Saw, Wore, Did, and Ate During NYFW

Although New York Fashion Weektechnically began on Wednesday, the festivities have been well underway since the beginning of last week, with plenty of previews, dinners, and kickoff parties—not to mention all the fanfare surrounding the US Open.
Now that we've ramped up to the full schedule, the city feels abuzz with energy, and our team of fashion editors is off to the races. Over the past few days, we've been getting the very first glimpses of the spring/summer 2027 collections, but despite the clothing being the week's primary focus, our team is also indulging in a lot of incredible meals; taking approximately 1000 Uber, train, and bus rides; and, of course, wearing plenty of trend-forward outfits along the way.
If you've ever wondered what a day in the life of a fashion editor attending NYFW is like, you're about to get a taste. I tasked each attendee on our fashion team with reporting the highlights of each day, from their favorite runway look to the pop culture moment that everyone was talking about to what they ate, drank, and wore.
Day 5: Sunday, September 13
WHO: Eliza Huber, Associate Editorial Director
Favorite runway look of the day:
There were a lot at Brandon Maxwell. The entire show was so beautiful and intimate, but specifically, my favorite was this ivory-and-black plunge dress or the layered cerulean midi dress.
Trend you're already seeing everywhere:
This is so niche, but layering a long strand of pearls underneath something sheer. The Row featured this styling trick last season with a sheer beige turtleneck, and then I just saw it again at Magda Butrym. I guess it's more of a micro-trend, but sometimes, those gain the most traction among fashion people.
Best pop culture moment:
Does sitting across from Demi Moore, Nara Smith, and Kelly Rutherford at Magda Butrym's NYFW debut count?
Best thing you ate and/or drank this day:
Honestly, this is a hard one. I had breakfast at the Twenty Two, lunch at Sant Ambroeus, and dinner at Balthazar, so everything was good. The winner was the pomodoro from lunch, though.
Standout moment from in between the shows:
In the middle of the day, I got a much-needed express blowout from master hairdresser and colorist Morgan Lee Cook. We genuinely had no time to work with, but he worked his magic, and it made me look 10 times more put-together for the rest of my shows. Plus, I really needed 30 minutes to just sit down.
What you wore:
Honestly, packing for fashion week instead of just having my closet available is so tricky, but I've been waiting to wear this old Sportmax skirt for so long, so it was an obvious piece to bring/wear this season. I searched for it forever and finally found it. It's really a cool shape and style on its own, so it doesn't require too much to make it look interesting. I just styled it with a white tank top and this really fun cropped calf-hair jacket from Tory Burch's F/W 24 collection. Actually, everything I wore is old and has existed in my wardrobe, from my Massimo Dutti pumps to my Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses.
Shop Eliza's look:
Veda
Celine Jacket
Calvin Klein
Woven Monologo Rib Tank Top
Helsa
Layered Skirt
The Row
Penelope High Pump
Ray-Ban
Classic Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
Day 4: Saturday, September 12
WHO: Nikki Chwatt, Associate Fashion Editor
Favorite runway look of the day:
Saturday's lineup of shows featured some of my favorite designers, including Conner Ives, Khaite, and Altuzarra, so it's tough to choose just one look. But if I had to pick, it would be Look 2 from Khaite. I loved the romantic, deconstructed styling of the semi-sheer, nude-toned floral skirt with a ruffled hem paired with a white blouse featuring a long line of buttons, a lightweight beige jacket, and a peplum tie belt seen throughout the collection. The cream croc iteration of the brand's best-selling Cate Bag and tan croc heels were the cherries on top, adding an extra dose of elegance.
Trend you're already predicting:
Ralph Lauren's S/S 27 collection is already living rent-free in my head. There's so much to say about it, but one trend I noticed was the use of shiny, liquid-like fabrics across different dresses. Fforme and Conner Ives also leaned into the shimmery textures through slinky slip dresses and tailored trousers.
Best pop culture moment:
Kaia Gerber opened the Khaite show at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. It was iconic but also unexpected since she'd never walked for the brand before.
The best thing you ate and/or drank:
Just like everyone else in NYC, it seems, I'm obsessed with matcha. If I'm not making it at home (Rocky's is top-tier), you can find me sipping an iced matcha latte with almond milk at 12 Matcha in NoHo. It's the best matcha spot in the city—period.
Standout moment from in between the shows:
Getting to catch up with other Who What Wear editors and finally meeting others in the industry who I've connected with online but had never met in person. It's such a surreal feeling, especially when you already feel like you know someone before you've even met them.
What you wore:
I recently picked up a pair of Tory Burch heels and a crinkled skirt from the brand's spring runway collection. I knew I wanted to save them for the right moment during New York Fashion Week, but I wasn't sure I would wear them together. When I laid them out side by side, I loved how the tan contrasted beautifully with the red. Since my first stop of the day was the Tibi show, I thought about how I could create a look that felt very Tibi using these two pieces. I achieved this by mixing the perfect colors, guided by the Tibi Color Wheel. The skirt is a Ring 3 color, and the shoes are a Ring 4 color, so I grounded the outfit with neutrals from Ring 2—pairing a short-sleeve navy knit, a black jacket, and a white bag. The look felt perfect for the show and true to my style.
