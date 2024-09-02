8 Viral Trends Celebrities Have Worn Over the Past Month
Something you can always count on when it comes to stylish celebrities is that they’ll be wearing the latest trends, even if it’s just to walk their dog in the streets of the West Village. Celebrities, with their stylists and all the brands that are yearning to have them wear their pieces on or off the red carpet, it’s understandable that they’re always some of the first to wear the latest trends. And as you may have noticed, Who What Wear is always quick to announce it to the internet.
Speaking of announcing things celebrities wear to the internet, I'm here to do just that. I looked back through tons of outfits celebrities wore over the past month, and TK of them stood out to me for being deliciously trend-forward. With fall on the horizon, some celebrities are ready to move on to richer colors and more substantial fabrics. As you'll see, the trends I chose for this roundup are reflective of that.
Without further ado, keep scrolling to discover the already viral trends celebrities have worn since the first of August, and shop them for yourself.
Barn Jacket: Elsa Hosk
Barn jackets may have a bit of a utilitarian reputation, but as Elsa Hosk just proved, they can look incredibly forward. You can expect to see a lot of barn jackets on celebs and fashion people in the coming months.
On Elsa Hosk: Miu Miu jacket and Suede Ballerinas ($1020); Helsa top and shorts; The Row bag
Shop Barn Jackets
Burgundy: Jenna Ortega
Given that burgundy is the color of the season, it's no surprise that celebs like Jenna Ortega are already wearing it head-to-toe.
On Jenna Ortega: Paul Smith suit; Ozias bag
Shop Burgundy Pieces
Dark Denim: Bella Hadid
Dark denim is the most elegant denim trend of fall 2024, as Bella Hadid proved just last week. You definitely need a pair of jeans, but you should also consider adding a dress and jacket to your fall wardrobe.
On Bella Hadid: Vintage Valentino top
Shop Dark Denim
Leopard-Print Bag: Hailey Bieber
Leopard print is definitively back this fall, and I predict celebs will primarily opt to wear it in the form of accessories (à la Hailey Bieber) and shoes.
On Hailey Bieber: Saint Laurent Bomber Jacket in Lambskin ($6500) and Le 5 À 7 Embellished Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Pony-Hair Shoulder Bag ($2990)
Shop Leopard-Print Bags
Polo Shirt: Sydney Sweeney
The polo shirt trend has been around for a couple of seasons now, and you can expect more celebrities to continue embracing the preppy trend, just as Sydney Sweeney did in Beverly Hills.
On Sydney Sweeney: Prada boots
Shop Polo Shirts
Cigarette Pants: Meghan Markle
If you're over baggy puddle pants, there's good news: Slim pants are back. As Meghan Markle just displayed, they're the most polished pant trend on the market.
On Meghan Markle: Veronica Beard Orlinda Sleeveless Vest ($598) and Arte Pants ($448); Manolo Blahnik shoes; Loro Piana bag
Shop Cigarette Pants
Boho Top: Suki Waterhouse
Thanks to Chloé's new creative director Chemena Kamali, the boho trend is back. In addition to dresses, celebrities such as Suki Waterhouse are reaching for boho blouses (frequently paired with flared pants and jeans).
On Suki Waterhouse: Blumarine shirt; Dior bag
Shop Boho Tops
Barrel Jeans: Jessica Alba
Barrel jeans continue to be one of the biggest denim trends of 2024. Celebrities like Jessica Alba are pairing them with blazers, tees, waistcoats, and everything else.
On Jessica Alba: Co High-Rise Balloon-Leg Jeans ($357); Chanel bag
Shop Barrel Jeans
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
