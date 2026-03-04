I’m Channelling Carolyn Bessette Kennedy This Spring—12 Zara Pieces I'm Choosing to Re-Create Her Style
Widely regarded as the first lady of '90s minimalism, CBK's pared-back approach to dressing has become the stuff of fashion legend. Scroll down to discover the 11 Zara pieces we think she'd love in 2026.
If, like me, you have fallen down a Love Story-shaped rabbit hole, you’re probably utterly obsessed with the style of Carolyn Bassette Kennedy. Widely regarded as the poster girl for '90s minimalism, her pared-back approach to dressing has become the stuff of fashion legend and has also solidified her as one of my most cherished style icons.
She was on my mind when I recently decided to undertake a spring capsule-wardrobe rejig, which identified a few gaps in my roster. From her signature straight-leg denim to her penchant for knee-length skirts, my options were looking decidedly bleak in comparison. But before biting the bullet and investing in any new CBK-coded pieces, test-driving the aesthetic seemed only sensible (just to ensure I truly aligned with the vibe). So, I did what I always do when in search of an expensive-looking fix: I headed to Zara.
Zara is a treasure trove of accessible, trend-led pieces that often punch way above their price point, and it quickly became clear that its digital shelves are currently full of pieces inspired by CBK, like structured skirts, soft knits, ankle-grazing trousers and supple leather loafers. It basically feels like a '90s-fashion time capsule, and a sneak peek of sorts into her enviable wardrobe.
Having sifted through reams of polished buys, below are 11 I think Carolyn herself would be eager to own, from the perfect blue jeans to a simple loose white shirt.
11 Carolyn Bessette Kennedy-Coded Zara Buys
ZARA
Oversize Poplin Shirt
Every wardrobe needs a versatile oversized white shirt.
ZARA
Jeans Z.03 Straight High-Waist Long Length
Carolyn was constantly pictured in mid-wash, straight-leg Levi's jeans, but this Zara pair looks almost identical.
ZARA
Soft Gathered Loafers
I can't believe these leather loafers are only £35.
ZARA
Pencil Midi Skirt
This could have stepped straight out of the '90s.
ZARA
Volume Trousers
This is exactly how I'll be dressing for the forseeable.
ZARA
Long Combined Tulle Dress
I feel like she'd pair this with strappy slingbacks and an oversized coat.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.