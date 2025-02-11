I Spent Hours Trying On Loafers—These 3 High Street Styles Are the Best I Found

It was autumn last year when I finally found the one. The perfect pair of loafers that suited all my demands, look chic and are comfortable, and ever since they’ve become my most worn shoe. Whilst I hoped that this pair would work hard in my wardrobe, I’ve been surprised at just how many outfits have been complimented by the finishing touch of loafers. So much so that they've become my most worn shoes ever since.

There's something to be said for the variety of outfits that loafers suit and the overall elevated feel they bring. Whilst many shoes have the chameleon-like ability to shape-shift to all occasions, few do it with the added comfort of a flat-soled loafer. Our off-duty looks of wide-leg jeans and relaxed t-shirts instantly feel considered when a loafer is added in. The under-the-desk swap of trainers for heels is no longer needed when heading to the office as loafers can bring the put-together finish with commute-ready comfort.

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

As a shoe that lends itself to all seasons, finding the right pair is the most important part. The fit has to be right, the shape elegant and wearable, and I personally demand that they shouldn't take months to break in. As a shopping editor, I'm aware of the high end styles that fit this criteria already. Saint Laurent's Le Loafer have been praised for years for their refined look and high quality, and Gucci's Jordaan's are frequently spotted in the best shoe collections around. But where to look for a more affordable style?

My own favourite pair comes courtesy of Marks & Spencer. Naturally, as a high street buy the exact loafers are no longer available, but with first-hand knowledge of how good the high street offerings can be, I hit the stores to try on the best loafers available right now. After hours of testing, I finally concluded that the following 3 pairs are the best loafers I've tried.

Keep scrolling to shop the three high street loafers that impressed me the most, and shop more favourites below.

Shop the 3 Best Loafers I Tried:

1. H&M Penny Loafers

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Style Notes: As soon as I set sights on the H&M penny loafers I knew I was on to a winner. The design is timeless, void of extra accents, making them destined to last a long time in your wardrobe bringing a classic touch to all ensembles. Whilst I can be quite sceptical of H&M shoes at such affordable price points, the look and structure of this pair pleasantly surprised me. As a more structured shape, this pair may take a week or so to break in, and if you're between sizes I'd recommend taking the next size up. I'm a size 4 in shoes and the same size fit perfectly with no gaping.

Shop the H&M Penny Loafers:

H&M Loafers £28 SHOP NOW These also come in a horse-bit accented version.

2. & Other Stories Suede Penny Loafers

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Style Notes: If classic black already holds a place in your wardrobe, or you're simply looking for something different, the brown suede loafer should be on your radar. In particular, the & Other Stories version. Whilst & Other Stories has a selection of seriously chic loafers right now, I was drawn to this particular pair as a style that's in favour right now. The fit is comfortable and true to size, with a ruched detail on the toe box to add an extra elevated feel to the refined silhouette. The slight padding inside also makes these a comfortable addition to any shoe collection.

Shop the & Other Stories Suede Penny Loafers:

& Other Stories Suede Penny Loafers £125 SHOP NOW From jeans to dresses, you'll get so much wear out of this pair.

3. Marks & Spencer Leather Loafers

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Style Notes: You've probably already seen this pair of loafers as the brown suede style gained so much traction they sold out quickly. Intrigued by the style, I wanted to see if the black version had as much impact as its best-selling counterparts, and I can confirm they're just so good. First I have to comment on the sole padding which was so comfortable to walk in. The supple leather means that there's no squeezing required to get this pair on and you won't have to break them in. I predict these will become a pair you wear on repeat as soon as they arrive.

Shop the Marks & Spencer Leather Loafers:

M&S Collection Leather Loafers £55 SHOP NOW Marks & Spencer's loafers coming in full and half sizes.

Shop More Loafers That Fashion People Really Rate:

Gucci Women's Gucci Jordaan Loafer £810 SHOP NOW Gucci's beloved Jordaan loafers come in an array of shades, including this very sleek deep red.

COS Chunky Square-Toe Leather Loafers £135 SHOP NOW For those who want more of a statement, look to COS's bold square-toe loafers.

YSL Le Loafer Penny Slippers in Shiny Creased Leather in Black £770 SHOP NOW A pair on every editor's wish list right now.

Vagabond Shoemakers Amina £120 SHOP NOW This pair also comes in smooth and patent black.

Reformation Agathea Chunky Loafer £268 SHOP NOW Reformation's Agathea loafers feature in the wardrobes of Katie Holmes and Gigi Hadid.

ZARA Suede Loafers £50 SHOP NOW I have a feeling this new Zara pair will sell out quickly.

Jimmy Choo Addie Loafer £695 SHOP NOW A brand that knows all about excellent footwear.