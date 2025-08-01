6 Fashion Editors, 36 Summer Buys—Inside Our Summer 2025 Mood Boards

Where does inspiration come from? Is it from the latest runways, celebrity sightings, the TV and movies in our queues, or simply from our social media feeds? As fashion editors and style-minded people, our relationship with all these platforms is hardly casual. Instead, we're constantly knee-deep in the cultural zeitgeist to inform our reporting on the site, but with the internet being as vast as it is, that means each editor on our team naturally has their distinct POV when it comes to what is influencing their day-to-day style and, of course, contributing to their seasonal shopping lists.
While one of us is screenshotting the most recent Celine runway to emulate the preppy ensembles for themselves, another colleague might be pinning images of Italian tennis player Lorenzo Musetti walking onto the court at Wimbledon or simply keeping their eyes peeled for what stylish weekenders are wearing aboard a Hamptons-bound LIRR train car. In other words, style inspiration can come from anywhere and everywhere, and as such, I tasked Who What Wear's team of fashion editors to share their summer mood boards with me, along with notes on the direction their style is heading this season.
So if you're curious about the references that will inform how we get dressed and shop this season, look no further than the below mood boards and key shopping buys from six of our fashion editors.
"Crafty," "free-spirited," and "antique" are the three words setting the tone for my summer mood. The vibe I'm after? I want to look as though I've curated my wardrobe by exclusively shopping at estate sales and getting into eBay bidding wars. In other words, like I've cultivated a sense of taste simply through living an interesting life: watching films, looking at art, reading literature, and maybe pilfering through my grandma's closet. Couple that with the vacation energy of having just touched down on an obscure Mediterranean island, and there you have it. Think elegant staple items that make a clean canvas for crafty accessories, like Alaïa's viral genie pants that are one hero item I'm building many of my recent outfits around. I love the modern boho energy they give off, and I've been styling a similar bubble-hem pair I picked up from Zara with big resin bangles and vintage scarves that I'm tying around my waist as a belt or draping over my neck and shoulders as a scarf.
ALAÏA
Pleated Georgette Peplum Tapered Pants
A.EMERY
Kinto Leather Flip Flops
VERAFIED
Silver Comb Charm
Enza Costa
Silk Satin Tank
The Row
Barn Mini Striped Mesh Tote Bag
Heaven Mayhem
Luna Bangle
"Italian tennis player Lorenzo Musetti went on my moodboard the second he walked onto the court at Wimbledon wearing a white Bottega Veneta intrecciato leather jacket. Not since Roger Federer's 2008 cable-knit cardigan have I been so obsessed with a singular piece of outerwear worn at the All England Club. Fashion people were already buzzing about Bottega Veneta's new creative director, Louise Trotter, but the house's appointment of Musetti as brand ambassador drew in tennis enthusiasts, too. Another celebrity inspiring me right now is Sabrina Carpenter, who took a birthday selfie in her hotel room at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, which I was lucky enough to visit recently. How dreamy is that floral wallpaper? I would wear it from head to toe if I could—it would look perfect paired with a pastel Tag Heuer watch. Lastly, I've been looking through old Vogue covers because of the news that Anna Wintour is looking for someone to replace her as the magazine's top editor. A 1992 cover with Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington caught my eye because of the impeccable nautical vibes that I want to re-create this summer."
Bottega Veneta
Intrecciato Concert Pouch in Sea Salt
TAG Heuer
Carrera Date Automatic
Jenni Kayne
Claude Long-Sleeve Tee
FP Movement
Pleats and Thank You Skort
DôEN
Lida Dress
Old Navy
Poplin Wide-Leg Pajama Pants
"After quite a lot of minimalism the past few seasons, I'm seeing this summer as an opportunity for a return to glamour. I'm leaning into a wardrobe that feels like a modern-day reinterpretation of '60s elegance with bold silhouettes, iconic prints, and an emphasis on polish. Think leopard coats, houndstooth sets, and little white dresses that feel instantly cinematic. Jewelry is having a moment for me, too. I'm gravitating toward bold beads, anything as timeless as a tennis necklace, and vintage-inspired stones that look like something you'd find in your grandmother's archive (in the best way). I want my outfits to spark conversation and feel like a story."
