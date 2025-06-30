Live from Centre Court—All of the Best Celebrity Looks at Wimbledon 2025

They say when one door closes, another opens—and for the fashion journalists out there, no transition feels quite as important as the leap from Glastonbury’s beaten fields to Wimbledon’s manicured lawns. Out of the wellies, into Oxfords, and the kind of understated elegance that defines the British summer season.

Over the course of two weeks, the Wimbledon Tennis Championships draw an impressive crowd of A-listers to SW19, where the on-court action is matched only by the looks in the stands. With no formal dress code but a longstanding preference for classic, preppy polish, Wimbledon invites a certain creativity—think sharp tailoring and a fresh palette of bright whites and energising summer hues.

With both real and cultural royalty in attendance (and the season’s sweetest strawberries in hand), here’s your definitive look at the best-dressed celebrities at Wimbledon 2025, as and when they arrive.