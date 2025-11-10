I'm Convinced That H&M Makes The Chicest Winter Basics—These 19 Pieces Prove It

H&M has released its winter 2025 collection, and it's full of elegant basics that will go the distance.

The winter season is underway, and with a host of festive celebrations, gift organising and last-minute meet-ups pencilled in, I'm looking for a bit of ease when it comes to my outfits. Scanning through the winter looks I've saved to replicate this season, I've noticed that most rely on simple pieces to do the heavy lighting, with a sprinkling of standout pieces to bring the looks to life. Always one step ahead of my thoughts, H&M has simultaneously launched its new collection for winter 2025, and it's stocked full of simple yet effective basics.

The latest offerings from the high street hero are the kinds of elevated staples we return to season after season. Think sumptuous cashmere, sharp tailoring and simple layers in refined palettes that come together to make simple dressing so effective. In places, luxurious materials of cashmere, mohair and wool have been layered in to bring an added touch of refinement to these reliable wares.

The brilliance of a strong set of basics is that they mix and match so easily. A classic roll-neck top and sharp tailoring is a reliable blueprint for office days, whilst the same top can be paired with dark wash jeans and boots for evening drinks. Our outermost layers of coats and jackets are taking centre stage as the weather cools, and whilst H&M offers up a series of timeless styles that will go the distance, the layered pieces underneath all have a classic spin to ensure they're just as impactful as our outerwear. Another element that ensures the high street brand's pieces often look so expensive is the colour palette. Rich burgundy, soft cream and subtle beige work in harmony, creating a series of pieces that can be paired together in various combinations, all resulting in chic winter looks. Plus, there's 15% off right now for H&M members. Sign up for free here.

Keep scrolling to shop H&M's elevated winter basics for 2025.

Shop the Best H&M Basics for Winter 2025

