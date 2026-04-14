Found: The Coat Trends You'll See Everywhere In 2026

The fall/winter 2026 collections recently wrapped up, providing a look ahead at the direction style will take in the coming months. A movement toward romance is adding a sense of softness. Silhouettes are shifting to classic lines with modern twists. Textiles and details are intentional and design-forward. Each of these shifts points to an attitude of building a long-term investment-worthy wardrobe, which fashion people everywhere are adopting.
These themes extend across fashion as a whole as we look to fall. One way we're seeing that take shape? The fall coat trends that'll be everywhere for the remainder of 2026. Intricate brocades and prints are ushering in a new wave of textures. Sheer organza styles are a key buy. Royal purple is already setting the tone for the next big color trend. But the list doesn't end there. Ahead, find out more on the top coat trends to know for fall 2026 and the key pieces to add to your closet.
Brocade Coats
Many of the coats on the fall/winter 2026 runways were finished in beautiful brocades. The rich fabrics lends a a collectable, heirloom quality to the pieces, which feel like they could be passed down for generations.
Staud
Halton Floral Brocade Jacket
'S Max Mara
Effi Jacquard Jacket
Printed Car Coats
Car coats have been on the rise for back-to-back seasons. For fall, we'll see the silhouette reimagined with patterns ranging from florals to exotic animal prints.
Burberry
Reversible Check-Print Coat
Callas Milano
Alain Car Coat
Sheer Coats
The ultimate transitional piece? A sheer organza coat. While the styles don't provide much warmth, they add a sophisticated styling element that is as much about the coat as what is layered underneath.
Frankie Shop
Mavis Oversized Sheer Trench
Sportmax Fata Belted Buttoned Trench Coat | 38
Royal Purple Coats
The color of 2026 is undoubtedly royal purple. It's already hitting the fashion set's wardrobe but we only expect that is grow throughout the year.
Dries Van Noten
Raltonas Coat
Twinset
Belted Double-Breasted Coat
Shearling Coats
Plush shearling coats were prevalent on the runways at brands including Ralph Lauren and Toteme. We especially anticipate the shearling-lined styles to be big for fall 2026.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including The New York Times, Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.