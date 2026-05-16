French Women Have Perfected the Summer Wardrobe—6 Fashion Trends They're Already Wearing

The spring-to-summer wardrobe transition is one of the most exciting. But I also can't help but feel a little pressure as I try to sort out the aesthetic I'm after as each year comes and goes. I digitally traipse back and forth between websites, adding things to my cart, then promptly close my tabs before scrounging through my hangers and closet drawers trying to determine what's still working.
Admittedly, I'm indecisive, and when it comes to putting together a summer wardrobe, or at the very least bolstering my current one. Fortunately, French women's fashion sense often already embodies many of the details I look for in a summer capsule. It's that perfect balance they always strike that's casual but elevated, effortless but sophisticated. Their approach to summer fashion trends is no different, save for lighter materials and a slightly more laidback aesthetic. I find looking to those who call this place home the perfect starting point too cutting out the noise
So what are the summer French fashion trends for 2026? There's a wide-ranging mix. What's most notable is how wearable they are, and just how easy it is to adjust and mould a trend to fit your own style or plans for the next few months. Silk scarves are back in, for instance, and function as outfit chameleons, serving as belts, tops and bag charms. Polka-dots and lace trim are also French women's top choices this summer—and these offer plenty of ways for styling too.
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There are ample options that play into the wider global trend-scape as well, including red-and-black flip-flops and bohemian embroidered tops that reflect what we've seen in cities like London, Los Angeles, New York and Paris. So, if you're curating your own summer wardrobe now, these French fashion trends will make it come together so much more effortlessly.
6 Summer French Fashion Trends for 2026
1. Silk Scarves
Style Notes: Silk scarves are everywhere this season. We spotted them at Paris Fashion Week on both the runways (looking at you Chloé and Saint Laurent) and on attendees. Just when I thought there weren't any more creative ways of wearing them after neck ties, bag accessories and hair bandanas, French women have offered another option—tying silk scarves around their waists or as low-slung belts. It's an easy way to instantly differentiate outfits, which is very useful when you want to add dimension to a tried-and-tested look.
Shop the Trend:
RIXO
Hermione Silk Scarf
Tie as a belt, around a handbag handle or as a neck scarf.
Ralph Lauren
Floral Cotton Silk Square Scarf
The light blue and delicate white flowers are so pretty for spring and summer.
OMNES
Scarlett Jacquard Woven Scarf
This one will bring an elegant touch to any outfit, be it straight-leg jeans or a slip dress.
ZARA
100% Viscose Striped Print Scarf
Another cool option with earthy colours.
2. Embroidered Tops
Style Notes: It's no secret that bohemian aesthetics are back in the fashion narrative. As a season, summer is a perfect time of year for trying out these looks, including stylish embroidery tops. Close cousins with anglaise broderie blouses and peasant tops, this particular style gives texture and colour to your outfits. Parisienne influencer Lena Farl embraced the look fully, which has echoes of retro '70s styles, including flare jeans, bandanas and suede shoes.
Shop the Trend:
FARM RIO
Floral-Embroidered Linen-Blend Cami
This top has the perfect pinch of colour in its stitching.
Sézane
Leonard Top
Sézane has so many embroidered options from lace peasant blouses to frilly tops like this.
DÔEN
Viviane Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Top
Who just said you have to stick to billowing blouses to get the effect?
Style Notes: Polka-dots are the playful pattern trend that no one saw coming this year, except for maybe French women. Although they're eye-catching, there is something about the repetition of these circles that feels supremely elegant, as proven by the number of dresses, jackets, skirts and blazers I've seen on my feed as of late. They look pretty with capris, skirts and shorts, and combining different sizes of polka-dots creates a chic but maximal statement.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Eden Silk Dress
This silk mini dress feels perfect for nights strolling around the streets of Paris.
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Polka Dot Swimsuit
These stylish dots are even infiltrating our swimwear collections. It's such a chic alternative to black swimsuits.
ZARA
Polka Dot Knit Dress
This sheer knit dress works for both summer and autumn.