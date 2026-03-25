It's True: Chic Women in London, Paris and NYC Are Only Wearing Jackets in These Trending Colours RN

There’s something about the arrival of spring that makes even me, a neutral palette connoisseur, reconsider my wardrobe and inject some colour into it. For me, the easiest way to do this is through jackets.
Luckily for me, designers agree. While blacks and deep burgundies dominated the autumn/winter runways, naturally, the spring/summer runways offered opposing counterparts, leaning into brighter hues and softer pastel palettes. Olive green in particular has caught my eye this year—I can’t stop thinking about the Bottega Veneta trench coat—and we’ve seen the return of the much-loved butter yellow in the form of a stunning bomber jacket on the Loewe catwalk, too.
On the high street, it's a similar story. Which means tapping into the jacket colour trends of the year couldn't be easier, no matter your budget. Scroll on to see the spring jacket colour trends to note for 2026 and then shop the best buys for each shade.
Spring Jacket Colour Trends to Note for 2026:
1. Cobalt Blue
Style Notes: When it comes to spring/summer wardrobes, blue plays a vital role and this cobalt iteration feels like a fresh, welcomed change to the usual hues we usually see. This Fendi blazer has well and truly put the colour on my radar and it’s one that instantly injects some colour into your style.
Shop the Trend:
Stradivarius
Nylon Hooded Jacket
Nylon jackets have gained so much momentum as of late.
VERSACE
Cotton Trucker Jacket
I love this full cobalt blue look.
ME+EM
Fitted Military Jacket
Military jackets are making their bold comeback.
2. Olive Green
Style Notes: Olive green has long been a favourite of mine, however I don’t actually own anything in the colourway. A jacket is a great way to bring colour into your wardrobe and will allow me to see how much wear I get out of olive green before investing in more pieces.
Shop the Trend:
ALIGNE
Aspen Leather Trench
A high-street dupe of Bottega Veneta's gorgeous trench.
Jigsaw
Suede Raglan Sleeve Jacket
Suede jackets are ideal for the transitional weather season.
H&M
Bomber Jacket
A bomber jacket is a timeless style.
3. Chocolate Brown
Style Notes: Chocolate brown is the shade that sings to my minimalist, neutral-devotee heart. It’s such a versatile, transeasonal option that can be styled with so many other colours and instantly elevate an outfit for a timeless, classic finish. From suede to leather, there's an array of styles that ooze elegance.
Shop the Trend:
& Other Stories
Boxy Cotton Jacket
This went straight in my basket.
Whistles
Clean Bonded Leather Jacket
Whistles leather is such high quality.
Massimo Dutti
Puff Parka With Collar Detail
I love the cinched waist detailing.
4. White
Style Notes: White and spring/summer wardrobes just go hand-in-hand. It’s such a crisp, fresh colour and instantly makes an outfit feel brighter and more put together. I’d style it with a poplin skirt, or opt for white jeans to achieve an all-white look, then take it through to summer with you and throw it on over a floaty dress.