Step Aside, Sneakers—This Pretty Legging Trend Looks Best With Ballet Flats

When they're going somewhere that calls for leggings but not necessarily sneakers, stylish dressers tend to take advantage of this by coming up with creative legging outfits that wouldn't be as appropriate for, say, the gym or a hike. That usually starts with the shoes. Additionally, plain black leggings can be quite boring, so stylish dressers also dabble in different legging trends from time to time. One of those stylish dressers is Elsa Hosk.
Hosk just posted a series of photos in a Pilates studio in Venice Beach, CA, wearing one of the season's prettiest trends: pink leggings. Specifically, she wore ALO leggings in the new Vintage Pink colorway, and instead of sneakers, she paired them with ballet flats, proving that the delicate shoes are the perfect complement to pink leggings. She wore her pink Chanel flats with white crew socks, which undoubtedly made the outfit even cooler, along with an ALO sweatshirt in the same shade as her leggings and a luxury tote from the brand. She also styled them with a pair of pink sweatshorts from ALO and a leather bomber jacket in other photos in the carousel.
Keep scrolling to see Hosk's pink-legging-and-ballet-flats outfit for yourself and shop pieces worn by her and inspired by her look.