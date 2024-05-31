Elsa Hosk's Chic European Summer Capsule Wardrobe Relies Heavily on These 5 Items

Kicking off her summer holidays earlier than the rest, model Elsa Hosk has embarked upon a European summer trip, making stop offs on the Italian coast and the English countryside over the past few weeks. In tandem? A suitcase or two topped up with new-season buys and enduring designer heroes that have me rethinking my entire holiday wardrobe.

In preparation for the first leg of her trip to sunny Sicily, Hosk spent some time curating the perfect packing list. Ticking off voluminous skirts, lightweight layers, striking accessories, and dreamy dresses, the model's trip to the Italian coat was a guaranteed success from the moment she zipped up her suitcase. Across her very best looks we spotted five major summer trends that Hosk relied heavily on during her time away. Read on to discover the trends she couldn't stop wearing.

SHOP ELAS HOSK'S SUMMER CAPSULE WARDROBE HERE:

1. FULL SKIRTS

Style Notes: For afternoons spend traipsing across Italy's cobblestone floors the model favoured practice items with a summery edge. Gravitating towards breezy, billowy skirts, the model selected a deep black style she could mix-and-match with other looks.

SHOP THE TREND:

Free People Emilia Full Skirt £88 SHOP NOW The chocolate brown colours trend is taking off this season.

Massimo Dutti Voluminious Poplin Midi Skirt £70 SHOP NOW This pretty poplin dress is selling very quickly.

Reformation Lucy Skirt £198 SHOP NOW This also comes in three other colours.

Helsa Handkerchief Midi Skirt £243 SHOP NOW Style with a mesh top or wear with a white tee.

2. RETRO ACCESSORIES

Style Notes: Departing the Italian shore for the greener pastures, Hosk's second leg of her summer holiday involved a trip to the Great British countryside. Dressing aptly for that past weekend's brief spell of heat, Hosk enjoyed the sun in retro accessories including oversized shades and a chic head scarf. Accessorising with a cup of tea, the model's country-side style perfectly matched the picturesque setting.

SHOP THE TREND:

Le Specs Air Heart Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses £65 SHOP NOW These glamorous sunglasses are such an easy way to elevate your look.

The Row Milette Silk-Organza Head Scarf £370 SHOP NOW Slick back your hair in style.

The Row Ava Shoe in Leather £800 SHOP NOW Style with white socks or go without.

Le Specs Outta Love Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses £55 SHOP NOW These chic sunglasses look more expansive than they are.

3. PUFF SLEEVE BLOUSE

Style Notes: Whilst I'm more used to seeing Hosk in a jaw-dropping red carpet gown, her off-duty sea-side looks have reminded me that her sense of style is supreme—no matter the setting. Settled onto a yacht for a day skirting the coast, Hosk styled a puff-sleeve blouse in a bright white shade that she wore underneath dark beige Miu Miu overalls. Retaining a playful yet polished look, the model's casual summer outfit prioritised comfort in the chicest of ways.

SHOP THE TREND:

Doen Henri Ruffled Pintucked Broderie Anglaise Cotton Top £276 SHOP NOW This also comes in a blue printed style.

Rixo Didi Blouse £145 SHOP NOW Wear with a white cotton skirt or your favourite jeans.

Zara Wrap Top £36 SHOP NOW Style under dungarees to get Hosk's look.

Reformation Wanda Top £148 SHOP NOW Wear with your favourite jeans or style with a flowing skirt.

4. WHITE DRESSES

Style Notes: For casual, beach-side days the model reached for an elegant white dress with a disctinct drop-waist design. Whilst the pretty dress looks chic on the Italian shore, the classic design will fair an elegant evening meal with just as much grace.

SHOP THE WHITE DRESS TREND:

Reformation Petites Balia Linen Dress £298 SHOP NOW This also comes in four other colours.

Doen Katherina Shirred Cotton-Voile Midi Dress £326 SHOP NOW Milkmaid dresses are back for summer 2024.

Lovers and Friends Gale Maxi Dress £265 SHOP NOW Style with chunky flip flops to get Elsa's look.

Anthropologie Square-Neck Linen Midi Dress £180 SHOP NOW Style with mary janes or wear with a strappy sandal.

5. WIDE LEG TROUSERS

Style Notes: Before heading home, the model took to the British country side in a fresh, summer-ready look. Styling a flowing white spaghetti-strap top, Hosk paired her look with comfortable wide-leg jeans that puddled around her ankle.

SHOP THE WIDE-LEG TROUSER TREND:

COS Tailored Linen-Blend Trousers £110 SHOP NOW These breezy trousers are perfect for bright, sunny days.

The Frankie Shop Nolan Pleated Denim Wide-Leg Pants £173 SHOP NOW Style with a black tee or a chic dual-tone look.

Mango Flowy straight-fit trousers £26 SHOP NOW These look more expensive than they are.

COS Column Jeans £85 SHOP NOW These also come in five other colours.

Newly inspired by Hosk's inimitable summer capsule wardrobe, I'm keen to stock up on some of her hero buys. To discover the holiday staples Hosk can't be without, read on to find her favourite buys below.