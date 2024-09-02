8 Viral Trends Celebrities Have Worn Over the Past Month

Allyson Payer
By
published
in Features

Something you can always count on when it comes to stylish celebrities is that they’ll be wearing the latest trends, even if it’s just to walk their dog in the streets of the West Village. Celebrities, with their stylists and all the brands that are yearning to have them wear their pieces on or off the red carpet, it’s understandable that they’re always some of the first to wear the latest trends. And as you may have noticed, Who What Wear is always quick to announce it to the internet.

Speaking of announcing things celebrities wear to the internet, I'm here to do just that. I looked back through tons of outfits celebrities wore over the past month, and TK of them stood out to me for being deliciously trend-forward. With fall on the horizon, some celebrities are ready to move on to richer colors and more substantial fabrics. As you'll see, the trends I chose for this roundup are reflective of that.

Without further ado, keep scrolling to discover the already viral trends celebrities have worn since the first of August, and shop them for yourself.

Barn Jacket: Elsa Hosk

Barn jackets may have a bit of a utilitarian reputation, but as Elsa Hosk just proved, they can look incredibly forward. You can expect to see a lot of barn jackets on celebs and fashion people in the coming months.

Elsa Hosk wearing Miu Miu

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

On Elsa Hosk: Miu Miu jacket and Suede Ballerinas ($1020); Helsa top and shorts; The Row bag

Shop Barn Jackets

Archer Denim Jacket
Reformation
Archer Denim Jacket

Everlane, The Barn Jacket
Everlane
The Barn Jacket

Waxed-Effect Parka
Mango
Waxed-Effect Parka

Burgundy: Jenna Ortega

Given that burgundy is the color of the season, it's no surprise that celebs like Jenna Ortega are already wearing it head-to-toe.

Jenna Ortega wearing a burgundy suit

(Image credit: Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

On Jenna Ortega: Paul Smith suit; Ozias bag

Shop Burgundy Pieces

Zippered Pockets Jacket
Zara
Zippered Pockets Jacket

Alex Mid Rise Pant
Reformation
Alex Mid Rise Pants

Silk Corset Dress
Zimmermann
Silk Corset Dress

Dark Denim: Bella Hadid

Dark denim is the most elegant denim trend of fall 2024, as Bella Hadid proved just last week. You definitely need a pair of jeans, but you should also consider adding a dress and jacket to your fall wardrobe.

Bella Hadid wearing a boho top and dark denim jeans

(Image credit: Diggzy/Shutterstock/Backgrid)

On Bella Hadid: Vintage Valentino top

Shop Dark Denim

90s Pinch Waist Long Jeans
Agolde
90s Pinch Waist Long Jeans

Minna Denim Dress
Rails
Minna Denim Dress

Denim Sailor Maxi Skirt
J.Crew
Denim Sailor Maxi Skirt

Leopard-Print Bag: Hailey Bieber

Leopard print is definitively back this fall, and I predict celebs will primarily opt to wear it in the form of accessories (à la Hailey Bieber) and shoes.

Hailey Bieber wearing a leather jacket and leopard Saint Laurent bag

(Image credit: PRJ/Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Saint Laurent Bomber Jacket in Lambskin ($6500) and Le 5 À 7 Embellished Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Pony-Hair Shoulder Bag ($2990)

Shop Leopard-Print Bags

Le 5 a 7 Small Ysl Hobo Bag in Leopard-Print Calf Hair
Saint Laurent
Le 5 a 7 Small Ysl Hobo Bag in Leopard-Print Calf Hair

Le Bisou Pearle Leopard Print Genuine Calf Hair Shoulder Bag
Jacquemus
Le Bisou Pearle Leopard Print Genuine Calf Hair Shoulder Bag

Animal Print Leather Bucket Bag
Zara
Animal Print Leather Bucket Bag

Polo Shirt: Sydney Sweeney

The polo shirt trend has been around for a couple of seasons now, and you can expect more celebrities to continue embracing the preppy trend, just as Sydney Sweeney did in Beverly Hills.

Sydney Sweeney wearing shorts and brown boots

(Image credit: Javiles/Bruce/Backgrid)

On Sydney Sweeney: Prada boots

Shop Polo Shirts

Classic Fit Polo Shirt
Polo Ralph Lauren
Classic Fit Polo Shirt

Anna Rugby Shirt
Reformation
Anna Rugby Shirt

Drapey Rib Polo Top
Madewell
Drapey Rib Polo Top

Cigarette Pants: Meghan Markle

If you're over baggy puddle pants, there's good news: Slim pants are back. As Meghan Markle just displayed, they're the most polished pant trend on the market.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Columbia

(Image credit: Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty Images)

On Meghan Markle: Veronica Beard Orlinda Sleeveless Vest ($598) and Arte Pants ($448); Manolo Blahnik shoes; Loro Piana bag

Shop Cigarette Pants

Arte Houndstooth High Waist Flare Ankle Pants
Veronica Beard
Arte Houndstooth High Waist Flare Ankle Pants

Paige Pant
Reformation
Paige Pants

Irina Ponte Pants
Rag & Bone
Irina Ponte Pants

Boho Top: Suki Waterhouse

Thanks to Chloé's new creative director Chemena Kamali, the boho trend is back. In addition to dresses, celebrities such as Suki Waterhouse are reaching for boho blouses (frequently paired with flared pants and jeans).

Suki Waterhouse wearing a boho top and brown pants

(Image credit: Mattpapz/Backgrid)

On Suki Waterhouse: Blumarine shirt; Dior bag

Shop Boho Tops

Goldie Top in Satin
J.Crew
Goldie Top in Satin

Lyocell Blouse With Bow
Mango
Lyocell Blouse With Bow

Sheer Blouse
& Other Stories
Sheer Blouse

Barrel Jeans: Jessica Alba

Barrel jeans continue to be one of the biggest denim trends of 2024. Celebrities like Jessica Alba are pairing them with blazers, tees, waistcoats, and everything else.

Jessica Alba wearing a white blazer and jeans

(Image credit: 305pics/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Jessica Alba: Co High-Rise Balloon-Leg Jeans ($357); Chanel bag

Shop Barrel Jeans

Co, High-Rise Balloon-Leg Jeans
Co
High-Rise Balloon-Leg Jeans

Miro Relaxed Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Miro Relaxed Jeans

High Rise Barrel Jeans
Gap
High Rise Barrel Jeans

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