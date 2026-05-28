On a recent scroll through my social media feed, I stumbled across a number of videos all debating the cool factor of one formally "dated" fashion trend—pedal pushers. With topics spanning “What are pedal pushers?” to “What shoes can you wear with pedal pushers?”, it would seem that TikTok's most fashionable Gen-Zer's had finally discovered the long forgotten trouser. After sifting through what felt like reams of misinformation, I felt it was high time (as one of Who What Wear UK’s resident Gen Z fashion editors) to cut through the noise and re-introduce the pedal pusher to a generation of shoppers who missed out on them the first time around.
Also known as capri leggings or cropped trousers, pedal pushers are the timeless three-quarter-length silhouette in every fashion person's wardrobe in summer 2026. First rising in popularity in the 1940's, the style quickly became synonymous with the era's pop culture. Think Audrey Hepburn's Princess Ann in Roman Holidayoranyof Marilyn Monroe’s iconic summer looks. Typically comprised from stretchy cotton fabrications or breathable lycra,their ability to balance a sophisticated polish with pared-back ease, kickstarted fashion’s love affair with the easy style. So, by the time the ‘90s and early ‘2000s rolled around, the shape had quickly became a fixture within fashion’s mainstream. From Jennifer Aniston’sRachel Greenin Friends to Lauren Graham's Lorelai Gilmore in cult classic Gilmore Girls, outfits featuring pedal pushers were more popular than ever.
With 2020's fashion leaning heavily into repurposing nostalgia, it makes sense that pedal pusher outfits are all the rage right now. Yes, the beloved capri is very much "in" style again, which leads me to the last question: how to style them.
Arguably the easiest summer trouser trend to style, there's no shortage of outfit ‘inspo when it comes to pedal pushers. Elsa Hosk’s summer rotation features many a style, as does Hailey Bieber’s and BFF Kendall Jenner's. But, if celebrity styling is less your speed, you need only look to the apps to see enough capri outfit inspo to see you through the rest of summer. Scroll down to discover 7 outfits worth making not of this summer.
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The 7 Pedal Pusher Outfits You Need to See in Summer 2026:
This is exactly how I plan to be styling mine this summer.
Sézane
Ingrid Mule
I have a sneaky suspicion these are Sylvie's exact mules.
Astrid & Miyu
Pearl & Crystal Drop Studs
The perfect finishing touch.
ASOS DESIGN
Broderie Scrunchie
The best way to keep your hair tamed on a humid day.
2. Broderie Blouse + Pedal Pushers + Mary Janes
Style Notes:White outfits in summer are almost a prerequisite, but if you’re looking for a cooler way to style the shade, a pedal pusher look might just be for you. With ‘just stepped off a yacht in the south of France’ energy, Makenna Alyse (above), adds black Mary Janes and moody square frame shades to lend this look a cooler, more fashion-forward feel. Bonus point's if you recreate with a her crisp white Chanel 22.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Ruffled Lace Trim Blouse
Find me a better summer blouse.
L'AGENCE
Amaris Pedal Pusher
The stretch fabric will move with you.
Hobbs
Chrissy Mary Jane
The thin strap will keep your foot in place, perfect for a full day of walking.
Chanel
22
With a rigorous authenticity process, you can guarantee that this Chanel 22 from Ebay is 100% the real deal.
Style Notes: As aforementioned pedal pushers hey day was the ‘90s, so creating a look that channels their ‘roots’ makes a lot of sense. From the fitted leather jacket to the light grey tube top, Amaka Hamelijnck's look (above) is an ode to the era, and one I’ll personally be seeking inspiration on a cooler summer’s day.