Shop Nikki's look:
TWP
The Last Chapter Jacket
Tory Burch
Crinkled Viscose Skirt
Tory Burch
Runway Chain Pump
Polo Ralph Lauren
Cable-Knit Henley Sweater
Altuzarra
Cubetto Handbag
Day 3: Friday, September 11
WHO: Anna LaPlaca, Senior Fashion Editor
Favorite runway look of the day:
There was a black-and-white fringe dress at Simkhai that felt so fresh and fun, and I keep going back to it. I'm not much of a dress person, but that's one I'd earmark for a special occasion.
Trend you're already predicting:
Yves Klein blue is already everywhere. Calling it now: It will become the It color everyone will be styling in 2027, and it's set to replace royal purple.
Best pop culture moment of the day:
A convergence of the coolest people in sports at Simkhai: Venus Williams, Simone Biles, and Tyler Kolek. Does it get any better than that?
Best thing you ate and/or drank:
A very crisp glass of vermentino at a patio table on Madison Avenue I shared with my colleague Eliza after our Attersee appointment and a single potato chip with a heaping mound of caviar at the J.Crew x Eckhaus Latta party.
Standout moment from in between the shows:
Sprawling out in the back seat of a Blacklane car with the AC blasting, new Charli XCX on the stereo, and my phone rejuicing while I upload all my footage for our team of social editors. A WWW office on wheels, if you will.
What you wore:
I've been intrigued by the cummerbund trend for a while now after seeing all the cool color combinations that Michael Rider sent out in the Celine spring 2027 menswear show, and NYFW felt like the right time to strike. I ordered this one from Zara in the prettiest shade of pink and paired it with white trousers and a chocolate-brown Still Here tee to give the pink an interesting color story. My vintage Celine pouch felt like the ideal finishing touch.
Shop Anna's look:
Leset
The Margo
ZARA
Pleated Sash Belt
Aritzia
The Effortless Pant
Le Seul
Camellia Flat
Side Eye
1225 Madison Ave
Day 2: Thursday, September 10
WHO: Kristen Nichols, Associate Director of Special Projects
Favorite runway look of the day:
Ralph Lauren presented a beautiful collection steeped in irreverent romance. The designs reminded me of the brand's S/S 03 collection, a runway show that has had a lasting imprint in my memory. Each look has a sense of elegance with vintage French wallpaper–inspired prints, delicate florals, and a palette of cream, blue, and gold. While many pieces had a historical sense to them, they felt entirely modern in their styling. Case in point: Look 29 pairs a floral tapestry-print jacket with utilitarian distressed denim.
The trend you're already seeing everywhere:
Brocade, jacquard, and luxe, maximalist textiles.
The best pop culture moment:
Serena Williams, Cindy Crawford, and Katie Holmes at the Net-a-Porter Incredible Women party.
Best thing you ate and/or drank:
I ducked into Meadow Lane after a show in Tribeca.
Standout moment from in between the shows:
Balenciaga had a NYFW party to celebrate its new Hourglass Avenue Bag, a style I'm expecting we'll see on the rise this season.
What you wore:
I wore a vintage blue cashmere shell top, white trousers, a leather bag, and a concho belt from Ralph Lauren—pieces from my closet that I wear often but styled in new ways.
Shop Kristen's look:
Polo Ralph Lauren
Western-Style Engraved Buckle Belt
Polo Ralph Lauren
Bacall Satin Pant
Ralph Lauren Collection
RL 888 Leather Top-Handle Bag
Day 1: Wednesday, September 9
WHO: Sierra Mayhew, Fashion Editor
Favorite runway look of the day:
When I saw this look walk the runway at Cult Gaia, I just knew it was going to go viral. Just a few hours later, it was already everywhere. People are loving unapologetically overstated fashion moments, and this hot-pink feathered dress turned every head in the room. Ralph Lauren echoed this sentiment with a bold statement dress as well.
Trend you're already predicting:
I wouldn't call this a trend; it's more of a vibrant fall hue. Burgundy has stood out to me on attendees—myself included. I have been seeing the color everywhere. Attendees are having fun styling it in so many different ways to mark a look as fall, despite the fact that it's in the 80s in NYC this week.
Best pop culture moment:
Bulgari celebrated the launch of its public art installation on the High Line, and the celebrity arrivals were worth taking another look at. Anne Hathaway, Hudson Williams, Dua Lipa, Lisa, and many more looked incredibly elegant stepping into the event.
Best thing you ate and/or drank:
I attended a breakfast with Glowbar and Remedy at Golden Diner this morning, and it was a real treat. I've always wanted to visit New York's most popular diner, but I'm not the biggest fan of lines, so I never got around to it. Its famous pancakes were incredible, but why is no one talking about how literally every other item on the menu is equally enticing? My favorites besides the pancakes were the breakfast sandwich and yogurt bowl.
Standout moment from in between the shows:
Maybelline sent over one of my favorite makeup artists, Jennifer Fleming, to do my makeup for the event I hosted this evening. We worked together on a look that felt perfect for a night of shopping, talking, and presenting a fall/winter collection. We used the Cloudtopia Whipped Blush, and I'm now obsessed with the product.
What you wore:
Today was a busy day without a moment to rest, and on days like this, I just love the ease of a matching set. It's an outfit you can put together in seconds that instantly becomes an ensemble. I had the pleasure of hosting an event with Maje, so naturally, I chose one of the brand's sets. In person, this set has way more details than you initially notice online. There are embellishments and a taffeta fabric that make it look even more exquisite. When it comes to fashion week, my priority really is comfort, so I chose eveningwear-friendly loafers with a metallic shine.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over eight years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.