From Princess Diana to Meghan Markle, the 15 Best Wimbledon Outfits in History

I'm definitely biased, but I think tennis is the most stylish sport. Top-ranked players wear Miu Miu skirts and Rolex watches, while spectators are often dressed like they've walked out of a Ralph Lauren ad. This is true for all four of the Grand Slams each year, but nowhere is the convergence of fashion and tennis more apparent than at Wimbledon.

On court, players are required to adhere to the tournament's strict all-white dress code, but they still find ways to make sartorial statements. In 2008, for instance, Roger Federer memorably walked onto Centre Court wearing a cream-colored cable-knit cardigan with gold trim. By the time he removed the sweater to hit his first serve, he had already solidified his place in tennis fashion history. Not to be outdone by the players, attendees always show up to SW19 looking impeccably chic. Scroll down to revisit the most stylish Wimbledon outfits in history, from Princess Diana and Meghan Markle to Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Diana wore a pastel yellow skirt suit to The Championships in 1995.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2024, Zendaya continued to play up the tennis theme of her movie, Challengers, by attending the women's final.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II wore a swing coat to present the 1962 Wimbledon trophy to Rod Laver.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sienna Miller wore the cutest off-the-shoulder white dress to SW19 in 2022.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2019, Tessa Thompson wore a stylishly slouchy Polo Ralph Lauren look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Name a more iconic cardigan—I'll wait. Roger Federer's 2008 sweater will go down in fashion history.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

My favorite Meghan Markle outfit ever? Her 2018 Wimbledon outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bjorn Borg hoisted the 1976 men's singles trophy wearing a striped set by Fila.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adwoa Aboah looked exceptionally chic at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2019.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pregnant Margot Robie wore polka-dotted Alaïa to The Championships in 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Serena Williams always competed in style, but I particularly loved the Nike dress she wore in 2016.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One takeaway from looking through decades of Wimbledon outfits: butter yellow is a very popular color to wear to the tournament. Here, Emma Corrin shows how it's done.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No longer bound to players' all-white dress code, Maria Sharapova still chose to wear the color from head to toe at Wimbledon post-retirement.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

David Beckham looked posh—get it?—attending Wimbledon in 2021.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jourdan Dunn went for a magnificent monochrome look at the 2023 tournament.