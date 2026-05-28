Gen Z Has Finally Discovered the Pedal Pusher—Here's How to Wear Them This Summer

Capri trousers are officially back in style again. Here's 7 outfits worth recreating this summer, according to a Gen Z fashion editor.

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Three pedal pusher summer outfits, Three fashion people how outfits perfect from summer wearing different looks.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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On a recent scroll through my social media feed, I stumbled across a number of videos all debating the cool factor of one formally "dated" fashion trend—pedal pushers. With topics spanning “What are pedal pushers?” to “What shoes can you wear with pedal pushers?”, it would seem that TikTok's most fashionable Gen-Zer's had finally discovered the long forgotten trouser. After sifting through what felt like reams of misinformation, I felt it was high time (as one of Who What Wear UK’s resident Gen Z fashion editors) to cut through the noise and re-introduce the pedal pusher to a generation of shoppers who missed out on them the first time around.

Marilyn Monroe poses for a portrait in her 20th Century-Fox dressing room on November 8, 1952 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Also known as capri leggings or cropped trousers, pedal pushers are the timeless three-quarter-length silhouette in every fashion person's wardrobe in summer 2026. First rising in popularity in the 1940's, the style quickly became synonymous with the era's pop culture. Think Audrey Hepburn's Princess Ann in Roman Holiday or any of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic summer looks. Typically comprised from stretchy cotton fabrications or breathable lycra, their ability to balance a sophisticated polish with pared-back ease, kickstarted fashion’s love affair with the easy style. So, by the time the ‘90s and early ‘2000s rolled around, the shape had quickly became a fixture within fashion’s mainstream. From Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel Green in Friends to Lauren Graham's Lorelai Gilmore in cult classic Gilmore Girls, outfits featuring pedal pushers were more popular than ever.

With 2020's fashion leaning heavily into repurposing nostalgia, it makes sense that pedal pusher outfits are all the rage right now. Yes, the beloved capri is very much "in" style again, which leads me to the last question: how to style them.

makenna_alyse

(Image credit: @makenna_alyse)

Arguably the easiest summer trouser trend to style, there's no shortage of outfit ‘inspo when it comes to pedal pushers. Elsa Hosk’s summer rotation features many a style, as does Hailey Bieber’s and BFF Kendall Jenner's. But, if celebrity styling is less your speed, you need only look to the apps to see enough capri outfit inspo to see you through the rest of summer. Scroll down to discover 7 outfits worth making not of this summer.

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The 7 Pedal Pusher Outfits You Need to See in Summer 2026:

1. Shirt + Pedal Pushers + Mules

sylviemus_ wears a pedal pusher summer outfit. She wears black capri trousers, strappy mules a white shirt and she finishes the look with drop earrings and a scrunchie.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: Thanks to the capri legging's laissez-faire ease, it makes sense that French girls love pedal pusher outfits come summer. Casual, yet sophisticated, this shape lends itself nicely to the classic styling they typically gravitate towards. Whether with a loose shirt and strappy kitten-heel mules, as Sylvie Mus (above), or pretty broderie anglaise blouse and ballet flats, the low-effort-high-reward pay off stays the same.

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2. Broderie Blouse + Pedal Pushers + Mary Janes

makenna_alyse wears a pedal pusher summer outfit outfit. She wears a white blouse, white pedal pusher&#039;s black Mary Janes and black sunnies. She is also carrying a white Chanel 22.

(Image credit: @makenna_alyse)

Style Notes: White outfits in summer are almost a prerequisite, but if you’re looking for a cooler way to style the shade, a pedal pusher look might just be for you. With ‘just stepped off a yacht in the south of France’ energy, Makenna Alyse (above), adds black Mary Janes and moody square frame shades to lend this look a cooler, more fashion-forward feel. Bonus point's if you recreate with a her crisp white Chanel 22.

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3. Tube Top + Pedal Pushers + Flip Flops

amaka.hamelijnck wears a pedal pusher outfit summer 2026. she wears brown capri&#039;s a grey tube top a black leather jacket and flip flops. She finishes the look with brown oval sunnies.

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style Notes: As aforementioned pedal pushers hey day was the ‘90s, so creating a look that channels their ‘roots’ makes a lot of sense. From the fitted leather jacket to the light grey tube top, Amaka Hamelijnck's look (above) is an ode to the era, and one I’ll personally be seeking inspiration on a cooler summer’s day.

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