Frasier Sterling
Out of Office Hoop Earrings
Baobab
Pietro Mini Dress
CHLOÉ
Heritage Small Embellished Quilted Velvet Shoulder Bag
Chan Luu
Oona Red Jasper Beaded Necklace
Reformation
Juniper Knit Top
Maje
Studded Cropped Cardigan
"The preppy bourgeois of Michael Rider's Celine debut is signaling a shift in fashion, and it already has inspired me to embrace pieces such as printed silk scarves and colorful knits. Courtside tennis looks at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, often head-to-toe Ralph Lauren, are also ushering classic style back in. This goes in tandem with Jonathan Anderson's first ideas at Dior, including a recent self-portrait shoot by Theo Wenner wearing a logo-embroidered quarter-zip sweatshirt and crisp French blue poplin button-up that captures a sense of Americana sportswear I'm always nostalgic for. The pull of nostalgia is also bringing me back to archival fashion. Case in point? Vittoria Ceretti's recent wedding guest looks, which were all pulled from the early 2000s. Increasingly, I've been more inspired to collect out-of-production vintage finds that feel rare and unique."
St. Agni
Halter Plunge Dress
Louis Vuitton
Epi Leather Speedy 25 Vintage
Ralph Lauren
Cable-Knit Cotton Crewneck Sweater
Hermès
Astrologie Forever Scarf 90
Gucci
Vintage Long Dress
"This summer, I'm embracing my softer, more romantic side. I'm moving away from my usual stark, minimalist wardrobe and selecting pieces that feel delicate, ethereal, and feminine. Think airy babydoll tops with lace trim, a crochet cape casually thrown over a vintage slip dress, billowy silk-crepe harem pants, and slouchy raffia bags that look like they've already lived a few beautiful lives. It’s all about timeless silhouettes with thoughtful details and fabrics that invite touch—linen, crochet, silk, gauze. The mood is unbothered and effortless, as if I'm running out the door with my hair up in a French pin and just threw on something from Dôen or my grandmother. While this type of aesthetic might seem like it belongs on a farmhouse in Tuscany, and calls for being barefoot, I'll be summering in New York City and the Hamptons, where sidewalks require a bit more practicality. So, I'll be rotating between crochet flats and what many New Yorkers consider a controversial choice: flip-flops."
DOEN
Lida Dress
Anna Kosturova
Fringed Crochet Cotton Kaftan
ZARA
Limited Edition Embroidered Lace Shorts
Open Edit
Tori Kitten Heel Sandal
AFLALO
Lolana Pant in Silk
Khaite
Billie Bucket Bag in Natural Raffia
"Disclaimer: Summer is my least favorite season, so I tend to really lean into shopping and outfit planning for it, mostly to distract myself from the heat, humidity, and bugs. But enough of the negativity—I've come across endless style inspiration as of late to inform my summer aesthetic. If I had to sum it up, I'd say that my main objective this summer is dressing like someone who lives in a stylish city in Europe (Paris, Barcelona, London, Rome, etc.) and walks to the park every day, and picks up a loaf of bread and a bottle of natural wine on my way home. Most of the outfits I'm drawn to recently are worn by people who fit this description, but when they're staying local. To sum it up, relaxed looks that are still elevated and functional enough to get through a day out and about on the city streets. As far as what I'm shopping for, it's airy pieces made of poplin, linen, or crochet, capri pants, silky skirts, pretty flats, and walkable heels, and classic prints such as gingham and polka dots. If I could only purchase one thing this summer, it would be Prada's floral-print babydoll top that understandably sold out in an instant. I'm much more interested in well-made, timeless pieces at this point in my life as opposed to ultra-trendy ones, so that's informing my summer shopping more than anything else."