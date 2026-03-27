Hear Me Out: These Are the 5 Shoe Trends French Women Are Wearing With Leggings in 2026

As we descend into spring and the weather warms, as much as I am a confessed denim lover, I don’t want to fall into the habit of resorting to jeans for every outfit. I’ve recently developed a newfound love for leggings and have finally come to accept that they don’t have to be reserved for just my Pilates class. How has this ephinay come about? Well, it all comes down to the French.
If there’s one thing French women do exceptionally well, it’s making even the simplest of outfits feel polished and intentional. When it comes to French women styling leggings, a big part of the outfit comes down to the shoes. Think classic ballet flats and pared-back loafers, or knee-high boots and sandals.
Intrigued? Keep scrolling to discover five shoe trends French women wear with leggings, then shop the best styles for each trend.
The Shoe Trends French Women Wear With Leggings:
1. Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Ballet flats are such an essential in any capsule wardrobe, so it comes as no surprise to me that Franny has paired hers with leggings. Whether it’s a classic leather style, or instead you opt for a mesh option, they’re such a versatile shoe that really can be worn with anything.
Shop the Trend:
ALOHAS
Rosalind Black Leather Ballet Flats
I have these in brown and am trying to convince myself I don't need every other colour too.
H&M
Leather Ballet Flats
These look much more expensive than a high-street pair.
LE MONDE BERYL
Stella Zebra-Print Calf Hair Mary Jane Ballet Flats
A pair of Le Monde Beryl ballet flats are at the top of my wishlist.
Dear Frances
Balla Mesh, Cobalt
Cobalt blue is such a big colour trend for spring.
ZARA
Leather Ballet Flats With Appliqué
The gold appliqué is such a sleek detail.
2. Knee-High Boots
Style Notes: Knee-high boots paired with leggings instantly elevates them and is a failsafe combo that will be first on my list to try. I’ll be taking inspo from Léna and opting for a casual bomber jacket for an everyday look, and to transition to an evening, swap it for a satin halterneck blouse.
Shop the Trend:
Massimo Dutti
Leather Riding Boots
A simple black riding boot is such a versatile option.
Toteme
Croco-Embossed Wide Shaft Boots Dark Brown
Chocolate brown gives a softer finish than black.
ZARA
Flat Riding Boots
The subtle gold hardware detailing is such a chic touch.
H&M
Pointed Boots
A pointed kitten heel boot is perfect for an elevated look.
AEYDE
Medea Suede Knee Boots
These Aeyde boots are a real transeasonal option.
3. Loafers
Style Notes: I adopted a new obsession with loafers when I bought my first pair last year and they’re a shoe I’ve been wearing ever since, but I never thought to pair them with leggings. I love how Anne-Laure has worn hers with a chunky sock and pared-back style loafer and kept the rest of her look more lowkey to ensure the loafer doesn’t feel too formal for the leggings.
Shop the Trend:
YSL
Le Loafer Supple in Shiny Leather
These Saint Laurent loafers are at the very top of my wishlist.