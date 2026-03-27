Hear Me Out: These Are the 5 Shoe Trends French Women Are Wearing With Leggings in 2026

These are the five shoe trends French women are wearing with leggings you may not have considered.

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French shoe and leggings outfits
(Image credit: @annelauremais, @slipintostyle, @lenafarl)
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As we descend into spring and the weather warms, as much as I am a confessed denim lover, I don’t want to fall into the habit of resorting to jeans for every outfit. I’ve recently developed a newfound love for leggings and have finally come to accept that they don’t have to be reserved for just my Pilates class. How has this ephinay come about? Well, it all comes down to the French.

If there’s one thing French women do exceptionally well, it’s making even the simplest of outfits feel polished and intentional. When it comes to French women styling leggings, a big part of the outfit comes down to the shoes. Think classic ballet flats and pared-back loafers, or knee-high boots and sandals.

Intrigued? Keep scrolling to discover five shoe trends French women wear with leggings, then shop the best styles for each trend.

The Shoe Trends French Women Wear With Leggings:

1. Ballet Flats

French shoe and leggings outfits

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Style Notes: Ballet flats are such an essential in any capsule wardrobe, so it comes as no surprise to me that Franny has paired hers with leggings. Whether it’s a classic leather style, or instead you opt for a mesh option, they’re such a versatile shoe that really can be worn with anything.

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2. Knee-High Boots

French shoe and leggings outfits

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Style Notes: Knee-high boots paired with leggings instantly elevates them and is a failsafe combo that will be first on my list to try. I’ll be taking inspo from Léna and opting for a casual bomber jacket for an everyday look, and to transition to an evening, swap it for a satin halterneck blouse.

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3. Loafers

French shoe and leggings outfits

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: I adopted a new obsession with loafers when I bought my first pair last year and they’re a shoe I’ve been wearing ever since, but I never thought to pair them with leggings. I love how Anne-Laure has worn hers with a chunky sock and pared-back style loafer and kept the rest of her look more lowkey to ensure the loafer doesn’t feel too formal for the leggings.

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