Live from Centre Court—All of the Best Celebrity Looks at Wimbledon 2025

They say when one door closes, another opens—and for the fashion journalists out there, no transition feels quite as important as the leap from Glastonbury’s beaten fields to Wimbledon’s manicured lawns. Out of the wellies, into Oxfords, and the kind of understated elegance that defines the British summer season.
Over the course of two weeks, the Wimbledon Tennis Championships draw an impressive crowd of A-listers to SW19, where the on-court action is matched only by the looks in the stands. With no formal dress code but a longstanding preference for classic, preppy polish, Wimbledon invites a certain creativity—think sharp tailoring and a fresh palette of bright whites and energising summer hues.
With both real and cultural royalty in attendance (and the season’s sweetest strawberries in hand), here’s your definitive look at the best-dressed celebrities at Wimbledon 2025, as and when they arrive.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. She reports daily on the latest fashion trends and collaborations, as well as celebrity style and need-to-know moments such as Award Shows, Wimbledon, Fashion Week and red carpet events.
Emma Louise Connolly opts for crisp white tailoring, finishing the look with a glossy beige Aspinal handbag.
Isla Fisher kicks off Day One of Wimbledon in a strapless floral dress and sky-high platforms—a playful yet polished take on summer event dressing.
Miquita Oliver attends day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships wearing a white halterneck tank top and glass slipper blue capri pants.
Rochelle Humes arrives at Wimbledon in a trio of the season’s defining trends, styling capri trousers with white flip-flop wedges and a peplum jacket.
Angela Scanlon attends day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in a silky pink two-piece.
Laura Whitmore leans into the colour of the season as she arrives at Wimbledon Day 1 with Champagne Lanson in a butter yellow suit set.
David Beckham has arrived for the first day of the Wimbledon Championships, 2025, styling an off-white silk-linen suit with a blue micro-stripe cotton shirt and a dark brown tie from his Beckham x BOSS collection with Hugo Boss.
Jessica Alba arrived at the Evian 'Mountain Of Youth' VIP Suite at Wimbledon wearing a light blue floral dress and bright white trainers.