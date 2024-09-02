8 Viral Trends Celebrities Have Worn Over the Past Month

Something you can always count on when it comes to stylish celebrities is that they’ll be wearing the latest trends, even if it’s just to walk their dog in the streets of the West Village. Celebrities, with their stylists and all the brands that are yearning to have them wear their pieces on or off the red carpet, it’s understandable that they’re always some of the first to wear the latest trends. And as you may have noticed, Who What Wear is always quick to announce it to the internet.

Speaking of announcing things celebrities wear to the internet, I'm here to do just that. I looked back through tons of outfits celebrities wore over the past month, and TK of them stood out to me for being deliciously trend-forward. With fall on the horizon, some celebrities are ready to move on to richer colors and more substantial fabrics. As you'll see, the trends I chose for this roundup are reflective of that.

Without further ado, keep scrolling to discover the already viral trends celebrities have worn since the first of August, and shop them for yourself.

Barn Jacket: Elsa Hosk

Barn jackets may have a bit of a utilitarian reputation, but as Elsa Hosk just proved, they can look incredibly forward. You can expect to see a lot of barn jackets on celebs and fashion people in the coming months.

Barn Jackets

Burgundy: Jenna Ortega

Given that burgundy is the color of the season, it's no surprise that celebs like Jenna Ortega are already wearing it head-to-toe.

Burgundy Pieces

Dark Denim: Bella Hadid

Dark denim is the most elegant denim trend of fall 2024, as Bella Hadid proved just last week. You definitely need a pair of jeans, but you should also consider adding a dress and jacket to your fall wardrobe.

Dark Denim

Leopard-Print Bag: Hailey Bieber

Leopard print is definitively back this fall, and I predict celebs will primarily opt to wear it in the form of accessories (à la Hailey Bieber) and shoes.

Leopard-Print Bags

Polo Shirt: Sydney Sweeney

The polo shirt trend has been around for a couple of seasons now, and you can expect more celebrities to continue embracing the preppy trend, just as Sydney Sweeney did in Beverly Hills.

Polo Shirts

Cigarette Pants: Meghan Markle

If you're over baggy puddle pants, there's good news: Slim pants are back. As Meghan Markle just displayed, they're the most polished pant trend on the market.

Cigarette Pants

Boho Top: Suki Waterhouse

Thanks to Chloé's new creative director Chemena Kamali, the boho trend is back. In addition to dresses, celebrities such as Suki Waterhouse are reaching for boho blouses (frequently paired with flared pants and jeans).

Boho Tops

Barrel Jeans: Jessica Alba

Barrel jeans continue to be one of the biggest denim trends of 2024. Celebrities like Jessica Alba are pairing them with blazers, tees, waistcoats, and everything else.

Barrel Jeans

