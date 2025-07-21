Spotted in Europe: The Most Elegant Colour Combination I've Seen All Summer

This elegant summer ensemble literally stopped me in my tracks. Discover how Elsa Hosk styled the chicest summer colour combination I've seen this season below.

Influencers and Elsa Hosk wear blue dresses and knits with yellow bags and skirts.
(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck, @hoskelsa, @trendingwithtinsley)
Honestly, this might just be the prettiest and most elegant summer colour combination I've seen all season. During an all-too-early morning scroll, I stumbled across a styling formula so chic it genuinely lifted my mood. Spotted on model Elsa Hosk—who’s descended upon the English countryside with her typically polished wardrobe in tow—I saw her wearing a baby blue satin dress paired with a buttery yellow Hermès handbag, and felt instantly compelled to recreate the look myself.

Inherently optimistic, this colour pairing brings together two of summer’s happiest hues: energetic yellow and calming blue, creating a fresh, mood-boosting combo that radiates sunshine and serenity.

Elsa Hosk sits outside in a garden in front of an English countryside house wearing a blue satin maxi dress with yellow bows on the arms and a yellow Hermes bag.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Hosk styled hers in the form of a skin-skimming satin dress that fell to her ankles, featuring delicate lace trims and a sleeveless cut. The dress alone was an elegant starting point, but it was the striking yellow bow details—tied sweetly at the shoulders—that really brought the whole look to life. Echoing the cheerful accent, she completed the outfit with a bright yellow Hermès Kelly bag, tying the palette together.

Influencer @amaka.hamelijnck wears a blue bikini with a yellow sarong on the beach.

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

The two shades riffed off one another beautifully, injecting lightness and brightness into her outfit without feeling over-the-top. It’s an effortlessly chic way to embrace colour during the warmer months.

While this particular pairing may have flown under the radar so far this summer, it was quietly championed on the spring/summer 2025 runways, with brands like Miu Miu, Rabanne and Rokh all toying with the colour combination in their collections.

Influencer wears a baby blue knit with a yellow skirt and metallic silver heels.

(Image credit: @trendingwithtinsley)

Though I adored Hosk’s baby blue dress and yellow bag ensemble, this duo is endlessly versatile. A butter-yellow blouse worn with soft blue jeans, for example, offers an easy, everyday way to work the trend into your wardrobe.

Scroll on to explore this joyful colour combination—and shop some of the best baby blue and yellow pieces to try this summer.

Shop the Blue and Yellow Colour Trend:

Aurelia Lace Trim Maxi Dress in Blue - 4
Omnes
Aurelia Lace Trim Maxi Dress

This comes in UK sizes 4—20.

Leather Ballet Flats
H&M
Leather Ballet Flats

I really can't see these staying in stock for long.

Puff-Sleeved Blouse
H&M
Puff-Sleeved Blouse

Style with denim or pair with sleek, tailored trousers.

Layla Satin Skirt
Reformation
Layla Satin Skirt

The satin composition lends this such a luxurious edge.

Artie Cornflower Ramie Midi Dress
Dissh
Artie Cornflower Ramie Midi Dress

While I love this in the baby blue, it also comes in a chocolate brown shade.

Medium Rosetta Shoulder Bag
Reformation
Medium Rosetta Shoulder Bag

This also comes in five other shades.

Gesibelle Set
Free People
Gesibelle Set

This chic set makes summer styling so easy.

Twist-Detail Top
COS
Twist-Detail Top

Style with the matching skirt or pair with straight-leg jeans.

Large Suede Tote Bag
& Other Stories
Large Suede Tote Bag

This is large enough to stow all of your daily essentials.

Maia Butter Yellow Satin Top
Kitri
Maia Butter Yellow Satin Top

Trust me—you'll come back to this elegant blouse all summer long.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

