Everyone With Good Taste Is Wearing This Under-$10 Accessory

Woman wearing bangle bracelets jewelry trend 2025.

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

There's one jewelry trend that manages to be both wildly stylish and wildly affordable: bangle bracelets. The under-$10 accessory is having a major fashion moment this summer, and everyone with good taste is stacking them on. Whether it's a single standout piece or an entire wrist of mixed materials, bangles are the low-lift way to make any outfit feel intentional and elevated.

Part of the charm? The sheer variety. Bangle bracelets are popping up in every material imaginable—acrylic, resin, lucite, sparkly finishes, and even marbled and matte solids. Some are bold and sculptural, and others are thin and delicate. You can opt for a monochrome moment or go full color story. Translation: There's no wrong way to wear them, which makes the trend even more approachable and fun.

While some designer versions exist, the real fashion flex is scoring them for less. We're talking about finds starting at under $10 that look like they cost way more than they do. Fashion people are mixing high with low, layering statement bangles with heirloom watches and simple cuffs for that effortlessly curated look that feels so right for summer 2025.

Ahead, we've rounded up a range of bangle bracelets that tap into the trend—whether you're into transparent, sparkly, colorful, or solid styles. This is the chicest jewelry trend to embrace this summer, from budget-friendly picks to designer stacks, and it's the perfect way to zhuzh up your warm-weather wardrobe.

Below, see all the styling inspiration on how to wear the bangle-bracelet jewelry trend in 2025 and shop a range of price points along the way.

Woman wearing bangle bracelets jewelry trend 2025.

(Image credit: @_paulineleroy_)

Get the look: sleeveless top + polka-dot skirt + bangles

Caiyao
Square Acrylic Resin Bangle Bracelet

Woman wearing bangle bracelets jewelry trend 2025.

(Image credit: @jeannine.roxas)

Get the look: matching vacation set + stack of bangles

Abiotp
Acrylic Chunky Bangle Bracelets

Woman wearing bangle bracelets jewelry trend 2025.

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

Get the look: tunic top + linen pants + bangles

Amber Sceats
Rio Bracelet Set

Woman wearing bangle bracelets jewelry trend 2025.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Get the look: little black dress + scarf + bangle bracelets

ZARA
4-Pack of Resin Bracelets

Woman wearing bangle bracelets jewelry trend 2025.

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

Get the look: strapless top + white linen pants + chunky bangle bracelet

Frasier Sterling
Maya Bracelet

Woman wearing bangle bracelets jewelry trend 2025.

(Image credit: @aishafarida)

Get the look: lace tank + loose pants + bangles

Vintage
Brown Asymmetrical Lucite Bangle Bracelet

Woman wearing bangle bracelets jewelry trend 2025.

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

Get the look: evening gown + mini bag + bangles

8 Other Reasons
Bangle Bracelet Set

Woman wearing bangle bracelets jewelry trend 2025.

(Image credit: @aishafarida)

Get the look: bikini top + breezy pants + bangle

Free People
Ignatius Bangle

Woman wearing bangle bracelets jewelry trend 2025.

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

Get the look: fitted dress + double stack of bangles

MARLYN SCHIFF
Domed Bangle Bracelet

Woman wearing bangle bracelets jewelry trend 2025.

(Image credit: @annaaborisovna)

Get the look: oversize blazer + red dress + metallic bangle

Baublebar
Tiana Bangle Set

Woman wearing bangle bracelets jewelry trend 2025.

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Get the look: triangle bikini + comfy shorts + bangles

St. Moran
Set of 2 Lucite Bangles

Woman wearing bangle bracelets jewelry trend 2025.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Get the look: statement black top + white trousers + bangles

ASOS DESIGN
Pack of 3 Resin Bangles

Woman wearing bangle bracelets jewelry trend 2025.

(Image credit: @hetty.appletonmiles)

Get the look: all-black outfit + fun heels + bangles

Epifene
Marble Resin Bangles

Woman wearing bangle bracelets jewelry trend 2025.

(Image credit: @piamance)

Get the look: white gown + long necklace + bangles

ZARA
Pack of Rigid Bracelets

Woman wearing bangle bracelets jewelry trend 2025.

(Image credit: @fridabecker)

Get the look: lace top + midi skirt + clear bangles

St. Moran
Lucite Bangle

