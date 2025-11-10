I'm Convinced That H&M Makes The Chicest Winter Basics—These 19 Pieces Prove It

The winter season is underway, and with a host of festive celebrations, gift organising and last-minute meet-ups pencilled in, I'm looking for a bit of ease when it comes to my outfits. Scanning through the winter looks I've saved to replicate this season, I've noticed that most rely on simple pieces to do the heavy lighting, with a sprinkling of standout pieces to bring the looks to life. Always one step ahead of my thoughts, H&M has simultaneously launched its new collection for winter 2025, and it's stocked full of simple yet effective basics.
The latest offerings from the high street hero are the kinds of elevated staples we return to season after season. Think sumptuous cashmere, sharp tailoring and simple layers in refined palettes that come together to make simple dressing so effective. In places, luxurious materials of cashmere, mohair and wool have been layered in to bring an added touch of refinement to these reliable wares.
The brilliance of a strong set of basics is that they mix and match so easily. A classic roll-neck top and sharp tailoring is a reliable blueprint for office days, whilst the same top can be paired with dark wash jeans and boots for evening drinks. Our outermost layers of coats and jackets are taking centre stage as the weather cools, and whilst H&M offers up a series of timeless styles that will go the distance, the layered pieces underneath all have a classic spin to ensure they're just as impactful as our outerwear. Another element that ensures the high street brand's pieces often look so expensive is the colour palette. Rich burgundy, soft cream and subtle beige work in harmony, creating a series of pieces that can be paired together in various combinations, all resulting in chic winter looks. Plus, there's 15% off right now for H&M members. Sign up for free here.
Keep scrolling to shop H&M's elevated winter basics for 2025.
Shop the Best H&M Basics for Winter 2025
H&M
Cashmere-Blend Polo-Neck Jumper
A soft cashmere and wool-blend jumper with added elegant appeal.
H&M
Wide Tailored Trousers
If your black tailored trousers work hard all year, consider layering in a deep burgundy pair for the winter season.
H&M
Scarf-Detail Coat
No matter the year, you'll find yourself reaching for this sleek scarf coat.
H&M
Mohair-Blend Jumper
I'm making the most of H&M's members sale by snapping up the most elevated pieces for less right now.
H&M
Wide Regular Jeans
A great pair of jeans feature in so many of winter outfits.
H&M
Coated Gloves
Bring a sleek finishing touch to your looks with a pair of cosy and chic gloves.
H&M
Oversized Denim Shirt
Lean into the double-denim trend or bring ease to tailoring with this classic denim shirt.
H&M
Crease-Leg Trousers
This pair is sure to sell out fast. Mix and match with neutrals or bolder shades this winter.
H&M
Brushed Cashmere Jumper
The cosy finish of the jumper is just so good!
H&M
Leather Boots
A great pair of boots will be called upon year after year, and this pair is made from 100% leather.
H&M
Midi Skirt
Dress up with a pretty draped top, or wear for everyday with a cosy knit.
H&M
Fine-Knit Cardigan
So many of my colleagues have this simple knit in their arsenal.
H&M
Slouchy Shoulder Bag
Every detail of this bag looks like a designer buy.
H&M
Wool-Blend Trousers
Cosy, comfortable and perfect shade of beige.
H&M
Double-Breasted Coat
I'm torn between this soft mole shade and the light grey version.
H&M
Pleated Midi Skirt
For an instant put-together look, consider layering this pleated skirt into your outfit builds.
H&M
Mary Jane Ballet Pumps
The slight texture to these Mary Janes sets them apart.
H&M
Mohair-Blend Turtleneck Jumper
From the high neckline to the soft grey shade, this jumper looks triple the price.
H&M
Tie-Detail Wrap Blazer
The wrap closure of this blazer brings an update to a classic that will still feel timeless years later.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.