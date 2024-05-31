Elsa Hosk's Chic European Summer Capsule Wardrobe Relies Heavily on These 5 Items

Natalie Munro
published

Kicking off her summer holidays earlier than the rest, model Elsa Hosk has embarked upon a European summer trip, making stop offs on the Italian coast and the English countryside over the past few weeks. In tandem? A suitcase or two topped up with new-season buys and enduring designer heroes that have me rethinking my entire holiday wardrobe.

In preparation for the first leg of her trip to sunny Sicily, Hosk spent some time curating the perfect packing list. Ticking off voluminous skirts, lightweight layers, striking accessories, and dreamy dresses, the model's trip to the Italian coat was a guaranteed success from the moment she zipped up her suitcase. Across her very best looks we spotted five major summer trends that Hosk relied heavily on during her time away. Read on to discover the trends she couldn't stop wearing.

SHOP ELAS HOSK'S SUMMER CAPSULE WARDROBE HERE:

1. FULL SKIRTS

Elsa Hosk's summer capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Style Notes: For afternoons spend traipsing across Italy's cobblestone floors the model favoured practice items with a summery edge. Gravitating towards breezy, billowy skirts, the model selected a deep black style she could mix-and-match with other looks.

SHOP THE TREND:

Emilia Full Skirt
Free People
Emilia Full Skirt

The chocolate brown colours trend is taking off this season.

skirt
Massimo Dutti
Voluminious Poplin Midi Skirt

This pretty poplin dress is selling very quickly.

Lucy Skirt
Reformation
Lucy Skirt

This also comes in three other colours.

Handkerchief Midi Skirt
Helsa
Handkerchief Midi Skirt

Style with a mesh top or wear with a white tee.

2. RETRO ACCESSORIES

Elsa Hosk's summer capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Style Notes: Departing the Italian shore for the greener pastures, Hosk's second leg of her summer holiday involved a trip to the Great British countryside. Dressing aptly for that past weekend's brief spell of heat, Hosk enjoyed the sun in retro accessories including oversized shades and a chic head scarf. Accessorising with a cup of tea, the model's country-side style perfectly matched the picturesque setting.

SHOP THE TREND:

Air Heart Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses
Le Specs
Air Heart Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses

These glamorous sunglasses are such an easy way to elevate your look.

Milette Silk-Organza Head Scarf
The Row
Milette Silk-Organza Head Scarf

Slick back your hair in style.

mary jane
The Row
Ava Shoe in Leather

Style with white socks or go without.

Outta Love Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
Le Specs
Outta Love Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

These chic sunglasses look more expansive than they are.

3. PUFF SLEEVE BLOUSE

Elsa Hosk's summer capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Style Notes: Whilst I'm more used to seeing Hosk in a jaw-dropping red carpet gown, her off-duty sea-side looks have reminded me that her sense of style is supreme—no matter the setting. Settled onto a yacht for a day skirting the coast, Hosk styled a puff-sleeve blouse in a bright white shade that she wore underneath dark beige Miu Miu overalls. Retaining a playful yet polished look, the model's casual summer outfit prioritised comfort in the chicest of ways.

SHOP THE TREND:

Henri Ruffled Pintucked Broderie Anglaise Cotton Top
Doen
Henri Ruffled Pintucked Broderie Anglaise Cotton Top

This also comes in a blue printed style.

Didi - Bouquet Embroidery Cream
Rixo
Didi Blouse

Wear with a white cotton skirt or your favourite jeans.

white blouse
Zara
Wrap Top

Style under dungarees to get Hosk's look.

Wanda Top
Reformation
Wanda Top

Wear with your favourite jeans or style with a flowing skirt.

4. WHITE DRESSES

Elsa Hosk's summer capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Style Notes: For casual, beach-side days the model reached for an elegant white dress with a disctinct drop-waist design. Whilst the pretty dress looks chic on the Italian shore, the classic design will fair an elegant evening meal with just as much grace.

SHOP THE WHITE DRESS TREND:

Petites Balia Linen Dress
Reformation
Petites Balia Linen Dress

This also comes in four other colours.

Katherina Shirred Cotton-Voile Midi Dress
Doen
Katherina Shirred Cotton-Voile Midi Dress

Milkmaid dresses are back for summer 2024.

Gale Maxi Dress
Lovers and Friends
Gale Maxi Dress

Style with chunky flip flops to get Elsa's look.

By Anthropologie Square-Neck Linen Midi Dress
Anthropologie
Square-Neck Linen Midi Dress

Style with mary janes or wear with a strappy sandal.

5. WIDE LEG TROUSERS

Elsa Hosk's summer capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Style Notes: Before heading home, the model took to the British country side in a fresh, summer-ready look. Styling a flowing white spaghetti-strap top, Hosk paired her look with comfortable wide-leg jeans that puddled around her ankle.

SHOP THE WIDE-LEG TROUSER TREND:

Tailored Linen-Blend Trousers
COS
Tailored Linen-Blend Trousers

These breezy trousers are perfect for bright, sunny days.

Nolan Pleated Denim Wide-Leg Pants
The Frankie Shop
Nolan Pleated Denim Wide-Leg Pants

Style with a black tee or a chic dual-tone look.

trousers
Mango
Flowy straight-fit trousers

These look more expensive than they are.

Column Jeans - Straight
COS
Column Jeans

These also come in five other colours.

Newly inspired by Hosk's inimitable summer capsule wardrobe, I'm keen to stock up on some of her hero buys. To discover the holiday staples Hosk can't be without, read on to find her favourite buys below.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

