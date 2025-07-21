Honestly, this might just be the prettiest and most elegant summer colour combination I've seen all season. During an all-too-early morning scroll, I stumbled across a styling formula so chic it genuinely lifted my mood. Spotted on model Elsa Hosk—who’s descended upon the English countryside with her typically polished wardrobe in tow—I saw her wearing a baby blue satin dress paired with a buttery yellow Hermès handbag, and felt instantly compelled to recreate the look myself.
Inherently optimistic, this colour pairing brings together two of summer’s happiest hues: energetic yellow and calming blue, creating a fresh, mood-boosting combo that radiates sunshine and serenity.
Hosk styled hers in the form of a skin-skimming satin dress that fell to her ankles, featuring delicate lace trims and a sleeveless cut. The dress alone was an elegant starting point, but it was the striking yellow bow details—tied sweetly at the shoulders—that really brought the whole look to life. Echoing the cheerful accent, she completed the outfit with a bright yellow Hermès Kelly bag, tying the palette together.
The two shades riffed off one another beautifully, injecting lightness and brightness into her outfit without feeling over-the-top. It’s an effortlessly chic way to embrace colour during the warmer months.
While this particular pairing may have flown under the radar so far this summer, it was quietly championed on the spring/summer 2025 runways, with brands like Miu Miu, Rabanne and Rokh all toying with the colour combination in their collections.
Though I adored Hosk’s baby blue dress and yellow bag ensemble, this duo is endlessly versatile. A butter-yellow blouse worn with soft blue jeans, for example, offers an easy, everyday way to work the trend into your wardrobe.
Scroll on to explore this joyful colour combination—and shop some of the best baby blue and yellow pieces to try this summer.
Shop the Blue and Yellow Colour Trend:
Omnes
Aurelia Lace Trim Maxi Dress
This comes in UK sizes 4—20.
H&M
Leather Ballet Flats
I really can't see these staying in stock for long.
H&M
Puff-Sleeved Blouse
Style with denim or pair with sleek, tailored trousers.
Reformation
Layla Satin Skirt
The satin composition lends this such a luxurious edge.
Dissh
Artie Cornflower Ramie Midi Dress
While I love this in the baby blue, it also comes in a chocolate brown shade.
Reformation
Medium Rosetta Shoulder Bag
This also comes in five other shades.
Free People
Gesibelle Set
This chic set makes summer styling so easy.
COS
Twist-Detail Top
Style with the matching skirt or pair with straight-leg jeans.
& Other Stories
Large Suede Tote Bag
This is large enough to stow all of your daily essentials.
Kitri
Maia Butter Yellow Satin Top
Trust me—you'll come back to this elegant blouse all summer long.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.